Ariana Grande lidera las nominaciones de los European Music Awards 2019 de MTV

Por EFE miércoles 2 de octubre, 2019
Ariana Grande

EL NUEVO DIARIO, MADRID.- Con posibilidad de premio en siete cateogrías, Ariana Grande podría convertirse en la gran triunfadora de la próxima ceremonia de los European Music Awards 2019 de MTV, que serán entregados en una gran gala el próximo 3 de noviembre en Sevilla.

La lista facilitada por la cadena musical por antonomasia le otorga a esta intérprete el mayor número de nominaciones, una por delante de Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish y Lil Nas X y dos por delante del colombiano J Balvin.

No habrá que perder de vista tampoco las opciones de Lizzo y Taylor Swift, las cuales competirán por hasta cuatro premios europeos de MTV.

La rubia artista es, con “ME!” junto a Brandon Urie, una de las grandes rivales de “Con altura”, de la española Rosalía y J Balvin, para hacerse con el galardón al mejor vídeo, por el que también pugnarán “Thank u next” de Ariana Grande, “Bad guy” de Billie Eilish y “Old Town Road (remix)” de Lil Nas X con Billy Ray Cyrus.

De nuevo Ariana Grande, J Balvin y Taylor Swift se las verán con Shawn Mendes y Miley Cyrus por el premio a mejor artista, mientras que el de figura revelación podría recaer en Ava Max, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X, Lizzo o Mabel.

Cabe destacar asimismo la pugna por la mejor canción, con los contendientes “7 rings” (Ariana Grande), “Bad Guy” (Billie Eilish), “Old Town Road” (Lil Nas X), “Sunflower” (Post Malone con Swae Lee) y “Señorita” (Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello).

Rosalía solo compite por un premio más, el de “mejor look”, no así por el de “mejor artista español”, que se dilucidará entre Amaral, Anni B Sweet, Beret, Carolina Durante y Lola Índigo.

Las votaciones están ya abiertas en la web oficial de los EMA desde hoy ya hasta el 2 de noviembre a última hora.

