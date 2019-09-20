Amnistía denuncia tortura policial en Hong Kong y exige una investigación

Amnistía citó el ejemplo de un hombre detenido en agosto en los Nuevos Territorios al que los agentes torturaron tras negarse a responder una pregunta en un interrogatorio.

“Sentí que me golpearon las piernas con un objeto muy duro. Después, un agente me dio la vuelta y puso sus rodillas en mi pecho. Sentí el dolor en mis huesos y no podía respirar. Intenté gritar, pero no podía ni respirar ni gritar”, relató uno de los entrevistados por AI.

Según Amnistía, “casi todos los arrestados entrevistados describieron recibir palizas con porras y puños durante su arresto, incluso aunque no supusieran una amenaza”, lo que se tradujo en que “el 85 % de los entrevistados fueron hospitalizados como resultado del apaleo y tres de ellos pasaron al menos 5 días en el hospital”.

Para este informe la organización se basó en entrevistas con 21 detenidos -que solicitaron el anonimato por miedo a posibles represalias-, así como a varios abogados y trabajadores de los servicios de sanidad.

El texto da cuenta también del caso de una joven arrestada en una protesta en Sheung Wan en julio a la que dieron un porrazo por la espalda mientras huía de una carga policial y a la que los agentes redujeron, esposaron y siguieron golpeando.

“El uso de la fuerza fue claramente excesivo, una violación de las leyes internacionales de derechos humanos”, aseguró el director de AI en Asia Oriental, Nicholas Bequelin.

Asimismo, AI documentó casos en que los agentes hicieron desnudarse a los arrestados y se les entorpeció el acceso a asistencia sanitaria y legal.

Por todos esos motivos, Amnistía “pide de manera urgente una investigación independiente e imparcial que resulte en acusaciones, justicia y compensaciones, ya que hay poca confianza en los mecanismos internos existentes”.

Una investigación independiente es una de las cinco demandas de los manifestantes, que hasta el momento solo han logrado una de ellas: la retirada oficial, anunciada el pasado 4 de septiembre, de una polémica propuesta de ley de extradición que habría podido llevar a los hongkoneses a juicio bajo el sistema judicial chino, carente de garantías legales.

Las otras tres demandas son la amnistía para los detenidos -más de 1.300, según AI-, la retirada del término oficial de “revuelta” a las manifestaciones del 12 de junio y el sufragio universal a la hora de elegir a los líderes locales.

Las protestas, que se convirtieron en masivas en junio a raíz de la citada propuesta de ley de extradición, se han sucedido durante más de 100 días en la región administrativa especial y han mutado hasta convertirse en un movimiento que busca una mejora de los mecanismos democráticos que la rigen y una oposición al autoritarismo de Pekín.