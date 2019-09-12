Alertan de una previsible depresión tropical que afectará Bahamas y Florida

Por EFE jueves 12 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- El Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC) de EEUU alertó este jueves de la formación de una depresión tropical sobre el noroeste de Bahamas y que se dirigirá a Florida durante el fin de semana.

En un boletín emitido esta tarde, el NHC avisó que el sistema ciclónico, el noveno que se forma en la actual temporada de huracanes en la cuenca atlántica, alcanzará el viernes el noroeste de Bahamas, archipiélago que aun no se recupera del devastador paso del huracán Dorian.

Ya como tormenta tropical, es decir con vientos máximos sostenidos por encima de los 62 kilómetros por hora (39 mph), el ciclón afectará la costa del sureste y el centro de Florida, de acuerdo al centro meteorológico con sede en Miami.

El NHC informó que el sistema, que presenta vientos máximos sostenidos de 45 kilómetros por hora (30 mph), se ubica a 380 kilómetros (235 millas) al sureste de la isla de Gran Ábaco, en Bahamas, la cual apenas hace menos de diez días fue azotada por el poderoso huracán Dorian que alcanzó la categoría cinco, la máxima en la escala Saffir-Simpson.

El ciclón se mueve con dirección noroeste a 13 kilómetros por hora (8 mph) y ha merecido la emisión por las autoridades de Bahamas de alertas para el noroeste de este archipiélago, que en las próximas 36 horas puede empezar a sentir condiciones de tormenta tropical y registrará hasta 100 milímetros (4 pulgadas) de acumulaciones de lluvia.

De acuerdo al NHC, el ciclón proseguirá su ruta por la costa sureste de Florida, a partir de West Palm Beach (al norte de Miami), aunque no se prevé que produzca marejadas ciclónicas ni en Bahamas ni en este estado del sureste de EEUU.

La previsible tormenta tropical se forma pocos días después de que el duracán Dorian se convierta en un cilcón post-tropical tras 16 días en los en los que atravesó el Caribe y la costa este de EE.UU. y Canadá.

El segundo de la temporada atlántica, después de Barry, Dorian pasará a la historia como uno de los más devastadores para Bahamas, donde tocó tierra el pasado 1 de septiembre con categoría 5, la mayor en la escala Saffir-Simpson y ocasionar la muerte de al menos 50 personas, según autoridades bahamenses.

En lo que va de la actual temporada de huracanes, que comenzó en junio pasado y termina en noviembre, se han registrado las tormentas tropicales Chantal, Erin, Fernand, Barry, Dorian y Gabrielle, y la tormenta subtropical Andrea, en mayo pasado.

Esta temporada atlántica se esperan de 10 a 17 tormentas tropicales con nombre, es decir con vientos superiores a 39 millas por hora o más (63 km/h), y de ellas de 5 a 9 huracanes, con vientos de 74 millas por hora o más (120 km/h), según la Administración Nacional de Océanos y Atmósfera de Estados Unidos (NOAA).

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar