Ascienden a 30 los fallecidos por el huracán Dorian en las Bahamas

En una entrevista con la cadena estadounidense CNN, Munnis reiteró que la cifra oficial “a buen seguro subirá”.

“Si no hubiera sido por la rápida llegada de ayuda de Estados Unidos, las cifras de fallecidos serían aún mayores y no habríamos avanzado tanto en lo que a la distribución de ayuda se refiere”, subrayó.

Además precisó que no sabe cuándo se iniciarán los vuelos para personas que no son mayores o no están enfermas, que son las primeras en ser rescatadas, pero confía en que sea en “cinco días” y serán trasladados gratuitamente a Nassau.

Opinó también que el desastre vivido en ambas islas del archipiélago va a ser “devastador para toda una generación” que tardará “mucho en superar” lo vivido.

Previamente, el ministro de Salud, Duane Sands, había informado que la cifra era de 23.

Tras entregar el nuevo balance oficial de víctimas, el ministro Sands subrayó que “los números van a ser muchísimo mayores que 23. Significativamente mayores”.

Además, explicó que hasta ese momento el número aún era de 23 porque “solo unas pocas personas especializadas pueden declarar la muerte de los cuerpos encontrados y hasta que no son confirmadas no se pueden incluir en el recuento oficial”.

“Sé que puede parecer ridículo a muchos, pero si se hace de otra manera podría tener consecuencias legales y con los seguros”, precisó Sands.

Sands, quien no detalló dónde fueron hallados los tres cuerpos, explicó que se va a enviar a personal especializado a ambas islas para embalsamar “in situ” a los fallecidos, así como cámaras refrigeradas móviles para guardarlos que, reconoció, “están empezando a escasear”.

También detalló que la prioridad es rescatar y dar asistencia urgente a las personas mayores y a los enfermos, quienes están siendo trasladados a las islas no que resultaron afectadas por el huracán, que golpeó ese territorio con categoría 5, la máxima en la escala.

Por otro lado, Sands aseveró que “nunca había vivido una cosa igual” y que “tampoco” lo quiere “ver más en le futuro”.

La ayuda para los supervivientes del huracán, que prácticamente ha pulverizado Gran Bahama y Ábaco, está llegando no solo de varios Gobiernos como el estadounidense, británico o canadiense, sino también de países vecinos y el sector turístico.

Por su parte, Melanie Roach de la Agencia Nacional de Manejo de Emergencias (NEMA, por su sigla en inglés), dijo hoy que se han rescatado a 100 personas en Ábaco y que ahora mismo se está trabajando en despejar las carreteras en Gran Bahama.

El sector privado turístico, muy importante para Bahamas, también está donando material de primera necesidad tal es el caso de la Asociación Bahameña de Hoteles Turísticos, la Fundación Sandals -cadena dedicada al turismo de lujo- y las líneas de cruceros, entre muchos otros.

El problema sigue siendo el hacer llegar toda la ayuda debido al cierre de los puertos marítimos en ambos lugares así como la destrucción de los aerodromos.

Tras el paso del huracán Dorian los equipos de la Guardia Costera de Estados Unidos han rescatado a 201 personas en las Bahamas.

La ayuda y rescate se está produciendo a través de helicópteros que aterrizan en lugares improvisados como campos de béisbol.

Además de Rihanna, otros rostros conocidos como el cantante Lenny Kravitz, han unido sus voces para recaudar dinero para la ayuda.

“Vamos a ayudar a las Bahamas. Yo he donado”, escribió en sus redes sociales.