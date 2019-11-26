Arrestan a hombre que planeó ataques explosivos en dos universidades de EEUU

Por EFE lunes 25 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- Las autoridades federales de Estados Unidos arrestaron y acusaron a Salman Rashid, de 23 años y residente en North Miami Beach, por solicitar a otra persona información para organizar un ataque con explosivos a dos decanos de universidades del sur de Florida, según informó este lunes la Fiscalía.

De acuerdo con la Fiscalía del Distrito Sur de Florida, Rashid pidió a un agente encubierto del FBI, este último supuestamente relacionado con el Estado Islámico (EI), que miembros de ese grupo terrorista colocaran explosivos contra dos decanos universitarios.

La supuesta acción terrorista iba dirigida contra un decano del Miami Dade College (MDC) y contra otro del Broward College, centros de estudios de los que el detenido había sido suspendido y expulsado, respectivamente.

El FBI comenzó a investigar al detenido en abril de 2018 tras descubrir publicaciones en Facebook en las que abogaba “por el derrocamiento violento de la democracia y el establecimiento de la ley islámica”, según informó la Fiscalía.

Posteriormente, en mayo de este año, Rashid solicitó al agente encubierto que contactara e instruyera a miembros del EI para, en su nombre, llevar a cabo un ataque terrorista.

En los meses siguientes las conversaciones se mantuvieron. Rashid llegó a señalar que “un ataque contra un edificio religioso o un club nocturno sería adecuado”, y hasta llegó a ponerse en contacto con la persona que cometería el ataque, que era otro agente encubierto.

Entre el 8 y 9 de noviembre, el detenido finalmente eligió sus objetivos, los decanos de ambas universidades, y pidió que los explosivos a usar fueran “lo más grande posibles”.

Según la Fiscalía, Rashid incluso “proporcionó información sobre las ubicaciones para colocar los dispositivos” y evaluó la seguridad que podría estar presente en las universidades en el momento del ataque.

El acusado, que este lunes tuvo su primera comparecencia en un tribunal federal, afronta hasta 20 años de prisión de resultar condenado.

Según recogen medios locales, El MDC señaló que el FBI ha informado a las autoridades de este centro universitario de que ya han “eliminado una amenaza que involucraba a un exalumno” en uno de los campus universitarios, y que en este momento no hay necesidad de reforzar la seguridad.

Anuncios