Aracely Arámbula dice que Luis Miguel no felicitó a su hijo por su cumpleaños

Por EFE jueves 9 de enero, 2020
Aracely Arambula

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- Luis Miguel no llamó a su hijo Miguel para felicitarlo cuando celebró su 13 cumpleaños este pasado 1 de enero, aseguró este jueves la actriz mexicana Aracely Arámbula, madre de dos hijos del cantante.


Arámbula, expareja del cantante, dijo que hasta tal punto llega esta situación que Luis Miguel se encuentra alejado de sus hijos.

Pese a ello, Arámbula no se arrepiente de la relación que vivió con el famoso cantante, ya que, gracias a ella, nacieron sus dos retoños, que son el pilar de su vida, declaró.

Por otra parte, ante el anuncio de la segunda temporada de la serie de Luis Miguel, en la que, por el peso que Aracely tuvo en su vida, se tendría que hacer alusión a su persona, la artista fue tajante.

Aseguró que no tienen su autorización para utilizar su nombre y, con tono irónico, afirmó que inició el año con una mentalidad tan positiva que estaría dispuesta a interpretarse a ella misma en la serie.

“Estoy tan contenta que si me invitan a actuar, igual y hago de mí”, destacó.

Finalmente, ante el uso del nombre de sus hijos en la serie, también fue clara, asegurando que es la única que decide sobre ellos, pues Luis Miguel jamás le ha vetado nada con respecto a los pequeños.

“Nadie me va a prohibir nada, porque yo soy la mamá, y yo soy la persona que decido al cien por ciento de todo”, puntualizó.

LLENA DE PROYECTOS LABORALES

Después de festejar el cumpleaños de sus hijos Miguel y Daniel, de 13 y 12 años, Arámbula regresó a trabajar y está alistando una obra de teatro, así como “La Doña 2”, telenovela en la que volverá a encarnar a Altagracia Sandoval, a partir del 13 de enero, a través de la cadena Telemundo.

“Muy pronto estrenamos ¿Por qué los hombres aman a las cabronas?. Además, también estoy en la promoción de la segunda temporada de La Doña”, indicó la actriz, quien aseguraba que ella misma y el personaje al que encarna “tienen cosas similares”. Ambas mujeres son fuertes y empoderadas.

Asimismo, la ojiverde no descuida su trabajo como cantante y su regreso a la televisión también dará empuje a esta faceta, gracias, en parte, a la ayuda de Gloria Trevi. “Andamos con un tema que se llama Obsesión y que es para La Doña”, confirmó Arámbula.

“Tengo otra canción muy bonita, también con Luciano Luna, que ya pronto saldrá. Es de regional mexicano y cada vez que lo escucho, lo disfruto, y espero que la gente también lo disfrute”, explicó.

