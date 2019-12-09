Antonio Banderas logra nominación al Globo de Oro al mejor actor dramático

Por EFE lunes 9 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).-La cinta española “Dolor y Gloria”, de Pedro Almodóvar, se encuentra entre los filmes candidatos a mejor película extranjera de la 77 edición de los Globos de Oro junto con su protagonista Antonio Banderas, nominado a mejor actor dramático.


La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) anunció este lunes, desde el hotel Beberly Hilton en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), las películas candidatas a los galardones, ante los que la cinta española consiguió dos nominaciones.

Por delante de “Dolor y Gloria”, entre las películas extranjeras, se situó la coreana “Parasite” de Bong Joon Ho con tres nominaciones, al conseguir colarse también como candidata a la mejor dirección y mejor guion.

La prensa internacional daba por segura tanto la nominación a Banderas como a la película de Almodóvar, que en esta ocasión quedó fuera de la mejor dirección en una reñida competencia que cuenta con pesos pesados de Hollywood como Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino y Sam Mendes.

Contra “Dolor y Gloria” competirán dos cintas francesas, “Portrait de la jeune fille en feu” y “Les Misérables”; una estadounidense, “The Farewell” -rodada en lengua no inglesa-, y la surcoreana “Parasite”.

Justo este fin de semana la Asociación de Críticos de Cine de Los Ángeles (LAFCA, por sus siglas en inglés) otorgó a “Dolor y gloria” el galardón a la mejor cinta en lengua extranjera.

La principal contrincante del filme español, “Parasite”, ganó el premio a la mejor película.

Banderas, por su parte, se llevó el premio al mejor actor.

El intérprete español, que esta semana había recibido la misma distinción por parte del Círculo de Críticos de Cine de Nueva York, está viviendo unos meses fabulosos con esta película de Almodóvar que el sábado le dio también el premio al mejor intérprete masculino en los galardones de la Academia del Cine Europeo.

Banderas ya había ganado anteriormente, también por su papel del director Salvador Mallo en “Dolor y gloria”, el reconocimiento al mejor actor en el Festival de Cannes, donde se estrenó la película; y la distinción al mejor intérprete masculino en los Hollywood Film Awards, una gala de perfil más bajo que otros reconocimientos pero que arranca cada año la temporada de premios en Estados Unidos.

Anuncios