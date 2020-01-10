Arrestan a Joaquin Phoenix y Martin Sheen en una manifestación por el clima

Por EFE viernes 10 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, WASHINGTON.- Los actores estadounidenses Joaquin Phoenix y Martin Sheen fueron arrestados este viernes en las escaleras del Congreso de EE.UU., acusados de manifestarse sin autorización, en el marco de la última concentración semanal por el clima organizada por la intérprete Jane Fonda en Washington, los conocidos como “Fire Drill Fridays” (Viernes de Simulacro de Incendio).

En esta manifestación frente al Capitolio, el recientemente galardonado con un Globo de Oro por su papel en “Joker” invitó a los presentes a dejar de comer carne como parte de su lucha contra esta crisis: “Os insto a uniros a mi, a ti también, Jane”, dijo el actor.

Además de Phoenix y Sheen, conocido por su papel como presidente de EE.UU. en la serie “The West Wing”, a la protesta acudieron las también intérpretes June Diane Raphael, Susan Sarandon y Amber Valletta.

El “Joker” y el “presidente del ala oeste” fueron arrestados junto a otro centenar de personas que formaban parte de la manifestación contra el cambio climático.

Una protesta en la que Fonda expresó su preocupación por el peligro de que haya una nueva guerra a raíz del aumento de las tensiones entre Irán y EE.UU, y aprovechó para invitar a los presentes a defender la paz.

“El movimiento por el clima y el activismo por la paz deben moverse como uno solo”, opinó la actriz protagonista de la serie de televisión “Grace and Frankie”.

Fonda tuvo también palabras para los afectados por los incendios en Australia, a los que dijo llevar en el corazón.

Uno de los momentos más surrealistas de la concentración fue cuando, vía telefónica, participó en la protesta el activista climático Bill McKibben mientras ocupaba la sede en Washington del Chase Bank, intervención que se vio obligado a terminar cuando llegó la policía al edificio.

El “Fire Drill Friday” de hoy, que se centraba en el impacto de la actividad bancaria sobre el clima, fue la última manifestación de las organizadas desde hace trece semanas por Jane Fonda en la capital de Estados Unidos debido a su presencia en la ciudad por obligaciones contractuales.

Sin embargo, esto no supone un punto final al desarrollo de este movimiento, pues la organización medioambiental Greenpeace se hará cargo del traslado de estos “simulacros” a California, donde se celebrarán el primer viernes de cada mes, con el primero de ellos el 7 de febrero.

Además, la organización ecologista prestará apoyo a todos aquellos que quieran organizar semanalmente un “Fire Drill Friday” en su localidad de residencia a lo largo de todo Estados Unidos.

