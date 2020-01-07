Aprueban un juicio político a la presidenta del Consejo Electoral de Ecuador

Por EFE martes 7 de enero, 2020
Diana Atamaint, presidenta del Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE)

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Quito.- La Comisión de Fiscalización de la Asamblea Nacional (Parlamento) de Ecuador aprobó este martes una solicitud de juicio político de censura contra la presidenta del Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE), Diana Atamaint.

La Comisión informó en su cuenta de Twitter sobre la aprobación de un “cronograma de proceso de juicio político” contra Atamaint, quien es acusada de un supuesto abuso de autoridad y un mal manejo administrativo.

La Asamblea informó de que el pedido fue aprobado con el voto de nueve de los trece legisladores que integran la Comisión Legislativa.

El pedido de juicio político fue tramitado por dos legisladores del movimiento Creando Oportunidades (CREO, centroderecha), quienes efectuaron esta petición en diciembre pasado con 46 firmas de respaldo de otros parlamentarios.

La legisladora de CREO y proponente del caso, Jeaninne Cruz, explicó a Efe que la Comisión tiene quince días de plazo para escuchar cuales son las “pruebas de cargo” y que luego Atamaint podrá presentar sus “pruebas de descargo”.

Cruz dijo esperar que en este plazo la Asamblea Nacional conozca los argumentos del caso y que la censura de Atamaint requiere de, al menos, 91 votos de los 137 legisladores que forman el pleno.

La legisladora Cruz y su colega Fernando Flores serán los interpelantes en el juicio político en el que se acusa a Atamaint de un supuesto abuso de autoridad, así como de ilegalidades y una mala gestión por los problemas registrados en unos últimos comicios en la provincia costera de Los Ríos (suroeste).

También se encuentra la aparente tardanza en la entrega de documentos para la organización de una consulta popular por asuntos ambientales por parte del grupo Yasunidos.

Se le atribuye, además, responsabilidades en un caso de supuesto tráfico de influencias que involucraba a un cura y expresidente del Consejo de Participación Ciudadana y Control Social José Tuárez, y a Luis Loyo, un exdirector de procesos electorales del CNE, acusados de tramitar de forma ilegal cargos públicos.

Cruz señaló que dos vocales del CNE “advirtieron” de este caso y que la directora Atamaint, en lugar de atender la denuncia, “lo que hizo es protegerlo al señor Luis Loyo”.

La legisladora dijo confiar en que se destituya a Atamaint de su cargo, pues para ella “la democracia corre peligro frente a esta negligente funcionara”.

“No sería bueno para el país que ella este al frente para poder llevar a cabo las elecciones venideras”, añadió Cruz.

De su lado, Atamaint dijo que encarará el juicio político con argumentos que ratifican su inocencia y que acudirá al órgano parlamentario para defenderse de las acusaciones.

“Estaré cuantas veces sea necesario para responder a la Asamblea Nacional”, remarcó Atamaint recientemente al conocer sobre el pedido de censura efectuado por legisladores opuestos a su gestión.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar