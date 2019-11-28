Aplazan juicio de fondo contra Gabriel Villanueva acusado de asesinar a Andreea Celea

Por EFE jueves 28 de noviembre, 2019
Gabriel Villanueva Ohnona

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Segundo Tribunal Colegiado del Distrito Nacional aplazó este jueves el juicio de fondo contra Gabriel Villanueva Ohnona, acusado del homicidio de su ex pareja de origen rumano, Andreea Celea, en septiembre del pasado año.


La audiencia se pospuso para el próximo miércoles 18 de diciembre, luego de que el Tribunal rechazara una solicitud de la defensa de Villanueva, que pretendía que se verificaran las llamadas entrantes y salientes de los teléfonos del imputado y la víctima, para demostrar que esta era quien asediaba al joven y no al contrario.

“La norma prevé que tenemos un plazo con la disposición de poder recurrir a una oposición a esta decisión, y lo vamos a hacer”, dijo la abogada del imputado, Marleny Guerrero, a las puertas del Tribunal.

Asimismo, argumentó que puesto que ninguno de los testigos que solicitaron fueron requeridos por el Tribunal para presentarse en la audiencia, por lo que considera que hoy no estarían en condiciones de conocer el proceso.

En esta audiencia se tenia previsto que se ventilasen las pruebas materiales, documentales y testimoniales que asegura tener el Ministerio Público para sustentar su acusación y lograr una condena contra del imputado de 26 años de edad.

La Fiscalía asegura que el Villanueva Ohnona, que se encuentra cumpliendo un año de prisión preventiva en la cárcel de San Pedro de Macorís, “planificó el asesinato” de Celea, quien al momento de su fallecimiento tenía 21 años de edad.

El expediente acusatorio indica que la noche del primero de septiembre del 2018, Villanueva Ohnona habría lanzado a Celea del octavo piso un hotel en el sector Bella Vista del Distrito Nacional y que la pareja mantuvo dos años y 8 meses de “relación conflictiva”.

El documento establece que debido a las frecuentes peleas entre ambos, la joven fue favorecida con una orden de alejamiento, luego de que denunció las agresiones y amenazas de muerte que le había hecho Villanueva.

Anuncios