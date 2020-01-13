Antonio Banderas luchará por el Óscar a mejor actor con “Dolor y gloria”



El español se enfrentará, en un año de extraordinarias interpretaciones masculinas en el cine, a los también nominados Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”) y Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”).

Banderas culmina con esta nominación para la gran gala del cine un año memorable de éxitos gracias a “Dolor y gloria”, que supuso su triunfal reencuentro con Almodóvar.

El actor se llevó la Palma de Oro al mejor actor en el Festival de Cannes, donde se estrenó la cinta el pasado mayo.

Fue nominado además en los Globos de Oro, aunque ahí la estatuilla al mejor actor de una película dramática fue para Joaquin Phoenix por su impresionante transformación en “Joker”.

Pero el delicado y emotivo trabajo de Banderas como el crepuscular director Salvador Mallo en “Dolor y gloria” también ha gustado mucho en Estados Unidos, especialmente entre la crítica especializada.

Así, el español se llevó los premios al mejor actor de la Asociación de Críticos de Cine de Los Ángeles (LAFCA), del Círculo de Críticos de Cine de Nueva York (NYFCC), de la Sociedad Nacional de Críticos de Cine de EE.UU. (NSFC), del Festival Internacional de Cine de Palm Springs y en los Hollywood Film Awards.

Con cautela y precaución, Banderas dijo en octubre a Efe, durante la entrega de los Óscar honoríficos (Premios de los Gobernadores), que los favoritismos son solo meros pronósticos y que lo único que pueden hacer es darlo todo en la campaña promocional de “Dolor y gloria”.

“Mi vida está llena de quinielas en direcciones distintas y después algunas se cumplen y otras no. Por lo tanto, hay que hacer el trabajo que hay que hacer, que es presentar nuestra película y promoverla (…), fajarse con eso, porque merece la pena”, consideró.