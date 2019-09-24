Juan Luis, Vicente Garcia, Milly Quezada, Pavel Núñez e Ilegales entre dominicanos nominados a Latin Grammy
EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- Los dominicanos Juan Luis Guerra, Milly Quezada, Pavel Nuñez, Vicente García, Mariachi Buda e Ilegales están dentro de los dominicanos nominados a los Latin Grammy en diversas categorías.
En el evento que será celebrado el 14 de noviembre en el MGM Grand Garden Arena de Las Vegas (EE.UU.). también quedaron nominados los cantantes españoles Alejandro Sanz y Rosalía liderando las nominaciones del Grammy Latino con ocho y cinco candidaturas, respectivamente, anunció hoy la Academia Latina de la Grabación.
Por detrás de ellos se situaron el dominicano Juan Luis Guerra (con su banda 4.40), el argentino Andrés Calamaro, el colombiano Fonseca y el peruano Tony Succar, todos ellos con cuatro nominaciones cada uno.
El reconocimiento al álbum del año tendrá como candidatos a Alejandro Sanz (“#ELDISCO”); Rosalía (“El mal querer”); Paula Arenas (“Visceral”); Rubén Blades (“Paraíso Road Gang”); Andrés Calamaro (“Cargar la suerte”); Fonseca (“Agustín”); Luis Fonsi (“Vida”); Ximena Sariñana (“¿Dónde bailarán las niñas?”); Tony Succar (“Más de mí”) y Sebastián Yatra (“Fantasía”).
Al premio de grabación del año compiten “Mi persona favorita” de Alejandro Sanz y Camila Cabello; “No tengo nada” de Alejandro Sanz; “Aute Couture” de Rosalía; “Querer mejor” de Juanes y Alessia Cara; “La plata” de Juanes y Lalo Ebratt; “Verdades afiladas” de Andrés Calamaro; “Kitipún” de Juan Luis Guerra; “Parecen viernes” de Marc Anthony; “Ahí ahí” de Vicente García y “Cobarde” de Ximena Sariñana.
Y por la canción del año se enfrentarán “Mi persona favorita” de Alejandro Sanz y Camila Cabello; “No tengo nada” de Alejandro Sanz, “Calma” de Pedro Capó; “El país” de Rubén Blades; “Kitipún” de Juan Luis Guerra; “Desconstrução” de Tiago Iorc; “Quédate” de Kany García y Tommy Torres; “Querer mejor” de Juanes y Alessia Cara; “Un año” de Sebastián Yatra y Reik, y “Ven” de Fonseca.
El galardón a grabación del año reconoce los logros de artistas, productores e ingenieros de sonido, mientras que el de canción del año distingue a los compositores.
Por su parte, Aitana, Burning Caravan, Cami, Fer Casillas, Chipi Chacón, Elsa y Elmar, Greiicy, Juan Ingaramo, Paulo Londra y Nella optarán al Latin Grammy al mejor nuevo artista.
La Academia aseguró que los nominados para esta nueva edición de los Latin Grammy fueron escogidos entre aproximadamente 15.500 inscripciones para un total de 49 categorías, y recordó que en estos premios solo pueden participar las grabaciones publicadas entre el 1 de junio de 2018 y el 31 de mayo de 2019.
LISTA FINAL DE NOMINACIONES
Grabación del Año
1. PARECEN VIERNES – Marc Anthony
2. VERDADES AFILADAS – Andrés Calamaro
3. AHÍ AHÍ – Vicente García
4. KITIPUN – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
5. QUERER MEJOR – Juanes Featuring Alessia Cara
6. LA PLATA – Juanes Featuring Lalo Ebratt
7. AUTE COUTURE – Rosalía
8. MI PERSONA FAVORITA – Alejandro Sanz Con Camila Cabello
9. NO TENGO NADA – Alejandro Sanz
10. COBARDE – Ximena Sariñana
Álbum del Año
1. VISCERAL – Paula Arenas
Paula Arenas, Luigi Castillo, Santiago Castillo, Jorge Luis
Chacín, Nicolás De La Espriella, Diana Fuentes, Jon Leone,
Carlos Fernando López, Juan Sebastián Naranjo, Fernando
Osorio, Natalia Ramírez, Julio Reyes Copello, Raquel Sofía, Juan
Pablo Vega & Mariana Vega, songwriters; Antonio Baglio &
Robin Reumers, album mastering engineers
[Sony Music Entertainment Colombia S.A.]
2. PARAÍSO ROAD GANG
Rubén Blades
Luis Enrique Becerra & Rubén Blades, album producers; Luis
Enrique Becerra & José Ramón Guerra, album recording
engineers; Luis Enrique Becerra & Rubén Blades, album mixers;
Rubén Blades, songwriter; Geoff Pesche, album mastering
engineer
[R B Records Corporation]
3. CARGAR LA SUERTE
Andrés Calamaro
Gustavo Borner, album producer; Gustavo Borner, album
recording engineer; Gustavo Borner, album mixer; Andrés
Calamaro & German Wiedemer, songwriters; Gustavo Borner,
album mastering engineer
[Universal Music Group]
4. AGUSTÍN
Fonseca
Fonseca, album producer; Andrés Borda, album recording
engineer; Iker Gastaminza & Trevor Lyle Muzzy, album mixers;
Fonseca, songwriter; Dave Kutch, album mastering engineer
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
5. VIDA
Luis Fonsi
Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres, album producers; Luis Fonsi,
Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres, album recording engineers;
Jaycen Joshua, album mixer; Luis Fonsi, Mauricio Rengifo &
Andrés Torres, songwriters; Dave Kutch, album mastering
engineer
[Universal Music Latino / 2019 UMG Recordings, Inc.]
6. EL MAL QUERER
Rosalía
El Guincho & Rosalía, album producers; El Guincho, album
recording engineer; Jaycen Joshua, album mixer; Antón Álvarez
Alfaro, El Guincho & Rosalía, songwriters; Chris Athens, album
mastering engineer
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
7. #ELDISCO
Alejandro Sanz
Alfonso Pérez, Julio Reyes Copello & Alejandro Sanz, album
producers; Carlos Fernando Lopez, Alfonso Pérez, Nicolás
Ramírez & Julio Reyes Copello, album recording engineers;
Trevor Lyle Muzzy, album mixer; Alejandro Sanz, songwriter;
Gene Grimaldi, album mastering engineer
[Universal Music Spain, S.L.U.]
8. ¿DÓNDE BAILARÁN LAS NIÑAS?
Ximena Sariñana
Juan Pablo Vega, album producer; Daniel Bitrán Arizpe, album
recording engineer; Alejandro Patiño, album mixer; Ximena
Sariñana & Juan Pablo Vega, songwriters; Alejandro Patiño,
album mastering engineer
[Warner Music México, S.A. De C.V.]
9. MAS DE MI
Tony Succar
Marc Quiñones & Tony Succar, album producers; Santiago Diaz,
Nestor Rigaud & Tony Succar, album recording engineers;
Alfredo Matheus, album mixer; Jorge Luis Piloto & Tony Succar,
songwriters; Michael Fuller, album mastering engineer
[Unity Entertainment]
10. FANTASÍA
Sebastián Yatra
Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres, album producers; Nicolas
Ladrón De Guevara, Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres, album
recording engineers; Jaycen Joshua, album mixer; Mauricio
Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters; Dave
Kutch, album mastering engineer
[Universal Music Latino]
Song Of The Year
Canción del Año
Canção Do Ano
Category 3
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the
lyrics in Spanish or Portuguese and must be a new song. Singles or
Tracks only.
Premio al Compositor(es). Una canción debe contener por lo
menos el 51% de letra en Español o Portugués, ademas deberá ser
una canción nueva. Solamente sencillos o cortes.
Prêmio ao(s) Compositor(es). Uma canção deve conter pelo menos
51% de letra em espanhol ou português e deve ser uma nova
canção. Somente singles ou faixas.
1. CALMA
Pedro Capó, Gabriel Edgar González Pérez & George
Noriega, songwriters (Pedro Capó)
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
2. DESCONSTRUÇÃO
Tiago Iorc, songwriter (Tiago Iorc)
[Universal Music Ltda]
3. EL PAÍS
Rubén Blades, songwriter (Rubén Blades)
Track from: Paraiso Road Gang
[R B Records Corporation]
4. KITIPUN
Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra 4.40)
[Universal Music Latino]
5. MI PERSONA FAVORITA
Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters
(Alejandro Sanz Con Camila Cabello)
Track from: #Eldisco
[Universal Music Spain S.L.U.]
6. NO TENGO NADA
Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)
Track from: #Eldisco
[Universal Music Spain S.L.U.]
7. QUÉDATE
Kany García & Tommy Torres, songwriters (Kany
García & Tommy Torres)
Track from: Contra El Viento
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
8. QUERER MEJOR
Rafael Arcaute, Alessia Cara, Camilo Echeverry,
Juanes, Mauricio Montaner, Ricardo Montaner &
Tainy, songwriters (Juanes Featuring Alessia Cara)
[Universal Music Latino]
9. UN AÑO
Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra,
songwriters (Sebastián Yatra Featuring Reik)
Track from: Fantasía
[Universal Music Latino]
10. VEN
Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
Best New Artist
Mejor Nuevo Artista
Melhor Artista Revelação
Category 4
For a new artist who releases during the Eligibility Year the first
recording which establishes the public identity of that artist.
Para un artista nuevo que haya sido lanzado durante el Período de
Elegibilidad la grabación que primero establece su identidad ante
el público como intérprete.
Para um novo artista que lança durante o Período de Elegibilidade
a gravação que estabelece primeiramente a identidade pública.
1. AITANA
2. BURNING CARAVAN
3. CAMI
4. FER CASILLAS
5. CHIPI CHACÓN
6. ELSA Y ELMAR
7. GREEICY
8. JUAN INGARAMO
9. PAULO LONDRA
10. NELLA
Field 1 – Pop
Category 5
Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album
Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop Contemporáneo
Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal Contemporâneo
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new
Contemporary Pop recordings.
Para álbumes que contengan 51% o más de tiempo total de
grabaciones nuevas de música Pop Contemporánea.
Para álbuns que contenham 51% ou mais de tempo total de
gravações novas de música Pop Contemporânea.
1. MONTANER
Ricardo Montaner
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
2. BALAS PERDIDAS
Morat
[Universal Music Spain, S.L.U.]
3. EL MAL QUERER
Rosalía
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
4. #ELDISCO
Alejandro Sanz
[Universal Music Spain, S.L.U.]
5. FANTASÍA
Sebastián Yatra
[Universal Music Latino]
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional
Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal Tradicional
Category 6
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Traditional
Pop recordings.
Para álbumes que contengan 51% o más de tiempo total de
grabaciones nuevas de música Pop Tradicional.
Para álbuns que contenham 51% ou mais de tempo total de
gravações novas de música Pop Tradicional.
1. VISCERAL
Paula Arenas
[Sony Music Entertainment Colombia S.A.]
2. ROSA
Cami
[Universal Music Chile]
3. HACIA ADENTRO
Camila
[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. De C.V.]
4. AGUSTÍN
Fonseca
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
5. SENTIMIENTOS
Pavel Núñez
[Pavel Corredor Music Group]
Field 1 – Pop
Best Pop Song
Mejor Canción Pop
Melhor Canção Pop
Category 7
A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish and must
be a new song. Award to the Songwriter(s). Not Eligible:
Instrumental recordings and cover songs.
Una canción debe contener por lo menos el 51% de letra en
Español y deberá ser una canción nueva. Premio al
Compositor(es). No son elegibles: Grabaciones instrumentales o
canciones que son “cover”.
Uma canção deve conter pelo menos 51% da letra em espanhol, e
deve ser uma nova canção. Prêmio ao(s) Compositor(es). Não são
elegíveis: gravações instrumentais ou canções que sejam
“regravação”.
1. BAILAR
Leonel García, songwriter (Leonel García)
[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. De C.V.]
2. BUENA PARA NADA
Paula Arenas, Luigi Castillo & Santiago Castillo,
songwriters (Paula Arenas)
[Sony Music Entertainment Colombia S.A.]
3. MI PERSONA FAVORITA
Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters
(Alejandro Sanz Con Camila Cabello)
Track from: #Eldisco
[Universal Music Spain S.L.U.]
4. PIENSO EN TU MIRÁ
Antón Álvarez Alfaro, El Guincho & Rosalía,
songwriters (Rosalía)
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
5. VEN
Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
Field 2 – Urban
Best Urban Fusion/Performance
Mejor Fusión/Interpretación Urbana
Melhor Fusão/Interpretação Urbana
Category 8
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group Urban recordings.
Singles or Tracks only.
Para grabaciones nuevas, vocales o intrumentales, por artistas
solistas, dúos o grupos de música Urbana. Solamente sencillos o
cortes.
Para gravações vocais instrumentais por artistas-solo, duplas ou
grupos que contenham material inédito de música Urbana.
Somente singles ou faixas.
1. TENEMOS QUE HABLAR
Bad Bunny
Track from: X 100Pre
[Rimas Entertainment]
2. CALMA (REMIX)
Pedro Capó & Farruko
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
3. PA’ OLVIDARTE (REMIX)
ChocQuibtown, Zion & Lennox, Farruko Featuring
Manuel Turizo
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
4. CON CALMA
Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow
[UMLE; El Cartel Records]
5. OTRO TRAGO
Sech Featuring Darell
Track from: Sueños
[Rich Music]
Best Urban Music Album
Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana
Melhor Álbum de Música «Urban»
Category 9
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or
instrumental Urban recordings.
Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos
51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música
Urbana.
Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos
51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música
Urbana.
1. KISSES
Anitta
[Warner Music]
2. X 100PRE
Bad Bunny
[Rimas Entertainment]
3. MI MOVIMIENTO
De La Ghetto
[Warner Music Latina, Inc.]
4. 19
Feid
[Intu Linea/UMLE]
5. SUEÑOS
Sech
[Rich Music]
Field 2 – Urban
Best Urban Song
Mejor Canción Urbana
Melhor Canção «Urban»
Category 10
A Songwriter’s Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the
lyrics in Spanish or Portuguese and must be a new song. Singles or
Tracks only.
Premio al Compositor(es). Una canción debe contener por lo
menos el 51% de letra en Español o Portugués, además deberá de
ser una canción nueva. Solamente sencillos o cortes.
Prêmio para o(s) Compositor(es). Uma canção deve conter pelo
menos 51% de letra em espanhol ou português e deve ser uma nova
canção. Somente singles ou faixas.
1. BAILA BAILA BAILA
Ozuna & Vicente Saavedra, songwriters (Ozuna)
[VP Records/Dimelo Vi Dist. By Sony Music Entertainment
US Latin LLC]
2. CALIENTE
J Balvin, Rene Cano, De La Ghetto & Alejandro
Ramirez, songwriters (De La Ghetto Featuring J
Balvin)
[Warner Music Latina]
3. CON ALTURA
J Balvin, Mariachi Budda, Frank Dukes, El Guincho,
Alejandro Ramirez & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía & J
Balvin Featuring El Guincho)
[Columbia Records]
4. OTRO TRAGO
Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Kevin Mauricio Jimenez
Londoño, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra, Josh Mendez, Sech
& Jorge Valdes, songwriters (Sech Featuring Darell)
Track from: Sueños
[Rich Music]
5. PA’ OLVIDARTE
René Cano, ChocQuibtown, Kevyn Cruz Moreno, Juan
Diego Medina Vélez, Andrés David Restrepo, Mateo
Tejada Giraldo, Andrés Uribe Marín, Juan Vargas &
Doumbia Yohann, songwriters (ChocQuibtown)
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
Field 3 – Rock
Best Rock Album
Mejor Álbum de Rock
Melhor Álbum de Rock
Category 11
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or
instrumental Rock recordings.
Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos
51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música Rock.
Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos
51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música Rock.
1. UNA RAZÓN PARA SEGUIR
A.N.I.M.A.L
[Sony Music]
2. ARAWATO
Arawato
[Musicmarketing Plans]
3. BASADO EN HECHOS REALES
Carajo
[Independiente]
4. MTV UNPLUGGED: EL DESCONECTE
Molotov
[Universal Music Group]
5. MONTE SAGRADO
Draco Rosa
[Sony Music Latin]
Best Pop/Rock Album
Mejor Álbum Pop/Rock
Melhor Álbum Pop/Rock
Category 12
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or
instrumental Pop/Rock recordings.
Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos
51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música
Pop/Rock.
Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos
51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música
Pop/Rock.
1. CARGAR LA SUERTE
Andrés Calamaro
[Universal Music Group]
2. MANUAL DE VIAJE A UN LUGAR LEJANO
Jumbo
[Universal Music Group/Discos Valiente]
3. LEBÓN & CO.
David Lebón
[Sony Music / Columbia]
4. NUCLEAR
Leiva
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L]
5. MADAME AYAHUASCA
Taburete
[Voltereta Records]
Field 3 – Rock
Best Rock Song
Mejor Canción de Rock
Melhor Canção de Rock
Category 13
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the
lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.
Premio al Compositor(es). Una canción debe contener por lo
menos el 51% de letra en Español y deberá ser una canción nueva.
Solamente sencillos o cortes.
Prêmio ao(s) Compositor(es). Uma canção deve conter pelo menos
51% de letra em espanhol e deve ser uma nova canção. Somente
singles ou faixas.
1. CONECTAR
Rodrigo Crespo, songwriter (Rodrigo Crespo)
Track from: Careta
[Che Robot Records]
2. GODZILLA
Leiva, songwriter (Leiva Featuring Enrique Bunbury y
Ximena Sariñana)
Track from: Nuclear
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L]
3. NIRVANA
Arawato, songwriters (Arawato)
[Music Marketing Plans]
4. PUNTA CANA
Roberto Musso, songwriter (El Cuarteto De Nos)
[Sony Music Entertainment Argentina S.A.]
5. VERDADES AFILADAS
Andrés Calamaro & German Wiedemer, songwriters
(Andrés Calamaro)
Track from: Cargar La Suerte
[Universal Music Group]
Field 4 – Alternative
Best Alternative Music Album
Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa
Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa
Category 14
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal (in
Spanish) or instrumental Alternative recordings.
Para álbumes vocales en español o instrumentales que contengan
por lo menos 51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de
música Alternativa.
Para álbuns vocais em espanhol ou instrumentais que contenham
pelo menos 51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de
música Alternativa.
1. LATINOAMERICANA
Alex Anwandter
[Nacional Records]
2. DISCUTIBLE
Babasónicos
[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]
3. BACH
Bandalos Chinos
[Casete]
4. PRENDER UN FUEGO
Marilina Bertoldi
[Pelo Music S.A.]
5. NORMA
Mon Laferte
[Universal Music Group / Discos Valiente]
Best Alternative Song
Mejor Canción Alternativa
Melhor Canção Alternativa
Category 15
A Songwriter’s Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the
lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.
Premio al Compositor(es). Una canción debe contener por lo
menos el 51% de letra en Español y deberá ser una canción nueva.
Solamente sencillos o cortes.
Prêmio para o(s) Compositor(es). Uma canção deve conter pelo
menos 51% de letra em espanhol e deve ser uma nova canção.
Somente singles ou faixas.
1. CAUSA PERDIDA
El David Aguilar, songwriter (El David Aguilar)
[EMI / Universal Music México S.A.]
2. CONTRA TODO
Ismael Cancel & Ile, songwriters (Ile)
Track from: Almadura
[Sony Music Latin]
3. CUENTAS CLARAS
Kevin Johansen, songwriter (Kevin Johansen)
[Sony Music Entertaiment Argentina S.A.]
4. LA PREGUNTA
Adrián Dárgelos Rodríguez, songwriter (Babasónicos)
[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]
5. TÓCAMELA
Julio Briceño, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Silverio
Lozada, Juan Roura & Jose Torres, songwriters (Los
Amigos Invisibles)
[Gozadera Records]
Field 5 – Tropical
Best Salsa Album
Mejor Álbum de Salsa
Melhor Álbum de Salsa
Category 16
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or
instrumental Salsa recordings.
Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos
51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de Salsa.
Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos
51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de Salsa.
1. CUBA LINDA
Maite Hontelé
[Merlín Producciones/Egrem]
2. 55 ANIVERSARIO
Mario Ortiz All Star Band
[All Star Music Productions Inc.]
3. MI LUZ MAYOR
Eddie Palmieri
[Uprising Music]
4. NUESTRO HOGAR
Quintero’s Salsa Project
[Quintero’s Record]
5. MAS DE MI
Tony Succar
[Unity Entertainment]
Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album
Mejor Álbum de Cumbia/Vallenato
Melhor Álbum de Cumbia/Vallenato
Category 17
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or
instrumental Cumbia/Vallenato recordings.
Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos
51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de
Cumbia/Vallenato.
Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos
51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de
Cumbia/Vallenato.
1. CHECO ACOSTA 30 (EN VIVO)
Checo Acosta
[Codiscos]
2. ESTO QUE DICE!
Diego Daza y Carlos Rueda
[ONErpm]
3. PARA MIS MAESTROS CON RESPETO
Juan Piña
[Vibra Entertainment S.A.S]
4. YO ME LLAMO CUMBIA
Puerto Candelaria & Juancho Valencia
[Merlín Producciones/Peermusic]
5. RAÍCES
(Varios Artistas)
José Gaviria & Fernando Tobón, producers
[Babel Discos]
Field 5 – Tropical
Category 18 – Best Merengue/Bachata Album
________________________________________________________
Category 18
Mejor Álbum de Merengue/Bachata
Melhor Album Merengue/Bachata
Best Merengue/Bachata Album
Debido al bajo número de inscripciones recibidas este año, estas inscripciones han sido
combinadas con la Categoría 20.
Devido ao número insuficiente de inscrições este ano, as inscritas estao inclidas na
Categoria 20.
Due to the low number of entries received this year, these entries were combined with
Category 20.
Field 5 – Tropical
Best Traditional Tropical Album
Mejor Álbum Tropical Tradicional
Melhor Álbum Tropical Tradicional
Category 19
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or
instrumental Traditional Tropical recordings.
Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos
51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música
Tropical Tradicional.
Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos
51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música
Tropical Tradicional.
1. ANDRÉS CEPEDA BIG BAND (EN VIVO)
Andrés Cepeda
[Sony Music]
2. VEREDA TROPICAL
Olga Cerpa y Mestisay
[Ediciones Mestisay/Egrem]
3. LO NUESTRO
Yelsy Heredia
[Bis Music]
4. A JOURNEY THROUGH CUBAN MUSIC
Aymée Nuviola
[Top Stop Music]
5. LA LLAVE DEL SON
Septeto Acarey
[Septeto Acarey S.A.C]
Category 20
Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album
Mejor Álbum Contemporáneo/Fusión Tropical
Melhor Álbum Tropical Contemporâneo ou de Fusão
Tropical
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or
instrumental Contemporary Tropical or Tropical Fusion recordings.
Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos
51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música del
género Tropical Contemporáneo o de FusiónTropical.
Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos
51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música
Tropical Contemporânea ou de Fusão Tropical.
1. BARRIOS DE MI TIERRA (CANCIONES DE RUBÉN
BLADES)
Iván Barrios
[Hb Music Corp]
2. CANDELA
Vicente García
[Sony Music Entertainment Colombia S.A]
3. LITERAL
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
[Universal Music Latino]
4. TROPICALIA
Ilegales
[Dotel Productions Inc]
5. MILLY & COMPANY
Milly Quezada
[Los Vecinos Enterprises, SRL]
Field 5 – Tropical
Best Tropical Song
Mejor Canción Tropical
Melhor Canção Tropical
Category 21
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the
lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.
Premio al Compositor(es). Una canción debe contener por lo
menos el 51% de letra en Español y deberá ser una canción nueva.
Solamente sencillos o cortes.
Prêmio ao(s) Compositor(es). Uma canção deve conter pelo menos
51% de letra em espanhol e deve ser uma nova canção. Somente
singles ou faixas.
1. EL AFORTUNADO
Luis Enrique & Jorge Luis Piloto, songwriters (Septeto
Acarey Featuring Luis Enrique)
Track from: La Llave Del Son
[Septeto Acarey S.A.C]
2. KITIPUN
Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra 4.40)
[Universal Music Latino]
3. MAS DE MI
Jorge Luis Piloto & Tony Succar, songwriters (Tony
Succar Featuring Angel López)
Track from: Mas De Mi
[Unity Entertainment]
4. SUBIENDO Y BAJANDO
Bobby Allende, Waddys Jáquez, David Maldonado &
Adan Pérez, songwriters (8 y Más Featuring Rubén
Blades)
Track from: Otra Ruta
[Unity Entertainment]
5. VIVIR ES COMPLICADO
Jorge Luis Piloto, songwriter (Andrés Cepeda &
Dayhan Díaz)
[Sinfonic LLC / Cortesía De Sony Music Entertainment
Colombia]
Field 6 – Singer-Songwriter
Best Singer-Songwriter Album
Mejor Álbum Cantautor
Melhor Álbum Cantor Compositor
Category 22
For solo artists or duos.
Para interpretaciones por artistas solistas o dúos.
Para interpretações por artistas-solo ou duplas.
1. ACÚSTICA
Albita
[Innercat Music Group]
2. CONTRA EL VIENTO
Kany García
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
3. AMOR PRESENTE
Leonel García
[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. De C.V.]
4. ALGO RITMOS
Kevin Johansen
[Sony Music Entertainment Argentina S.A.]
5. INTUICIÓN
Gian Marco
[Enjoymusic Records]
Field 7 – Regional-Mexican
Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album
Mejor Álbum de Música Ranchera/Mariachi
Melhor Álbum de Música Ranchera/Mariachi
Category 23
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or
instrumental Ranchero/Mariachi recordings.
Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos
51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música
Ranchera/Mariachi.
Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos
51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música
Ranchera/Mariachi.
1. MI PERSONA PREFERIDA
El Bebeto
[Disa Records / Universal Music Entertainment / Latin
Power Music]
2. SIGUE LA DINASTÍA…
Alex Fernández
[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]
3. MÁS ROMÁNTICO QUE NUNCA
Vicente Fernández
[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]
4. INDESTRUCTIBLE
Flor De Toloache
[Flor De Toloache / One RPM]
5. AHORA
Christian Nodal
[Fonovisa Records / Universal Music Entertainment]
Best Banda Album
Mejor Álbum de Música Banda
Melhor Álbum de Música Banda
Category 24
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or
instrumental Banda recordings.
Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos
51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música Banda.
Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos
51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música
Banda.
1. PARA QUE NO TE LO IMAGINES
Saul El Jaguar Alarcón
[Fonovisa]
2. A TRAVÉS DEL VASO
Banda Los Sebastianes
[Fonovisa Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment]
3. 25 AÑOS VOL 1
El Mimoso
[Cielo Music Inc.]
4. UN TRIBUTO AL SOL
La Explosiva Banda De Maza
[Warner Music México, S.A. de C.V.]
5. ME HICISTE UN BORRACHO
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa De Monterrey
[Remex Music]
Field 7 – Regional-Mexican
Best Tejano Album
Mejor Álbum de Música Tejana
Melhor Álbum de Música Texana
Category 25
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or
instrumental Tejano recordings.
Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos
51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música Tejana.
Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos
51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música
Tejano.
1. SIETE
El Plan
[Indepe Music]
2. TU PRÍNCIPE
Lucky Joe
[M Music & Entertainment Group, LLC / Freddie Records]
3. COLORES
Elida Reyna y Avante
[Freddie Records]
4. ASÍ ME ENSEÑARON
David Lee Rodriquez
[VMB Music Group]
5. NUNCA TE RINDAS
Vidal
[Freddie Records]
Best Norteño Album
Mejor Álbum de Música Norteña
Melhor Álbum de Música Nortenha
Category 26
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or
instrumental Norteño recordings.
Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos
51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música
Norteña.
Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos
51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música
Nortenha.
1. POR MÁS
Bronco
[Sony Music Entertainment Mexico, S.A. de C.V.]
2. LAS CANCIONES DE LA ABUELA
Buyuchek
[Fonovisa Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment]
3. MITAD Y MITAD
Calibre 50
[Disa Records / Andaluz Music / Universal Music Latin
Entertainment]
4. PERCEPCIÓN
Intocable
[Universal Music Latin Entertainment]
5. AMO
La Maquinaria Norteña
[Fonovisa Records / Azteca Records / Universal Music
Latin Entertainment]
Field 7 – Regional-Mexican
Best Regional Song
Mejor Canción Regional Mexicana
Melhor Canção Regional
Category 27
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the
lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.
Premio al Compositor(es). Una canción debe contener por lo
menos el 51% de letra en Español y deberá ser una canción nueva.
Solamente sencillos o cortes.
Prêmio ao(s) Compositor(es). Uma canção deve conter pelo menos
51% de letra em espanhol e deve ser uma nova canção. Somente
singles ou faixas.
1. ALGUIEN MEJOR QUE YO
Jose Luis Roma, songwriter (Bronco)
[Seitrack Us]
2. BESOS DE MEZCAL
Shae Fiol, Camilo Lara & Mireya Ramos, songwriters
(Flor De Toloache)
[Flor De Toloache / One RPM]
3. DE LOS BESOS QUE TE DI
José Esparza & Gussy Lau, songwriters (Christian
Nodal)
[Fonovisa Records / Unviersal Music Latin Entertainment]
4. NO TE CONTARON MAL
Edgar Barrera, René Humberto Lau Ibarra, Gussy Lau
& Christian Nodal, songwriters (Christian Nodal)
[Fonovisa Records / Unviersal Music Latin Entertainment]
5. TE AMARÉ
Manuel Monterrosas, songwriter (Alex Fernández)
[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]
Field 8 – Instrumental
Best Instrumental Album
Mejor Álbum Instrumental
Melhor Álbum Instrumental
Category 28
For albums containing 51% or more playing time of Instrumental
recordings.
Para álbumes que contengan un 51%, o más, de grabaciones
instrumentales.
Para álbuns que contenham, no mínimo, 51% de seu tempo de
duração de gravações instrumentais.
1. BALANCE
Gustavo Casenave
[Fula Records]
2. SAXOFONES LIVE SESSIONS
Cuban Sax Quintet
[Egrem]
3. FOLIA DE TREIS
Edu Ribeiro, Fábio Peron, Toninho Ferragutti
[Blaxtream]
4. UNBALANCED CONCERTO FOR ENSEMBLE
Moisés P. Sánchez
[Uno Música]
5. YO SOY LA TRADICIÓN
Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet
[Miel Music]
Field 9 – Traditional
Best Folk Album
Mejor Álbum Folclórico
Melhor Álbum de Música Folclórica
Category 29
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or
instrumental Folk recordings.
Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos
51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música
Folclórica.
Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos
51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música
Folclórica.
1. 48 AÑOS DESPUÉS
Eva Ayllon
[Aylloncito Producciones]
2. DE MAR Y RÍO
Canalón De Timbiquí
[Llorona Records]
3. ORINOCO
Cimarrón
[Independiente]
4. ¡VA POR MÉXICO!
Luis Cobos Con The Royal Philarmonic Orchestra & El
Mariachi Juvenil Tecalitlán
[Blanco y Negro Music, S.A]
5. TIEMPO AL TIEMPO
Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
[Chazz Music/ Empire Records]
Best Tango Album
Mejor Álbum de Tango
Melhor Álbum de Tango
Category 30
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or
instrumental Tango recordings.
Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos
51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de Tango.
Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos
51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de Tango.
1. MARRÓN Y AZUL
Daniel Binelli y Nick Danielson
[Bell Ville]
2. ROTO
Enrique Campos
[Acqua Records]
3. ATÍPICO
Bernardo Monk
[Bernardo Monk]
4. REVOLUCIONARIO
Quinteto Astor Piazzolla
[East 54 Entertainment, Inc.]
5. RADIOTANGO
Pablo Ziegler Chamber Quartet
[Zoho Music]
Field 9 – Traditional
Category 31 – Best Flamenco Album
________________________________________________________
Category 31
Mejor Álbum de Música Flamenca
Melhor Album de Música Flamenca
Best Flamenco Album
Debido al bajo número de inscripciones recibidas este año, estas inscripciones han sido
combinadas con la Categoría 29.
Devido ao número insuficiente de inscrições este ano, as inscritas estao inclidas na
Categoria 29.
Due to the low number of entries received this year, these entries were combined with
Category 29.
Field 10 – Jazz
Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Latino/Jazz
Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino/Jazz
Category 32
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or
instrumental Latin Jazz/Jazz recordings.
Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos
51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de Jazz
Latino/Jazz.
Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos
51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de Jazz
Latino/Jazz.
1. TURNING PAGES
Claudia Acuña
[Delfin Records]
2. ELEMENTAL
Branly, Ruiz & Haslip
[Blue Canoe Records]
3. DOS ORIENTALES
Hugo Fattoruso & Tomohiro Yahiro
[Montevideo Music Group]
4. RIO – SÃO PAULO
André Marques
[Blaxtream]
5. JAZZ BATÁ 2
Chucho Valdés
[Mack Avenue Music Group]
Field 11 – Christian
Best Christian Album (Spanish Language)
Mejor Álbum Cristiano (En Español)
Melhor Álbum de Música Cristã (Língua Espanhola)
Category 33
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Spanish
language Christian recordings.
Para álbumes que contengan por lo menos 51% de tiempo total
grabado con material nuevo de música Cristiana en Español.
Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos
51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música Cristã
em Espanhol.
1. TODO PASA
Juan Delgado
[Pristine Music Inc.]
2. MI VIAJE (EN VIVO)
Danilo Montero
[Sígueme Internacional]
3. LLUVIAS DE BENDICIÓN
Gabriela Soto & Big Band
[Gps]
4. PADRE MIO
Ricardo Torres y Su Mariachi
[Independiente]
5. ¿QUIÉN CONTRA NOSOTROS?
Alex Zurdo
[Az Music]
Best Portuguese Language Christian Album
Mejor Álbum Cristiano (En Portugués)
Melhor Álbum de Música Cristã (Língua Portuguesa)
Category 34
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new
Portuguese language Christian recordings.
Para álbumes que contengan por lo menos 51% de tiempo total
grabado con material nuevo de música Cristiana en Portugués.
Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos
51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música Cristã
em Português.
1. GENTE
Priscilla Alcântara
[Sony Music Entertainment]
2. SAGRADO
Adriana Arydes
[Universal Music Ltda]
3. GUARDA MEU CORAÇÃO
Delino Marçal
[MK Music]
4. PRETO NO BRANCO 3
Preto No Branco
[Universal Music Ltda/Balaio Music]
5. 360º
Eli Soares
[Universal Music Christian Group]
Field 12 – Portuguese Language
Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album
Mejor Álbum de Pop Contemporáneo en Lengua
Portuguesa
Melhor Álbum de Pop Contemporâneo em Língua
Portuguesa
Category 35
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or
instrumental Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop recordings.
Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos
51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música Pop
Contemporánea en Lengua Portuguesa.
Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos
51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito Pop
Contemporâneo em Língua Portuguesa.
1. O TEMPO É AGORA
Anavitoria
[Universal Music Ltda]
2. TARÂNTULA
As Bahias e a Cozinha Mineira
[Universal Music Ltda]
3. TODXS
Ana Cañas
[Independente]
4. PARA DIAS RUINS
Mahmundi
[Universal Music Ltda]
5. SELFIE
Jair Oliveira
[S de Samba/Ditto Brasil]
Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album
Mejor Álbum de Rock o Música Alternativa en Lengua
Portuguesa
Melhor Álbum de Rock ou de Música Alternativa em
Língua Portuguesa
Category 36
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or
instrumental Portuguese language Rock or Alternative recordings.
Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos
51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de Rock o música
Alternativa en Lengua Portuguesa.
Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos
51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de Rock ou
Música Alternativa em Língua Portuguesa.
1. VULCÃO
The Baggios
[Toca Discos]
2. O FUTURO NÃO DEMORA
BaianaSystem
[Máquina De Louco]
3. O CÉU SOBRE A CABEÇA
Chal
[Toca Discos]
4. GOELA ABAIXO
Liniker e Os Caramelos
[Independente]
5. MATRIZ
Pitty
[Deckdisc]
Field 12 – Portuguese Language
Best Samba/Pagode Album
Mejor Álbum de Samba/Pagode
Melhor Álbum de Samba/Pagode
Category 37
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or
instrumental Samba/Pagode recordings.
Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos
51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de
Samba/Pagode.
Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos
51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de
Samba/Pagode.
1. CANTA SERENO E MOA
Nego Álvaro
[Biscoito Fino]
2. MART’NÁLIA CANTA VINICIUS DE MORAES
Mart’nália
[Biscoito Fino]
3. DE TODOS OS TEMPOS
Monarco
[Biscoito Fino]
4. EM SUA DIREÇÃO
Péricles
[Onerpm]
5. ANAÍ ROSA ATRACA GERALDO PEREIRA
Anaí Rosa
[Selo Sesc]
Best MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira) Album
Mejor Álbum Música Popular Brasileña
Melhor Álbum de Música Popular Brasileira
Category 38
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or
instrumental MPB recordings.
Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos
51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de Música
Popular Brasileña.
Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos
51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de Música
Popular Brasileira.
1. O AMOR NO CAOS
Zeca Baleiro
[Onerpm]
2. CANTA TITO MADI
Nana Caymmi
[Biscoito Fino]
3. TUDO É UM
Zélia Duncan
[Biscoito Fino]
4. TEMPO MÍNIMO
Delia Fischer
[Nomad Música]
5. OK OK OK
Gilberto Gil
[Biscoito Fino]
6. BESTA FERA
Jards Macalé
[Zilles Produções]
Field 12 – Portuguese Language
Best Sertaneja Music Album
Mejor Álbum de Música Sertaneja
Melhor Álbum de Música Sertaneja
Category 39
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or
instrumental Sertaneja recordings.
Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos
51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música
Sertaneja.
Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos
51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música
Sertaneja.
1. HORA CERTA
Paula Fernandes
[Universal Music International]
2. FRANCIS & FELIPE
Francis & Felipe
[Independente]
3. EM TODOS OS CANTOS
Marilia Mendonça
[Som Livre]
4. LIVE MOVEL
Luan Santana
[Som Livre]
5. AO VIVO EM SÃO PAULO
Mano Walter
[Som Livre]
Best Portuguese Language Roots Album
Mejor Álbum de Música de Raíces en Lengua
Portuguesa
Melhor Álbum de Música de Raízes em Língua
Portuguesa
Category 40
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or
instrumental Portuguese Language Roots recordings.
Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos
51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música de
Raíces en Lengua Portuguesa.
Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos
51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música de
Raízes em Língua Portuguesa.
1. AJO
Foli Griô Orquestra
[Foli Griô Orquestra/Tratore]
2. MACUMBAS E CATIMBÓS
Alessandra Leão
[YB music]
3. HERMETO PASCOAL E SUA VISÃO ORIGINAL DO
FORRÓ
Hermeto Pascoal
[Scubidu Music]
4. O OURO DO PÓ DA ESTRADA
Elba Ramalho
[Deckdisc]
5. REI CAIPIRA
Zé Mulato E Cassiano
[VBS Produções]
Field 12 – Portuguese Language
Best Portuguese Language Song
Mejor Canción en Lengua Portuguesa
Melhor Canção em Língua Portuguesa
Category 41
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the
lyrics in Portuguese and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks
only.
Premio al Compositor(es). Una canción debe contener por lo
menos el 51% de letra en Portugués y deberá ser una canción
nueva. Solamente sencillos o cortes.
Prêmio ao(s) Compositor(es). Uma canção deve conter pelo menos
51% de letra em português e deve ser uma nova canção. Somente
singles ou faixas.
1. ANSIOSOS PRA VIVER
Mestrinho, songwriter (Mestrinho)
[Atração Fonográfica]
2. DESCONSTRUÇÃO
Tiago Iorc, songwriter (Tiago Iorc)
[Universal Music Ltda]
3. ETÉREA
Criolo, songwriter (Criolo)
[Oloko Records]
4. MIL E UMA
Arnaldo Antunes & Claudia Brant, songwriters
(Claudia Brant Featuring Arnaldo Antunes)
Track from: Sincera
[Brantones Records Inc.]
5. SEM PALAVRAS
Mário Laginha & João Monge, songwriters (António
Zambujo)
Track from: Do Avesso
[Universal Music Portugal]
Field 13 – Children’s
Best Latin Children’s Album
Mejor Álbum de Música Latina Para Niños
Melhor Álbum Infantil Latino
Category 42
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical
recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.
Para álbumes que contengan por lo menos 51% de tiempo total
grabado con material nuevo de grabaciones que han sido creadas y
destinadas específicamente para niños.
Para álbuns que contenham pelo menos 51% de tempo total
gravado com material inédito de gravações criadas especificamente
para crianças.
1. LUCES, CÁMARA, ACCIÓN
Claraluna
[Claraluna]
2. ¡ALEGRÍA!
Sonia De Los Santos
[Golondrina]
3. BUENOS DIAZ
The Lucky Band
[Rainy Day Dimes Music]
4. BIM BOM BAM!
Payasitas Nifu Nifa
[Nifu Nifa Oficial Llc]
5. CANTA LAS LETRAS
123 Andrés
[Salsana Records]
Field 14 – Classical
Best Classical Album
Mejor Álbum de Música Clásica
Melhor Álbum de Música Clássica
Category 43
Award to the Artist(s), Conductor, Producer(s), and established
Orchestra/ Ensemble.
Premio al Artista(s), Productor(es), Conductor y
Orquesta/Conjunto establecido.
Prêmio para o(s) Artista(s), Produtor(es), Condutor, Conjunto ou
Orquestra estabelecida.
1. AMERICA
Claudio Constantini; Francisco Moya, album producer
[IBS Classical]
2. ÁRBOLES DE VIDRIO
Edith Ruiz; Edith Ruiz, album producer
[Urtext Digital Classics]
3. CUBA: THE LEGACY
National Symphony Orchestra Of Cuba; Enrique Pérez
Mesa, conductor; Yalil Guerra, album producer
[Rycy Productions, Inc.]
4. REGRESO
Samuel Torres & La Nueva Filarmonía; Ricardo
Jaramillo, conductor; Danilo Álvarez, Ricardo
Jaramillo & Samuel Torres, producers
[Independiente]
5. SOLOSH
Orquesta Sinfónica De Heredia; Eddie Mora,
conductor; Carlos Pipo Chaves & Eddie Mora, album
producers
[Asociación Sinfónica De Heredia]
Field 14 – Classical
Category 44 – Best Classical Contemporary Composition
________________________________________________________
Category 44
Mejor Obra/Composición Clásica Contemporánea
Melhor Obra/Composición Clássica Contemporânea
Best Classical Contemporary Composition
Debido al bajo número de inscripciones, esta categoría no será premiada este año.
Devido ao baixo número de inscrições, esta categoria não será considerada este ano.
Due to the low number of entries, this category will not be awarded this year.
Field 15 – Arranging
Best Arrangement
Mejor Arreglo
Melhor Arranjo
Category 45
Arrangement must be new, released for the first time on any
recording during the current eligibility year. Award to Arranger(s).
Singles or Tracks only.
Un arreglo debe ser nuevo, lanzado por primera vez en cualquier
grabación durante el año de elegibilidad actual. Premio al
Arreglista(s). Solamente sencillos o cortes.
O arranjo deve ser novo, lançado pela primeira vez em qualquer
gravação durante o ano de elegibilidade atual. Prêmio para:
Arranjador(es). Apenas Singles ou Tracks.
1. RED WALL (VA A CAER)
Otmaro Ruiz, arranger (Branly, Ruiz & Haslip)
Track from: Elemental
2. MARIACHITLÁN
Juan Pablo Contreras, arranger (Juan Pablo Contreras,
Marco Parisotto & Orquesta Filarmónica De Jalisco)
Track from: Mariachitlán
3. SIRENA
Rodner Padilla, arranger (Luis Enrique + C4 Trio)
Track from: Tiempo Al Tiempo
4. LOKO DE AMOR
Pablo Cebrián & Ketama, arrangers (Ketama)
5. IMPREVISTO
César Orozco, arranger (Raices Jazz Orchestra, Pablo
Gil & Tony Succar)
Field 16 – Recording Package
Best Recording Package
Mejor Diseño de Empaque
Melhor Projecto Gráfico de Um Álbum
Category 46
Award to the Art Director(s).
Premio al Director de Arte.
Prêmio ao Diretor de Arte.
1. ANÓNIMAS Y RESILIENTES
Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussán, Manuel
García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art
directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)
[Chaco World Music]
2. ASTRONAUTA
Emilio Lorente, art director (Zahara)
[G.O.Z.Z. Records]
3. EL MAL QUERER
Man Mourentan & Tamara Pérez, art directors
(Rosalía)
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
4. LIÇÃO #2: DORIVAL
Deborah Salles, art director (Quartabê)
[Risco]
5. NUCLEAR
Boa Mistura, art director (Leiva)
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L]
Field 17 – Production
Best Engineered Album
Mejor Ingeniería de Grabación para un Álbum
Melhor Álbum de Engenharia de Gravação
Category 47
Award to the Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer.
(Artists names appear in parenthesis).
Premio al Ingeniero(s), al Ingeniero(s) de Mezcla y al
Masterizador. (Los artistas aparecen entre paréntesis)
Prêmio para o(s) Engenheiro(s) de Gravação, Mixagem, e
Masterização. (Os artistas denominam aparecem no parêntese).
1. ANAÍ ROSA ATRACA GERALDO PEREIRA
Carlos Lima, engineer; Carlos Lima, mixer; Carlos Lima,
mastering engineer (Anaí Rosa)
[Selo Sesc]
2. BACH
Zac Hernández & Jerry Ordoñez, engineers; Jack Lahana,
mixer; Chab, mastering engineer (Bandalos Chinos)
[Casete]
3. EL MAL QUERER
El Guincho & Brian Hernández, engineers; Jaycen Joshua,
mixer; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Rosalía)
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
4. ENCONTROS
Roger Freret, engineer; Marcelo Sabóia, mixer; Ron
McMaster, mastering engineer (Antonio Adolfo Featuring
Orquestra Atlantica)
[Aam Music]
5. MONTANER
Jan Holzner, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Jon Leone,
Carlos Fernando López, Ricardo López Lalinde, Yasmil
Marrufo, Darío Moscatelli, Jorge Palacio & Tainy,
engineers; Jaycen Joshua, mixer; Mike Bozzi, mastering
engineer (Ricardo Montaner)
[Sony Music Latin]
Field 17 – Production
Producer of the Year
Productor del Año
Produtor do Ano
Category 48
A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parenthesis).
Premio al/los Productor(es). (Los artistas aparecen entre
paréntesis)
Prêmio ao(s) Produtor(es). (Os artistas denominam aparecem no
parêntese).
1. ANDRÉS TORRES, MAURICIO RENGIFO
• Ay Corazón (Cali y El Dandee) (S)
• Balas Perdidas (Morat) (A)
• Cobarde (Ximena Sariñana) (S)
• Fantasía (Sebastián Yatra) (A)
• La Plata (Juanes Featuring Lalo Ebratt) (S)
• Perdón (David Bisbal Featuring Greeicy) (S)
• Quiero Volver (Tini) (A)
• Serenata (Mike Bahía) (S)
• Si Tú Te Vas (Ximena Sariñana) (T)
• Suave y Sutil (Paulina Rubio) (T)
• Teléfono (Remix) (Aitana Con Lele Pons) (T)
• Todo En Mi Vida (Ximena Sariñana) (T)
• Vida (Luis Fonsi) (A)
• Volver A Verte (Fonseca Featuring Cali y El Dandee) (T)
2. JULIO REYES COPELLO
• Back In The City (Alejandro Sanz Con Nicky Jam) (T)
• #Eldisco (Alejandro Sanz) (A)
• Libre (Diana Fuentes) (T)
• Mi Persona Favorita (Alejandro Sanz Con Camila
Cabello) (T)
• No Tengo Nada (Alejandro Sanz) (T)
• Nostalgia (Daniela Brooker) (A)
• Oxígeno (Malú) (A)
• Visceral (Paula Arenas) (A)
• Yo Te Extraño (Sebastián Yatra) (T)
3. RAFA SARDINA
• Fandango At The Wall: A Soundtrack For The United
States, Mexico, And Beyond (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro
Latin Jazz Orchestra) (A)
• Indestructible (Flor De Toloache) (A)
• Volver (Plácido Domingo & Pablo Sainz Villegas) (A)
4. TONY SUCCAR
• Amante Del Amor (Raul Stefano) (S)
• El Alacrán (Eric Chacón & Tony Succar) (S)
• El Ritmo De Mi Corazón (Gian Marco Featuring Grupo 5,
Tony Succar) (S)
• Imprevisto (Raices Jazz Orchestra, Pablo Gil & Tony
Succar) (S)
• Mas De Mi (Tony Succar) (A)
• Tonada De Succar (Eric Chacón & Tony Succar) (S)
• Vai La Vai La (Tony Succar Featuring Marcelo Amaro,
Tuti & Nelson Arrieta) (S)
5. JUAN PABLO VEGA
• Conexión (Juan Pablo Vega) (A)
• ¿Dónde Bailarán Las Niñas? (Ximena Sariñana) (A)
• En Medio De Este Ruido (Kurt) (A)
• Fuimos Amor (Esteman) (T)
• Sofía (Mario Bautista) (S)
• Vida De Mis Vidas (Santiago Cruz y Vicente García) (T)
Field 18 – Music Video
Best Short Form Music Video
Mejor Video Musical Versión Corta
Melhor Vídeo Musical Versão Curta
Category 49
For an individual track or single promotional clip. Award to the
Artist and to the Video Director/Producer.
Para un clip promocional de un corte o sencillo. Premio al /los
Artista(s), Director(es) del Video y Productor(es) del Video.
Para um clip promocional de uma faixa ou single. Prêmio ao(s)
Artista(s), Diretor(es) do Vídeo e Produtor(es) do Vídeo.
1. BOCA DE LOBO
Criolo
Denis Cisma & Pedro Inoue, video directors; Saigon
Filmes, video producer
[Saigon Filmes]
2. ME SOLTA
Nego Do Borel Featuring Dj Rennan Da Penha
Kondzilla, video director; Kondzilla, video producer
[Sony Music Brasil]
3. BANANA PAPAYA
Kany García & Residente
Kacho López, video director; Tristana Robles, video
producer
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC / Producción
Audiovisual LLC]
4. LOS ZURDOS MUEREN ANTES
Nach
Willy Rodriguez, video director; Willy Rodriguez, video
producer
[Universal Music Spain, S.L.U.]
5. VIVIR LOS COLORES
Todo Aparenta Normal
Mariano Dawidson, video director; Dawidson Films, video
producer
[S-Music]
Best Long Form Music Video
Mejor Video Musical Versión Larga
Melhor Video Musical Versão Longa
Category 50
For Video Packages consisting of more than one song. Award to the
Artist and to the Video Director/Producer of at least 51% of the
total playing time.
Para Videos Musicales que contienen mas de una canción. Premio
al Artista(s), Director(es) del Video y Productor(es) del Video.
Para vídeos musicais que constam de mais de uma canção. Prêmio
para o(s) Artista(s), Director(es) do Video e Produtor(es) do Video.
1. ANATOMÍA DE UN ÉXODO
Mastodonte
Alfonso Cortés-Cabanillas & Asier Etxeandía, video
directors; Jose Luis Huertas & Anibal Ruiz-Villar, video
producers
[Factoría Mastodonte]
2. PIAZZOLLA, LOS AÑOS DEL TIBURÓN
Astor Piazzolla
Daniel Rosenfeld, video director; Daniel Rosenfeld, video
producer
[Idéale Audience / Daniel Rosenfeld Films]
3. HOTEL DE LOS ENCUENTROS
Draco Rosa
Henry Duarte, José Luis Jiménez, Miguel Jiménez, Draco
Rosa, Redamo Rosa & Revel Rosa, video directors; José
Luis Jiménez, Miguel Jiménez, Draco Rosa & Revel Rosa,
video producers
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC / Phantom Vox /
Sharpball]
4. LO QUE FUI ES LO QUE SOY
Alejandro Sanz
Gervasio Iglesias & Alexis Morante, video directors;
Alvaro Agustin, Ghislain Barrois & Gervasio Iglesias,
video producers
[Universal Music Spain S.L.U. / Sacromonte Films]
5. DÉJAME QUERERTE
Carlos Vives
Juan Pablo Caballero & Felipe Cortés, video directors;
Nathalie Burnside, video producer
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]