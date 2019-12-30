Arranca segunda fase del plan Navidad Segura 2019 con más de 40,000 efectivos

Por El Nuevo Diario lunes 30 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- Las 22 instituciones que conforman el Centro de Operaciones de Emergencias desarrollan desde este lunes la segunda fase del operativo “Pacto Por la vida, Navidad Segura 2019”, con el refuerzo de la prevención en las provincias donde se registró mayor número de incidentes en la etapa anterior.

A partir de las 2.00 de la tarde de hoy, más de 40,000 efectivos estarán desarrollando labores de vigilancia para la prevención de incidentes y atención a la población, con un incremento de la seguridad en Santiago, Santo Domingo, Distrito Nacional, El Seibo, La Vega y San Cristóbal, explicó en rueda de prensa el director del COE, Juan Manuel Méndez.

Hasta su finalización el próximo 2 de enero, el dispositivo contará con 1,927 puestos de socorro en puntos críticos, 141 ambulancias, además de tres helicópteros para sobrevolar puntos estratégicos previamente establecidos en autopistas y carreteras.

En cuanto la personal humano, lo integran 40,433 personas entre brigadistas, médicos, paramédicos, militares, policías y especialistas en búsqueda y rescate, con un incremento de 5,700 hombres.

Además se han tomado medidas como prohibir la circulación de vehículos de carga en todo el territorio nacional desde este mediodía hasta el jueves 2 de enero a las 6:00 de la mañana y se estableció que la velocidad para estos no debe superar 70 kilómetros por hora, circulando siempre por el carril derecho.

Por otra parte, y con motivo de las actividades festivas por el Fin de Año, en Santo DOmingo se dispuso el cierre de la avenida Abraham Lincoln entre los tramos de las calles Andrés Julio Aybar y Paseo de los Locutores; así como la venida George Washington estará cerrada desde la calle San Gerónimo hasta la Socorro Sánchez.

En Santo Domingo Este se cortará la Avenida España desde la calle 11 hasta la Cuarta. De igual forma, la avenida Venezuela, entre las calles Club Rotario y Bonaire, mientras que en el sector Don Bosco se cerrará la calle Cotubanamá entre la avenida 27 de Febrero y La Esperilla; y hasta la Ricardo Pitini entre Bohechío y San Francisco.

El propósito de las acciones preventivas es reducir los incidentes durante la celebración de las fiestas navideñas, previniendo accidentes de tránsito e intoxicaciones por alcohol y alimentos.

Durante la etapa inicial del operativo, desarrollado entre las dos de la tarde del 23 de diciembre y las 18:00 horas del día de Navidad se registraron 95 accidentes de tránsito en los que murieron doce personas y 125 resultaron heridas.

Asimismo, se reportaron 214 casos de intoxicación etílica, de los cuales 19 fueron menores de edad, así como 143 casos de envenenamiento por alimentos.

Anuncios