Ángela Carrasco: “Camilo Sesto fue un valiente haciendo ‘Jesucristo Superstar”

Por EFE lunes 9 de septiembre, 2019
Ángela Carrasco a su llegada este lunes a la capilla ardiente de Sesto

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Madrid.- La actriz dominicana Ángela Carrasco, quien en 1975 representó a María Magdalena junto a Camilo Sesto en la versión española de la ópera-rock “Jesucristo Superstar”, destacó que el artista español fue un “valiente” haciendo esta producción que “abrió el alma a todos, y sobre todo a él”.

Así lo declaró Carrasco (República Dominicana, 1952) a su llegada este lunes a la capilla ardiente de Sesto, instalada en la sede de la Sociedad General de Autores y Editores, en Madrid, donde cientos de seguidores del cantante y compositor hacen cola para darle su último adiós.

“Uno de los idiomas que hablábamos era recordar nuestras vidas juntos y reírnos de las cosas que nos pasaron. La verdad es que no esperaba esto porque hace 15 días estuve comiendo con él y riéndonos durante la grabación de un programa donde se recordaba ‘Jesucristo Superstar’, un musical que nos abrió el alma a todos y sobre todo a él. Fue una gesta, y él fue un valiente haciéndolo”, recordó Carrasco.

La artista también destacó su amistad “a pesar de todos los años” así como el trabajo de Sesto (Alcoy, Alicante (este), 1946), fallecido por una complicación renal este domingo en Madrid: “Hay algunos artistas que logran dos o tres temas y yo tengo cuatro discos escritos por él para mí”.

Aunque confesó no saber si iba a entrar a la capilla ardiente, por preferir recordarlo en vida, también ha reconocido que se “enfadaban” por no verse todos los días.

“Pero de vez en cuando aparecía en mi academia y la gente que nos conoce sabe que lo que vivimos fue muy especial, todas las giras, las presentaciones, los disgustos, porque uno se disgusta de vez en cuando, donde hay roces donde hay cariño”, manifestó.

Tras el cierre de la capilla ardiente, los restos mortales del cantante serán trasladados a su localidad natal, Alcoy, donde será enterrado. 

