Algunas escuelas reabren en Haití tras casi 3 meses sin clases por la crisis

Por El Nuevo Diario lunes 2 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Puerto Príncipe, .- Algunas escuelas reabrieron sus puertas este lunes en Puerto Príncipe, después de haber pasado casi tres meses cerradas debido al levantamiento popular que exige la renuncia del presidente haitiano, Jovenel Moise.

Unas pocas escuelas en Puerto Príncipe volvieron a funcionar en silencio y con una baja afluencia de estudiantes, por el miedo de muchos padres a llevar a sus hijos a clase en el clima de agitación que vive el país.

En las calles de los barrios de Pétion-ville y Delmas había muy pocos estudiantes y la gran mayoría de ellos no llevaba uniformes, como es habitual, sino que iban vestidos con ropa de calle.

Los empleados de ciertas escuelas se reunieron la semana pasada para discutir estrategias para reabrir sus puertas, según fuentes contactadas por Efe.

Como medida de seguridad, algunos centros educativos incluso han pedido a los padres que se queden en el patio para esperar a sus hijos, por miedo a que se produzcan ataques contra las escuelas, como ocurrió durante las últimas semanas de protestas.

Las escuelas, institutos de secundaria y universidades estaban cerrados desde que estallaron las protestas el pasado 16 de septiembre, una semana exacta después del inicio del curso 2019-2020.

El cierre escolar ha afectado a cerca de 2 millones de niños y jóvenes, según datos de Naciones Unidas, que no han podido ir a la escuela a lo largo de once semanas.

El pasado viernes el Gobierno acogió con satisfacción todas las iniciativas adoptadas en todo el territorio nacional para la continuación de las actividades escolares, al tiempo que condenó toda “instrumentalización” de los centros educativos, en particular con fines “políticos”.

Asimismo, condenó los actos de vandalismo perpetrados contra algunas escuelas, en especial en el caso de algunos centros que han sido cubiertos de heces.

“Reafirmamos una vez más nuestro compromiso de trabajar para fortalecer la calidad de la educación en el país e informamos que se han hecho arreglos formales con las autoridades pertinentes para asegurar que los días perdidos debido a la turbulencia política durante el año escolar sean compensados”, afirma un comunicado del Gobierno.

En las últimas dos semanas, la mayoría de las actividades se han reanudado en Puerto Príncipe y en las capitales provinciales gracias a que las protestas han amainado.

El transporte público, los bancos, el comercio y la administración pública y privada han estado funcionado en este tiempo.

Si bien en el país hay una aparente calma, la situación sigue siendo frágil, ya que los problemas estructurales que fueron la causa de la crisis, como la pobreza, la desigualdad o la corrupción, no se han resuelto.

Anuncios