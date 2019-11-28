Apple reconoce a Crimea como territorio ruso en sus aplicaciones

Por EFE jueves 28 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Moscú.- Apple ha reconocido en los mapas de sus aplicaciones a los que acceden los rusos la soberanía rusa sobre Crimea, la península ucraniana anexionada por Moscú en 2014, modificación que ha causado malestar en Ucrania.


“Saludamos la decisión de Apple de poner el estado de sus servicios cartográficos de conformidad con las exigencias de la legislación de la Federación de Rusia”, declaró Leonid Levin, presidente del Comité de política y tecnologías administrativas de la Duma del Estado, la cámara baja del Parlamento ruso.

Según el legislador, con ello la compañía estadounidense ha demostrado su “deseo de mantener y desarrollar su posición en el mercado ruso.

“Es de destacar que el entendimiento ha sido alcanzado en un régimen de diálogo abierto entre el Parlamento y los representantes de la compañía, sin aplicar procedimientos administrativos”, dijo Levin citado por la agencia Interfax.

Por su parte, el presidente del Comité de seguridad y lucha contra la corrupción de la Duma, Vasili Piskariov, subrayó que a partir de ahora cada usuario de los productos de Apple al abrir la aplicación mapas y buscar la península de Crimea o alguna de sus ciudades verá que pertenecen a Rusia.

“Vamos a controlar para que no haya marcha atrás”, dijo el diputado.

Explicó que las negociaciones con los representantes de Apple duraron más de seis meses.

“Los Iphone son un excelente producto. Pero, en serio, por favor, ceñiros a la alta tecnología y al entretenimiento. La política global no es vuestro fuerte”, escribió en Twitter el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores de Ucrania, Vadim Pristaiko.

Y añadió en una segunda entrada: “Te lo explico en tus términos, @Apple. Imagina que estás llorando por que tu peor enemigo te ha robado tu diseño e ideas, años de trabajo y parte de tu corazón, pero hay un ignorante al que le importa un bledo tu dolor. Eso es lo que se siente cuando llamas a Crimea tierra rusa”.

En marzo pasado, la compañía estadounidense Google incluyó en sus mapas a Crimea como parte del territorio ruso en cumplimiento de las disposiciones de las autoridades de Rusia.

