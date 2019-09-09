Aparente agua en luna de Saturno es gas en forma líquida, según estudio

Por EFE lunes 9 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles.- Los aparentes lagos de agua en Titán, la luna mayor del planeta Saturno, pueden ser en realidad gases depositados en cuencas formadas por explosiones de cráteres que están en estado líquido, según un estudio publicado este lunes.

Publicado en la revista científica Nature Geosciences, el estudio analizó los supuestos depósitos de agua y llegó a la conclusión de que en realidad son gases que se comportan como líquidos por las bajas temperaturas.

Según los autores de la investigación, que utilizaron los datos provenientes de la nave espacial Cassini, que orbita alrededor de Saturno, grandes depósitos de nitrógeno explotaron en Titán al elevarse la temperatura y crearon las cuencas, que a su vez se llenaron con gases que se licuaron.

Así, en lugar de agua proveniente de las nubes como sucede en la tierra, lo que llena estos lagos son etanos y metanos que, debido a las bajas temperaturas de la superficie de Titán, de aproximadamente -292º Fahrenheit (-180º Celsius), adquirieron su forma líquida.

El informe explica el porqué de algunas discrepancias en las imágenes de los lagos de Titán cuando se trata de explicarlos siguiendo la teoría kárstica sobre el origen de los lagos terrestres.

Este modelo explica el origen de los lagos por la disolución de rocas calizas debido a la acción de aguas superficiales o subterráneas.

La nueva teoría explica la razón por la que “los lagos más pequeños cerca del polo norte de Titán como el lago Winnipeg, aparecen en las imágenes de radar con bordes muy empinados que se elevan sobre el nivel del mar” y que no concuerdan con el modelo kárstico.

“No encontramos ninguna explicación que se ajuste a la teoría kárstica sobre el origen de la cuenca de los lagos”, dijo hoy Giuseppe Mitri, de la Universidad Chieti-Pescara, uno de los autores del reporte.

“En realidad la morfología fue más consistente con la explosión de un cráter donde el borde está formado por el material expulsado desde el interior y es un proceso completamente diferente”, agregó Mitri.

Para Linda Spilker, investigadora del Laboratorio de Propulsión Jet (JPL) de la NASA, en Pasadena, al norte de Los Ángeles, que forma parte del Proyecto Cassini, la nueva teoría permite aclarar un aspecto del origen de los lagos que no estaba resuelto.

“Esta es una explicación completamente diferente de los empinados bordes alrededor de estos pequeños lagos, algo que había sido un tremendo rompecabezas”, dijo hoy Spilker.

Titán, es la única luna del sistema solar que presenta nubes y una capa densa a su alrededor, similar a la atmósfera de la tierra y es la segunda en tamaño, superada sólo por Ganimedes, la luna mayor de Júpiter.

