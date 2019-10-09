Aplazada la apelación de médico que ayudó a encontrar a Bin Laden en Pakistán

Por EFE miércoles 9 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, ISLAMABAD.- Un tribunal paquistaní pospuso hoy la primera vista en público de la apelación de Shakil Afridi, el médico que ayudó a la CIA a encontrar al líder de Al Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, tras cinco años de retrasos y más de 50 aplazamientos.

El Alto Tribunal de Peshawar aplazó la primera audiencia en público de la sentencia a 23 años de prisión de Afridi a petición de la acusación, que afirmó que necesita más tiempo para preparar el caso.

El abogado del médico, Qamar Nadeem, calificó la postura de la fiscalía como “excusas”.

“El juez advirtió a la acusación de que la próxima vista será su última oportunidad para presentar sus argumentos”, indicó a Efe Nadeem.

La próxima vista se celebrará el 22 de octubre.

Afridi participó en una falsa campaña de vacunación en la ciudad paquistaní de Abbottabad orquestada por la CIA para conseguir muestras de ADN de Bin Laden, y fue detenido poco después de la muerte del terrorista en una operación de comandos especiales de Estados Unidos el 2 de mayo de 2011.

Un año después, Afridi fue condenado a 33 años de prisión por lazos con grupos terroristas por un tribunal de las zonas tribales, donde rige un ordenamiento legal de la época colonial británica y no tiene efecto la Constitución del país.

La sentencia del médico, quien nunca recibió una condena explícita por alta traición por su colaboración con la CIA, fue reducida a 23 años de prisión en 2014.

Las zonas tribales paquistaníes fueron integradas con el resto del país en 2018, por lo que los casos judiciales de las mismas pasaron a los tribunales normales de Pakistán.

Así, el Alto Tribunal de Peshawar vio por primera vez el caso de Afridi en junio a puerta cerrada.

La condena del médico fue muy cuestionada dentro y fuera del país, y organismos como la Comisión de Derechos Humanos de Pakistán, denunciaron que se vulneraron los derechos básicos del recluso, como el hecho de que no tuvo acceso a un abogado.

En 2011, comandos estadounidenses mataron a Bin Laden en Pakistán, en una operación secreta realizada sin el conocimiento de las autoridades paquistaníes, que denunciaron la violación de su territorio.

