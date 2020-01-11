Ariana Grande anuncia actuará en los Grammy

“Nos vemos el 26 de enero”, publicó hoy la cantante en su cuenta de Instagram, donde tiene 171 millones de seguidores (es la segunda persona más popular en esta red social, solo por detrás del futbolista portugués Cristiano Ronaldo).

Grande también compartió esta noticia en su perfil de Twitter, donde añadió que estaba “emocionada” por sumarse a la gran gala de la música.

La pasada semana se dio a conocer la primera relación de artistas que se subirán al escenario de los Grammy, en la que figuraban Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton junto a Gwen Stefani, y Aerosmith, la banda que recibirá este año el premio honorífico Persona del Año.

La 62 edición de los Grammy contará, por segundo año consecutivo, con la cantante Alicia Keys como maestra de ceremonias.

La lista de nominados para los Grammy la lidera Lizzo con ocho candidaturas, seguida de Billie Eilish y Lil Nas X, que tienen seis menciones por cabeza.

Billie Eilish (“When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”), Lana del Rey (“Norman Fucking Rockwell!”), Ariana Grande (“thank u, next”), Bon Iver (“I,I”), H.E.R. (“I Used to Know Her”), Lil Nas X (“7”), Lizzo (“Cuz I Love You”) y Vampire Weekend (“Father of the Bride”) son los nominados en la categoría de álbum del año.

Por su parte, “Hey, Ma” de Bon Iver, “bad guy” de Billie Eilish, “7 rings” de Ariana Grande, “Hard Place” de H.E.R., “Talk” de Khalid, “Old Town Road” de Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Truth Hurts” de Lizzo y “Sunflower” de Post Malone & Swae Lee se disputarán el gramófono dorado a la grabación del año.

Además, “Always Remember Us This Way” de Lady Gaga, “bad guy” de Billie Eilish, “Bring My Flowers Now” de Tanya Tucker, “Hard Place” de H.E.R., “Lover” de Taylor Swift, “Norman Fucking Rockwell!” de Lana del Rey, “Someone You Loved” de Lewis Capaldi y “Truth Hurts” de Lizzo figuran como aspirantes al premio a la canción del año.

Finalmente, la española Rosalía tratará de hacerse con el Grammy a mejor nuevo artista, un apartado en el que se enfrentará a Black Pumas, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Tank And The Bangas y Yola.