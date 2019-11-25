Aplastante victoria de los prodemócratas en las elecciones de Hong Kong

Por EFE domingo 24 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Hong Kong.- Los partidos prodemocráticos lograron este domingo una aplastante victoria en las elecciones locales, al conseguir una amplia mayoría de los puestos a concejal de distrito, en unos comicios que sirven de barómetro para comprobar el respaldo político al movimiento detrás de las protestas.

A las 7.30 hora local (23.30 GMT del domingo), con el recuento casi terminado, el bloque pro-demócrata acaparaba 351 de los 452 asientos en liza, un ascenso meteórico que casi triplica los que consiguió en las municipales de 2015, según las estimaciones de los medios locales.

Los candidatos pro-establishment, alineados con China sufrieron un duro revés al haberse garantizado a esa hora solo 45 concejales de distrito, un puesto de escasa relevancia política pero que en estos comicios tienen un significado trascendental al producirse en medio de las protestas masivas que arrancaron en junio.

Las elecciones se celebraron ayer en un ambiente de calma, sin altercados importantes, lo que se tradujo en una afluencia masiva de votantes a las urnas, con una participación récord del 71,2 %, la más alta de la historia de Hong Kong.

En una ciudad de 7,5 millones de habitantes, votaron casi 3 millones de los 4,1 que se habían registrado, un millón más que los ciudadanos inscritos para participar en 2015, la mayoría nuevos votantes de entre 18 y 20 años.

La cifra de participación superó con creces la marca del 58 % que se logró en las legislativas de 2016, una muestra de que la sociedad hongkonesa está cada vez más politizada.

El resultado pone en aprietos a la jefa del Ejecutivo de Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, próxima a Pekín, ya que una holgada mayoría de los ciudadanos respaldó con su voto a los partidos prodemocráticos, cuyas demandas incluyen el sufragio universal, el voto directo del jefe de gobierno y mayor autonomía para la antigua colonia británica.

Las protestas arrancaron en junio de forma pacífica para pedir la suspensión de una ley de extradición con China -ya anulada- pero se han prolongado durante casi seis meses para sumar más demandas y en las últimas semanas se han vuelto más violentas.

