Apple cierra 2019 con 55.256 millones de beneficios, un 7,18 % menos

Por EFE miércoles 30 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Francisco (EE.UU.).- La multinacional estadounidense Apple anunció este miércoles que en el conjunto de su año fiscal 2019 ganó 55.256 millones de dólares, lo que representa un 7,18 % menos que los beneficios conseguidos en el ejercicio anterior.

En paralelo, la empresa con sede en Cupertino (California, EE.UU.) también experimentó una reducción en el total de facturación, aunque en un grado menor, ya que la rebaja de 265.595 millones a 260.174 millones supone únicamente una caída del 2 %.

El elemento más determinante en la reducción de ingresos y beneficios de Apple fue el que sigue siendo su producto estrella, el teléfono iPhone, que pese a seguir representando más de la mitad del total de la facturación, cada vez pierde más cuota frente a otros segmentos como los servicios o la tecnología para el cuerpo y el hogar.

Así, si en 2018 las ventas de iPhone supusieron el 62 % de todo el dinero ingresado por Apple, en el ejercicio que cerró en septiembre este porcentaje se redujo al 54,7 %, en un contexto de estancamiento en las ventas de teléfonos móviles en todo el mundo, no sólo en el caso de Apple.

Fue precisamente esta caída de las ventas la que llevó a la compañía de la manzana mordida a anunciar en enero que dejaría de ofrecer resultados detallados sobre el número de unidades de iPhone vendidas cada trimestre, algo que los analistas interpretaron como un esfuerzo por “esconder” unas cifras que sabían que no iban a ser buenas.

Pese a no facilitar el número de móviles vendidos, la compañía sí sigue informando del origen de sus ingresos por segmento, lo que permite comparar el negocio del iPhone -de tendencia claramente bajista- con el de los servicios o la tecnología “ponible”, que van al alza.

Durante los pasados doce meses, los tenedores de acciones de Apple se vieron compensados con 11,89 dólares por título, ligeramente por debajo de los 11,91 dólares obtenidos en 2018.

Pese a lo aparentemente malo de los resultados, estos se situaron por encima de las expectativas de los inversores, y las acciones de Apple se revalorizaban un 1,81 % hasta los 247,55 dólares por título en las operaciones electrónicas posteriores al cierre de los mercados en Wall Street.

