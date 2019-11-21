Ariana Grande apoya a Bernie Sanders, precandidato demócrata a la Casa Blanca

Por EFE miércoles 20 de noviembre, 2019
La estrella del pop Ariana Grande junto al izquierdista demócrata Bernie Sanders, aspirante a la presidencia de Estados Unidos.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EEUU).- La estrella del pop Ariana Grande mostró este miércoles su respaldo al izquierdista Bernie Sanders en su carrera para lograr la nominación demócrata de cara a las elecciones presidenciales de Estados Unidos en 2020.

“MI HOMBRE. ¡Gracias al senador Sanders por venir a mi concierto, por alegrarme la noche entera y por todo lo que representas!”, dijo Grande en un mensaje publicado en su cuenta de Instagram, red social en la que, con 167 millones de seguidores, es la segunda celebridad más popular en todo el mundo solo por detrás del futbolista portugués Cristiano Ronaldo.

La cantante subrayó, además, que está trabajando para animar a los jóvenes a que se registren para votar a través de Head Count, una organización sin ánimo de lucro que promueve el registro de votantes en los alrededores de conciertos.

“Head Count y yo estamos haciendo todo lo que podemos para que te sientas orgulloso. Estoy muy orgullosa de que mis fans presten atención y se involucren. ¡Te adoramos!”, añadió.

Grande acompañó este mensaje de dos fotografías en las que está junto a Sanders: en la primera aparecen los dos muy sonrientes y mirando a la cámara y en la segunda se les ve abrazándose.

Las fotografías de Grande recibieron 2,1 millones de “me gusta” en las cuatro primeras horas desde que fueron publicadas en Instagram.

Sanders respondió este miércoles al mensaje de Grande usando también esta red social.

“Gracias, Ariana Grande, no solo por ser una maravillosa artista sino también por ser una espectacular defensora de la justicia social. Debemos estar todos preparados, como Ariana, para luchar por todos los que tienen dificultades”, escribió.

Hace unas pocas semanas, Sanders, que tiene el apoyo de otras figuras de la música como Cardi B o Residente, ya causó sensación en internet por otra interacción con Grande.

El 25 de octubre, la cantante publicó en Twitter, donde tiene 67 millones de seguidores, un mensaje propicio para los comentarios de sus seguidores: “Baby, cómo te sientes”.

“Preparado para luchar por ‘Medicare for All'”, respondió Sanders en alusión a una de sus propuestas estrella que contempla un modelo totalmente público de salud.

Este mensaje de Sanders tuvo 129.000 retuits y 662.000 “me gusta”.

Grande mostró hoy su respaldo a Sanders el mismo día en el que se dieron a conocer las nominaciones para la 62 edición de los Grammy.

La artista será candidata en cinco apartados, incluyendo álbum del año (“thank u, next”) y grabación del año (“7 rings”).

