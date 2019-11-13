Apresan hombre que pretendía viajar con 110 bolsas de cocaína en el estómago

Por EFE miércoles 13 de noviembre, 2019
Las 110 bolsitas ocupadas por agentes de la DNCD.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La Dirección Nacional de Control de Drogas (DNCD) apresó en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Las Américas (AILA) a un hombre de nacionalidad holandesa que se disponía a viajar con 110 bolsas de cocaína en el interior de sus vías digestivas, informó hoy la institución.

De acuerdo con un comunicado de la DNCD, Frank Iwan De Bies pretendía tomar un avión con destino a Bruselas, capital de Bélgica, pero “al presentar un perfil sospechoso” los agentes de seguridad procedieron a escanear su cuerpo, arrojando la radiografía un resultado positivo de elementos extraños, alojados en su estómago e intestinos.

El individuo fue trasladado hasta la sede de la DNCD para los fines de evaluación y depuración y, posteriormente, enviado al Hospital Central de las Fuerzas Armadas, donde expulsó 110 bolsas que contenían sustancias que se presume son cocaína y heroína.

A De Bies le fue confiscado un pasaporte, un boleto aéreo, un itinerario de vuelos, una cédula de identidad de los Países Bajos y una billetera con la suma de 205 euros.

La droga incautada fue embalada en bolsas de evidencias y enviada al Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Forenses (INACIF) para determinar peso, calidad y tipo, y de ahí a los almacenes de la Procuraduría General de la República, para los fines legales correspondientes.

Anuncios