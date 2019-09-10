Apple Arcade saldrá al mercado el 19 septiembre y Apple TV+, el 1 noviembre

Por El Nuevo Diario martes 10 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Cupertino (EE.UU.).- Apple puso es martes fecha de salida al mercado tanto de su nuevo servicio de suscripción de videojuegos, Arcade, como del de televisión, Apple TV+, que estarán disponibles el 19 de septiembre y el 1 de noviembre, respectivamente.

La fecha de salida de Arcade y TV+ fue la novedad con la que abrió el evento que Apple celebra hoy en el teatro Steve Jobs de la sede de la compañía en Cupertino (California, EE.UU.), en el que se espera que también presente nuevos teléfonos iPhones.

Apple Arcade estará disponible en más de 150 países y el plan familiar costará 4,99 dólares al mes, anunció la compañía.

El servicio incluirá un mes de prueba gratuito y permitirá acceder a más de 100 juegos electrónicos disponibles en la App Store.

De esta manera, los “gamers” podrán suscribirse al servicio para acceder a la cartera completa de videojuegos de la empresa sin tener que pagar por cada título que quieran probar, tendrán acceso inmediato a los nuevos juegos que salgan en la tienda digital y podrán descargarlos para jugar sin conexión a internet.

El nuevo servicio de Apple incluirá títulos de empresas productoras de videojuegos como Konami, Finji, Giant Squid, Klei Entertainment, Cartoon Network, Sega y Lego, además de creaciones de Will Wright, inventor de SimCity.

El servicio de televisión por suscripción de Apple, por su parte, estará disponible desde el 1 de noviembre, también costará 4,99 dólares al mes y cuando se compre un iPhone, Mac o iPad a partir de hoy mismo se tendrá un año de suscripción gratuito.

Apple TV+, anunciado en marzo y con el que se venía especulando en la industria desde hace años, es un servicio de contenidos originales de televisión en “streaming” pensado para competir de tú a tú con compañías como Netflix, Disney, Hulu o Amazon.

Además de adentrarse en el mundo de los contenidos propios, una de las novedades significativas de Apple TV+ es que estará disponible en televisores y aparatos de la competencia como Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio y Roku, lo que pone de relieve la voluntad de la empresa de construir una plataforma transversal más allá de su propio hardware.

