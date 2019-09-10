Apple presenta el iPhone 11, con dos cámaras posteriores en un marco cuadrado

Por EFE martes 10 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Cupertino (EE.UU.).- Apple presentó este martes el iPhone 11, su nuevo modelo de teléfono que tiene como principal novedad dos cámaras posteriores, un gran angular y un ultra gran angular, en un marco cuadrado, lo que modifica parcialmente el clásico diseño del dispositivo.


El ultra gran angular incluye un “zoom” óptico 2x, y Apple ha puesto especial énfasis en su nuevo modelo en el tratamiento de las imágenes mediante inteligencia artificial, integrada en el teléfono para mejorar automáticamente la calidad de imágenes borrosas o tomadas en condiciones de poca luz mediante un modo noche.

Apple Store Google Play
Continuar