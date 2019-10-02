Arrestan en Brasil doce fiscales por sobornos de investigados de la Lava Jato

Por EFE miércoles 2 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Río de Janeiro.- Doce fiscales de la Administración Federal de Impuestos sospechosos de cobrar sobornos a personas investigadas por la Lava Jato, la mayor operación anticorrupción en la historia de Brasil, fueron arrestados este miércoles por la Policía Federal en Río de Janeiro.

Uno de los fiscales detenidos, que formaba parte del propio equipo especial de investigación de la Lava Jato, es considerado por las autoridades como el jefe de la organización.

De acuerdo con la Policía Federal, esta red delictiva tenía acceso a detalles fiscales de los investigados, los cuales usaba para exigirles coimas a cambio de la reducción o la cancelación de las multas por evasión de impuestos.

Marco Aurelio Canal, quien al parecer dirigía la organización criminal, actuaba como supervisor de programación del Fisco, grupo que ejecutaba las multas contra los investigados y era integrante de la fuerza tarea de la Lava Jato.

La Lava Jato es conocida internacionalmente por ser la operación que desveló la mayor trama de corrupción en la historia de Brasil, que puso tras las rejas a altos ejecutivos de la estatal petrolera Patrobras y a decenas de políticos y empresarios de Brasil.

De acuerdo con la Fiscalía, Canal “tenía conocimiento de los datos investigados por la fuerza tarea de la Lava Jato solo después de que estos se volvían públicos”.

Al conocer la información, Canal y su grupo, en vez de cobrar las multas determinadas por los superiores en el Fisco, negociaba sobornos con los investigados.

La investigación comenzó después de las declaraciones dadas por dos investigados de la Lava Jato que estaba colaborando con la justicia.

A partir de esta información, la Policía Federal, con el apoyo del propio Fisco, identificó activos ocultos y el uso de información privilegiada para beneficiar a terceros.

Según la Fiscalía, también se ha identificado una “extensa red de lavado de dinero”, y entre los motivos que justificaron las órdenes de arresto figura el de ayudar a ocultar los valores.

Entre las 14 órdenes de captura expedidas por la Justicia están la de José Carlos Lavouras, quien se encuentra en Portugal y la de una mujer, de la que no fue revelado el nombre, quienes fueron declarados forajidos.

Asimismo, las autoridades efectuaron 39 allanamientos en residencias de los acusados para buscar posibles pruebas de los delitos investigados.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar