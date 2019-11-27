Isa Conde: Apache pagará 5 millones de dólares en derechos de explotación de un bloque de hidrocarburos

Por El Nuevo Diario miércoles 27 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La compañía estadounidense Apache se adjudicó hoy los derechos de explotación de un bloque de hidrocarburos en la primera licitación petrolera de la República Dominicana, por los que tendrá que pagar una tasa de 5 millones de dólares.

La petrolera se adjudicó el bloque SP2 en la cuenca marítima de San Pedro de Macorís, frente a la costa sur de la República Dominicana, por un período de diez años.

Apache era la única empresa calificada para participar en la subasta, organizada por el Ministerio de Minas y Energía, que fue retransmitida en vivo por internet.

En esta primera ronda de subastas se pretendía adjudicar un total de 12 bloques en cuatro cuencas sedimentarias, pero todas las zonas terrestres quedaron desiertas porque ninguna empresa fue habilitada para el proceso.

El ministro de Minas y Energía, Antonio Isa Conde, al leer su dictamen, afirmó que la inversión de Apache es “una señal de confianza en el país”.

Apache ofreció a explorar 1,000 unidades de trabajo (UTE), cada una con un precio de 5,000 dólares, por lo que superó el mínimo exigido en la subasta, que era de 800 UTE por bloque.

El contrato es en régimen de producción compartida, que garantiza un 40 % de los beneficios obtenidos por la producción al Estado dominicano, aunque el reparto de los beneficios es variable y depende tanto de la producción como del precio del crudo y gas.

Al final de cada fase del período de exploración y explotación, el operador puede rescindir el contrato o devolver una porción del bloque, controlando así las inversiones en exploración.

La primera fase de la operación es de cuatro años y las dos siguientes, de tres años cada una, según las normas del contrato.

Esta fue la primera licitación de cuencas petroleras en la historia dominicana, aunque en décadas pasadas hubo otros intentos de prospección de crudo llevados a cabo por empresas privadas extranjeras y que, en su mayoría, fueron fallidos.

El Ministerio de Energía y Minas pretende abrir próximamente una segunda ronda de licitaciones para ofertar nuevos yacimientos, en los que una empresa ha manifestado interés.

El Gobierno dominicano no ha publicado datos sobre el potencial de hidrocarburos recuperables en estas cuencas.

El pasado julio, las autoridades dominicanas hicieron una presentación del potencial de los bloques de exploración ante 26 petroleras, en un acto celebrado en Houston, Estados Unidos.

A esa presentación acudieron representantes de multinacionales como ExxonMobil, Repsol, Eni, Total, Shell o la estatal china CNOOC, pero a la postre no han manifestado interés en esta primera ronda.

