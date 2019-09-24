Juan Luis, Vicente Garcia, Milly Quezada, Pavel Núñez e Ilegales entre dominicanos nominados a Latin Grammy

Comparte esta noticia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- Los dominicanos Juan Luis Guerra, Milly Quezada, Pavel Nuñez, Vicente García, Mariachi Buda e Ilegales están dentro de los dominicanos nominados a los Latin Grammy en diversas categorías.

En el evento que será celebrado el 14 de noviembre en el MGM Grand Garden Arena de Las Vegas (EE.UU.). también quedaron nominados los cantantes españoles Alejandro Sanz y Rosalía liderando las nominaciones del Grammy Latino con ocho y cinco candidaturas, respectivamente, anunció hoy la Academia Latina de la Grabación.

Por detrás de ellos se situaron el dominicano Juan Luis Guerra (con su banda 4.40), el argentino Andrés Calamaro, el colombiano Fonseca y el peruano Tony Succar, todos ellos con cuatro nominaciones cada uno.

El reconocimiento al álbum del año tendrá como candidatos a Alejandro Sanz (“#ELDISCO”); Rosalía (“El mal querer”); Paula Arenas (“Visceral”); Rubén Blades (“Paraíso Road Gang”); Andrés Calamaro (“Cargar la suerte”); Fonseca (“Agustín”); Luis Fonsi (“Vida”); Ximena Sariñana (“¿Dónde bailarán las niñas?”); Tony Succar (“Más de mí”) y Sebastián Yatra (“Fantasía”).

Al premio de grabación del año compiten “Mi persona favorita” de Alejandro Sanz y Camila Cabello; “No tengo nada” de Alejandro Sanz; “Aute Couture” de Rosalía; “Querer mejor” de Juanes y Alessia Cara; “La plata” de Juanes y Lalo Ebratt; “Verdades afiladas” de Andrés Calamaro; “Kitipún” de Juan Luis Guerra; “Parecen viernes” de Marc Anthony; “Ahí ahí” de Vicente García y “Cobarde” de Ximena Sariñana.

Y por la canción del año se enfrentarán “Mi persona favorita” de Alejandro Sanz y Camila Cabello; “No tengo nada” de Alejandro Sanz, “Calma” de Pedro Capó; “El país” de Rubén Blades; “Kitipún” de Juan Luis Guerra; “Desconstrução” de Tiago Iorc; “Quédate” de Kany García y Tommy Torres; “Querer mejor” de Juanes y Alessia Cara; “Un año” de Sebastián Yatra y Reik, y “Ven” de Fonseca.

El galardón a grabación del año reconoce los logros de artistas, productores e ingenieros de sonido, mientras que el de canción del año distingue a los compositores.

Por su parte, Aitana, Burning Caravan, Cami, Fer Casillas, Chipi Chacón, Elsa y Elmar, Greiicy, Juan Ingaramo, Paulo Londra y Nella optarán al Latin Grammy al mejor nuevo artista.

La Academia aseguró que los nominados para esta nueva edición de los Latin Grammy fueron escogidos entre aproximadamente 15.500 inscripciones para un total de 49 categorías, y recordó que en estos premios solo pueden participar las grabaciones publicadas entre el 1 de junio de 2018 y el 31 de mayo de 2019.

LISTA FINAL DE NOMINACIONES

Grabación del Año

1. PARECEN VIERNES – Marc Anthony

2. VERDADES AFILADAS – Andrés Calamaro

3. AHÍ AHÍ – Vicente García

4. KITIPUN – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

5. QUERER MEJOR – Juanes Featuring Alessia Cara

6. LA PLATA – Juanes Featuring Lalo Ebratt

7. AUTE COUTURE – Rosalía

8. MI PERSONA FAVORITA – Alejandro Sanz Con Camila Cabello

9. NO TENGO NADA – Alejandro Sanz

10. COBARDE – Ximena Sariñana

Álbum del Año

1. VISCERAL – Paula Arenas

Paula Arenas, Luigi Castillo, Santiago Castillo, Jorge Luis

Chacín, Nicolás De La Espriella, Diana Fuentes, Jon Leone,

Carlos Fernando López, Juan Sebastián Naranjo, Fernando

Osorio, Natalia Ramírez, Julio Reyes Copello, Raquel Sofía, Juan

Pablo Vega & Mariana Vega, songwriters; Antonio Baglio &

Robin Reumers, album mastering engineers

[Sony Music Entertainment Colombia S.A.]

2. PARAÍSO ROAD GANG

Rubén Blades

Luis Enrique Becerra & Rubén Blades, album producers; Luis

Enrique Becerra & José Ramón Guerra, album recording

engineers; Luis Enrique Becerra & Rubén Blades, album mixers;

Rubén Blades, songwriter; Geoff Pesche, album mastering

engineer

[R B Records Corporation]

3. CARGAR LA SUERTE

Andrés Calamaro

Gustavo Borner, album producer; Gustavo Borner, album

recording engineer; Gustavo Borner, album mixer; Andrés

Calamaro & German Wiedemer, songwriters; Gustavo Borner,

album mastering engineer

[Universal Music Group]

4. AGUSTÍN

Fonseca

Fonseca, album producer; Andrés Borda, album recording

engineer; Iker Gastaminza & Trevor Lyle Muzzy, album mixers;

Fonseca, songwriter; Dave Kutch, album mastering engineer

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

5. VIDA

Luis Fonsi

Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres, album producers; Luis Fonsi,

Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres, album recording engineers;

Jaycen Joshua, album mixer; Luis Fonsi, Mauricio Rengifo &

Andrés Torres, songwriters; Dave Kutch, album mastering

engineer

[Universal Music Latino / 2019 UMG Recordings, Inc.]

6. EL MAL QUERER

Rosalía

El Guincho & Rosalía, album producers; El Guincho, album

recording engineer; Jaycen Joshua, album mixer; Antón Álvarez

Alfaro, El Guincho & Rosalía, songwriters; Chris Athens, album

mastering engineer

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]

7. #ELDISCO

Alejandro Sanz

Alfonso Pérez, Julio Reyes Copello & Alejandro Sanz, album

producers; Carlos Fernando Lopez, Alfonso Pérez, Nicolás

Ramírez & Julio Reyes Copello, album recording engineers;

Trevor Lyle Muzzy, album mixer; Alejandro Sanz, songwriter;

Gene Grimaldi, album mastering engineer

[Universal Music Spain, S.L.U.]

8. ¿DÓNDE BAILARÁN LAS NIÑAS?

Ximena Sariñana

Juan Pablo Vega, album producer; Daniel Bitrán Arizpe, album

recording engineer; Alejandro Patiño, album mixer; Ximena

Sariñana & Juan Pablo Vega, songwriters; Alejandro Patiño,

album mastering engineer

[Warner Music México, S.A. De C.V.]

9. MAS DE MI

Tony Succar

Marc Quiñones & Tony Succar, album producers; Santiago Diaz,

Nestor Rigaud & Tony Succar, album recording engineers;

Alfredo Matheus, album mixer; Jorge Luis Piloto & Tony Succar,

songwriters; Michael Fuller, album mastering engineer

[Unity Entertainment]

10. FANTASÍA

Sebastián Yatra

Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres, album producers; Nicolas

Ladrón De Guevara, Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres, album

recording engineers; Jaycen Joshua, album mixer; Mauricio

Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters; Dave

Kutch, album mastering engineer

[Universal Music Latino]

General Field

Song Of The Year

Canción del Año

Canção Do Ano

Category 3

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the

lyrics in Spanish or Portuguese and must be a new song. Singles or

Tracks only.

Premio al Compositor(es). Una canción debe contener por lo

menos el 51% de letra en Español o Portugués, ademas deberá ser

una canción nueva. Solamente sencillos o cortes.

Prêmio ao(s) Compositor(es). Uma canção deve conter pelo menos

51% de letra em espanhol ou português e deve ser uma nova

canção. Somente singles ou faixas.

1. CALMA

Pedro Capó, Gabriel Edgar González Pérez & George

Noriega, songwriters (Pedro Capó)

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

2. DESCONSTRUÇÃO

Tiago Iorc, songwriter (Tiago Iorc)

[Universal Music Ltda]

3. EL PAÍS

Rubén Blades, songwriter (Rubén Blades)

Track from: Paraiso Road Gang

[R B Records Corporation]

4. KITIPUN

Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra 4.40)

[Universal Music Latino]

5. MI PERSONA FAVORITA

Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters

(Alejandro Sanz Con Camila Cabello)

Track from: #Eldisco

[Universal Music Spain S.L.U.]

6. NO TENGO NADA

Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)

Track from: #Eldisco

[Universal Music Spain S.L.U.]

7. QUÉDATE

Kany García & Tommy Torres, songwriters (Kany

García & Tommy Torres)

Track from: Contra El Viento

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

8. QUERER MEJOR

Rafael Arcaute, Alessia Cara, Camilo Echeverry,

Juanes, Mauricio Montaner, Ricardo Montaner &

Tainy, songwriters (Juanes Featuring Alessia Cara)

[Universal Music Latino]

9. UN AÑO

Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra,

songwriters (Sebastián Yatra Featuring Reik)

Track from: Fantasía

[Universal Music Latino]

10. VEN

Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

General Field

Best New Artist

Mejor Nuevo Artista

Melhor Artista Revelação

Category 4

For a new artist who releases during the Eligibility Year the first

recording which establishes the public identity of that artist.

Para un artista nuevo que haya sido lanzado durante el Período de

Elegibilidad la grabación que primero establece su identidad ante

el público como intérprete.

Para um novo artista que lança durante o Período de Elegibilidade

a gravação que estabelece primeiramente a identidade pública.

1. AITANA

2. BURNING CARAVAN

3. CAMI

4. FER CASILLAS

5. CHIPI CHACÓN

6. ELSA Y ELMAR

7. GREEICY

8. JUAN INGARAMO

9. PAULO LONDRA

10. NELLA

Field 1 – Pop

Category 5

Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album

Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop Contemporáneo

Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal Contemporâneo

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new

Contemporary Pop recordings.

Para álbumes que contengan 51% o más de tiempo total de

grabaciones nuevas de música Pop Contemporánea.

Para álbuns que contenham 51% ou mais de tempo total de

gravações novas de música Pop Contemporânea.

1. MONTANER

Ricardo Montaner

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

2. BALAS PERDIDAS

Morat

[Universal Music Spain, S.L.U.]

3. EL MAL QUERER

Rosalía

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]

4. #ELDISCO

Alejandro Sanz

[Universal Music Spain, S.L.U.]

5. FANTASÍA

Sebastián Yatra

[Universal Music Latino]

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional

Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal Tradicional

Category 6

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Traditional

Pop recordings.

Para álbumes que contengan 51% o más de tiempo total de

grabaciones nuevas de música Pop Tradicional.

Para álbuns que contenham 51% ou mais de tempo total de

gravações novas de música Pop Tradicional.

1. VISCERAL

Paula Arenas

[Sony Music Entertainment Colombia S.A.]

2. ROSA

Cami

[Universal Music Chile]

3. HACIA ADENTRO

Camila

[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. De C.V.]

4. AGUSTÍN

Fonseca

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

5. SENTIMIENTOS

Pavel Núñez

[Pavel Corredor Music Group]

Field 1 – Pop

Best Pop Song

Mejor Canción Pop

Melhor Canção Pop

Category 7

A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish and must

be a new song. Award to the Songwriter(s). Not Eligible:

Instrumental recordings and cover songs.

Una canción debe contener por lo menos el 51% de letra en

Español y deberá ser una canción nueva. Premio al

Compositor(es). No son elegibles: Grabaciones instrumentales o

canciones que son “cover”.

Uma canção deve conter pelo menos 51% da letra em espanhol, e

deve ser uma nova canção. Prêmio ao(s) Compositor(es). Não são

elegíveis: gravações instrumentais ou canções que sejam

“regravação”.

1. BAILAR

Leonel García, songwriter (Leonel García)

[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. De C.V.]

2. BUENA PARA NADA

Paula Arenas, Luigi Castillo & Santiago Castillo,

songwriters (Paula Arenas)

[Sony Music Entertainment Colombia S.A.]

3. MI PERSONA FAVORITA

Camila Cabello & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters

(Alejandro Sanz Con Camila Cabello)

Track from: #Eldisco

[Universal Music Spain S.L.U.]

4. PIENSO EN TU MIRÁ

Antón Álvarez Alfaro, El Guincho & Rosalía,

songwriters (Rosalía)

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]

5. VEN

Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

Field 2 – Urban

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

Mejor Fusión/Interpretación Urbana

Melhor Fusão/Interpretação Urbana

Category 8

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group Urban recordings.

Singles or Tracks only.

Para grabaciones nuevas, vocales o intrumentales, por artistas

solistas, dúos o grupos de música Urbana. Solamente sencillos o

cortes.

Para gravações vocais instrumentais por artistas-solo, duplas ou

grupos que contenham material inédito de música Urbana.

Somente singles ou faixas.

1. TENEMOS QUE HABLAR

Bad Bunny

Track from: X 100Pre

[Rimas Entertainment]

2. CALMA (REMIX)

Pedro Capó & Farruko

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

3. PA’ OLVIDARTE (REMIX)

ChocQuibtown, Zion & Lennox, Farruko Featuring

Manuel Turizo

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

4. CON CALMA

Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow

[UMLE; El Cartel Records]

5. OTRO TRAGO

Sech Featuring Darell

Track from: Sueños

[Rich Music]

Best Urban Music Album

Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana

Melhor Álbum de Música «Urban»

Category 9

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental Urban recordings.

Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos

51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música

Urbana.

Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos

51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música

Urbana.

1. KISSES

Anitta

[Warner Music]

2. X 100PRE

Bad Bunny

[Rimas Entertainment]

3. MI MOVIMIENTO

De La Ghetto

[Warner Music Latina, Inc.]

4. 19

Feid

[Intu Linea/UMLE]

5. SUEÑOS

Sech

[Rich Music]

Field 2 – Urban

Best Urban Song

Mejor Canción Urbana

Melhor Canção «Urban»

Category 10

A Songwriter’s Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the

lyrics in Spanish or Portuguese and must be a new song. Singles or

Tracks only.

Premio al Compositor(es). Una canción debe contener por lo

menos el 51% de letra en Español o Portugués, además deberá de

ser una canción nueva. Solamente sencillos o cortes.

Prêmio para o(s) Compositor(es). Uma canção deve conter pelo

menos 51% de letra em espanhol ou português e deve ser uma nova

canção. Somente singles ou faixas.

1. BAILA BAILA BAILA

Ozuna & Vicente Saavedra, songwriters (Ozuna)

[VP Records/Dimelo Vi Dist. By Sony Music Entertainment

US Latin LLC]

2. CALIENTE

J Balvin, Rene Cano, De La Ghetto & Alejandro

Ramirez, songwriters (De La Ghetto Featuring J

Balvin)

[Warner Music Latina]

3. CON ALTURA

J Balvin, Mariachi Budda, Frank Dukes, El Guincho,

Alejandro Ramirez & Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía & J

Balvin Featuring El Guincho)

[Columbia Records]

4. OTRO TRAGO

Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Kevin Mauricio Jimenez

Londoño, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra, Josh Mendez, Sech

& Jorge Valdes, songwriters (Sech Featuring Darell)

Track from: Sueños

[Rich Music]

5. PA’ OLVIDARTE

René Cano, ChocQuibtown, Kevyn Cruz Moreno, Juan

Diego Medina Vélez, Andrés David Restrepo, Mateo

Tejada Giraldo, Andrés Uribe Marín, Juan Vargas &

Doumbia Yohann, songwriters (ChocQuibtown)

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

Field 3 – Rock

Best Rock Album

Mejor Álbum de Rock

Melhor Álbum de Rock

Category 11

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental Rock recordings.

Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos

51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música Rock.

Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos

51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música Rock.

1. UNA RAZÓN PARA SEGUIR

A.N.I.M.A.L

[Sony Music]

2. ARAWATO

Arawato

[Musicmarketing Plans]

3. BASADO EN HECHOS REALES

Carajo

[Independiente]

4. MTV UNPLUGGED: EL DESCONECTE

Molotov

[Universal Music Group]

5. MONTE SAGRADO

Draco Rosa

[Sony Music Latin]

Best Pop/Rock Album

Mejor Álbum Pop/Rock

Melhor Álbum Pop/Rock

Category 12

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental Pop/Rock recordings.

Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos

51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música

Pop/Rock.

Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos

51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música

Pop/Rock.

1. CARGAR LA SUERTE

Andrés Calamaro

[Universal Music Group]

2. MANUAL DE VIAJE A UN LUGAR LEJANO

Jumbo

[Universal Music Group/Discos Valiente]

3. LEBÓN & CO.

David Lebón

[Sony Music / Columbia]

4. NUCLEAR

Leiva

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L]

5. MADAME AYAHUASCA

Taburete

[Voltereta Records]

Field 3 – Rock

Best Rock Song

Mejor Canción de Rock

Melhor Canção de Rock

Category 13

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the

lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.

Premio al Compositor(es). Una canción debe contener por lo

menos el 51% de letra en Español y deberá ser una canción nueva.

Solamente sencillos o cortes.

Prêmio ao(s) Compositor(es). Uma canção deve conter pelo menos

51% de letra em espanhol e deve ser uma nova canção. Somente

singles ou faixas.

1. CONECTAR

Rodrigo Crespo, songwriter (Rodrigo Crespo)

Track from: Careta

[Che Robot Records]

2. GODZILLA

Leiva, songwriter (Leiva Featuring Enrique Bunbury y

Ximena Sariñana)

Track from: Nuclear

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L]

3. NIRVANA

Arawato, songwriters (Arawato)

[Music Marketing Plans]

4. PUNTA CANA

Roberto Musso, songwriter (El Cuarteto De Nos)

[Sony Music Entertainment Argentina S.A.]

5. VERDADES AFILADAS

Andrés Calamaro & German Wiedemer, songwriters

(Andrés Calamaro)

Track from: Cargar La Suerte

[Universal Music Group]

Field 4 – Alternative

Best Alternative Music Album

Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa

Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa

Category 14

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal (in

Spanish) or instrumental Alternative recordings.

Para álbumes vocales en español o instrumentales que contengan

por lo menos 51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de

música Alternativa.

Para álbuns vocais em espanhol ou instrumentais que contenham

pelo menos 51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de

música Alternativa.

1. LATINOAMERICANA

Alex Anwandter

[Nacional Records]

2. DISCUTIBLE

Babasónicos

[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]

3. BACH

Bandalos Chinos

[Casete]

4. PRENDER UN FUEGO

Marilina Bertoldi

[Pelo Music S.A.]

5. NORMA

Mon Laferte

[Universal Music Group / Discos Valiente]

Best Alternative Song

Mejor Canción Alternativa

Melhor Canção Alternativa

Category 15

A Songwriter’s Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the

lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.

Premio al Compositor(es). Una canción debe contener por lo

menos el 51% de letra en Español y deberá ser una canción nueva.

Solamente sencillos o cortes.

Prêmio para o(s) Compositor(es). Uma canção deve conter pelo

menos 51% de letra em espanhol e deve ser uma nova canção.

Somente singles ou faixas.

1. CAUSA PERDIDA

El David Aguilar, songwriter (El David Aguilar)

[EMI / Universal Music México S.A.]

2. CONTRA TODO

Ismael Cancel & Ile, songwriters (Ile)

Track from: Almadura

[Sony Music Latin]

3. CUENTAS CLARAS

Kevin Johansen, songwriter (Kevin Johansen)

[Sony Music Entertaiment Argentina S.A.]

4. LA PREGUNTA

Adrián Dárgelos Rodríguez, songwriter (Babasónicos)

[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]

5. TÓCAMELA

Julio Briceño, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Silverio

Lozada, Juan Roura & Jose Torres, songwriters (Los

Amigos Invisibles)

[Gozadera Records]

Field 5 – Tropical

Best Salsa Album

Mejor Álbum de Salsa

Melhor Álbum de Salsa

Category 16

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental Salsa recordings.

Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos

51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de Salsa.

Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos

51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de Salsa.

1. CUBA LINDA

Maite Hontelé

[Merlín Producciones/Egrem]

2. 55 ANIVERSARIO

Mario Ortiz All Star Band

[All Star Music Productions Inc.]

3. MI LUZ MAYOR

Eddie Palmieri

[Uprising Music]

4. NUESTRO HOGAR

Quintero’s Salsa Project

[Quintero’s Record]

5. MAS DE MI

Tony Succar

[Unity Entertainment]

Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album

Mejor Álbum de Cumbia/Vallenato

Melhor Álbum de Cumbia/Vallenato

Category 17

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental Cumbia/Vallenato recordings.

Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos

51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de

Cumbia/Vallenato.

Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos

51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de

Cumbia/Vallenato.

1. CHECO ACOSTA 30 (EN VIVO)

Checo Acosta

[Codiscos]

2. ESTO QUE DICE!

Diego Daza y Carlos Rueda

[ONErpm]

3. PARA MIS MAESTROS CON RESPETO

Juan Piña

[Vibra Entertainment S.A.S]

4. YO ME LLAMO CUMBIA

Puerto Candelaria & Juancho Valencia

[Merlín Producciones/Peermusic]

5. RAÍCES

(Varios Artistas)

José Gaviria & Fernando Tobón, producers

[Babel Discos]

Field 5 – Tropical

Category 18 – Best Merengue/Bachata Album

________________________________________________________

Category 18

Mejor Álbum de Merengue/Bachata

Melhor Album Merengue/Bachata

Best Merengue/Bachata Album

Debido al bajo número de inscripciones recibidas este año, estas inscripciones han sido

combinadas con la Categoría 20.

Devido ao número insuficiente de inscrições este ano, as inscritas estao inclidas na

Categoria 20.

Due to the low number of entries received this year, these entries were combined with

Category 20.

Field 5 – Tropical

Best Traditional Tropical Album

Mejor Álbum Tropical Tradicional

Melhor Álbum Tropical Tradicional

Category 19

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental Traditional Tropical recordings.

Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos

51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música

Tropical Tradicional.

Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos

51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música

Tropical Tradicional.

1. ANDRÉS CEPEDA BIG BAND (EN VIVO)

Andrés Cepeda

[Sony Music]

2. VEREDA TROPICAL

Olga Cerpa y Mestisay

[Ediciones Mestisay/Egrem]

3. LO NUESTRO

Yelsy Heredia

[Bis Music]

4. A JOURNEY THROUGH CUBAN MUSIC

Aymée Nuviola

[Top Stop Music]

5. LA LLAVE DEL SON

Septeto Acarey

[Septeto Acarey S.A.C]

Category 20

Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album

Mejor Álbum Contemporáneo/Fusión Tropical

Melhor Álbum Tropical Contemporâneo ou de Fusão

Tropical

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental Contemporary Tropical or Tropical Fusion recordings.

Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos

51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música del

género Tropical Contemporáneo o de FusiónTropical.

Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos

51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música

Tropical Contemporânea ou de Fusão Tropical.

1. BARRIOS DE MI TIERRA (CANCIONES DE RUBÉN

BLADES)

Iván Barrios

[Hb Music Corp]

2. CANDELA

Vicente García

[Sony Music Entertainment Colombia S.A]

3. LITERAL

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

[Universal Music Latino]

4. TROPICALIA

Ilegales

[Dotel Productions Inc]

5. MILLY & COMPANY

Milly Quezada

[Los Vecinos Enterprises, SRL]

Field 5 – Tropical

Best Tropical Song

Mejor Canción Tropical

Melhor Canção Tropical

Category 21

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the

lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.

Premio al Compositor(es). Una canción debe contener por lo

menos el 51% de letra en Español y deberá ser una canción nueva.

Solamente sencillos o cortes.

Prêmio ao(s) Compositor(es). Uma canção deve conter pelo menos

51% de letra em espanhol e deve ser uma nova canção. Somente

singles ou faixas.

1. EL AFORTUNADO

Luis Enrique & Jorge Luis Piloto, songwriters (Septeto

Acarey Featuring Luis Enrique)

Track from: La Llave Del Son

[Septeto Acarey S.A.C]

2. KITIPUN

Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra 4.40)

[Universal Music Latino]

3. MAS DE MI

Jorge Luis Piloto & Tony Succar, songwriters (Tony

Succar Featuring Angel López)

Track from: Mas De Mi

[Unity Entertainment]

4. SUBIENDO Y BAJANDO

Bobby Allende, Waddys Jáquez, David Maldonado &

Adan Pérez, songwriters (8 y Más Featuring Rubén

Blades)

Track from: Otra Ruta

[Unity Entertainment]

5. VIVIR ES COMPLICADO

Jorge Luis Piloto, songwriter (Andrés Cepeda &

Dayhan Díaz)

[Sinfonic LLC / Cortesía De Sony Music Entertainment

Colombia]

Field 6 – Singer-Songwriter

Best Singer-Songwriter Album

Mejor Álbum Cantautor

Melhor Álbum Cantor Compositor

Category 22

For solo artists or duos.

Para interpretaciones por artistas solistas o dúos.

Para interpretações por artistas-solo ou duplas.

1. ACÚSTICA

Albita

[Innercat Music Group]

2. CONTRA EL VIENTO

Kany García

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

3. AMOR PRESENTE

Leonel García

[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. De C.V.]

4. ALGO RITMOS

Kevin Johansen

[Sony Music Entertainment Argentina S.A.]

5. INTUICIÓN

Gian Marco

[Enjoymusic Records]

Field 7 – Regional-Mexican

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album

Mejor Álbum de Música Ranchera/Mariachi

Melhor Álbum de Música Ranchera/Mariachi

Category 23

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental Ranchero/Mariachi recordings.

Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos

51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música

Ranchera/Mariachi.

Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos

51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música

Ranchera/Mariachi.

1. MI PERSONA PREFERIDA

El Bebeto

[Disa Records / Universal Music Entertainment / Latin

Power Music]

2. SIGUE LA DINASTÍA…

Alex Fernández

[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]

3. MÁS ROMÁNTICO QUE NUNCA

Vicente Fernández

[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]

4. INDESTRUCTIBLE

Flor De Toloache

[Flor De Toloache / One RPM]

5. AHORA

Christian Nodal

[Fonovisa Records / Universal Music Entertainment]

Best Banda Album

Mejor Álbum de Música Banda

Melhor Álbum de Música Banda

Category 24

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental Banda recordings.

Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos

51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música Banda.

Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos

51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música

Banda.

1. PARA QUE NO TE LO IMAGINES

Saul El Jaguar Alarcón

[Fonovisa]

2. A TRAVÉS DEL VASO

Banda Los Sebastianes

[Fonovisa Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment]

3. 25 AÑOS VOL 1

El Mimoso

[Cielo Music Inc.]

4. UN TRIBUTO AL SOL

La Explosiva Banda De Maza

[Warner Music México, S.A. de C.V.]

5. ME HICISTE UN BORRACHO

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa De Monterrey

[Remex Music]

Field 7 – Regional-Mexican

Best Tejano Album

Mejor Álbum de Música Tejana

Melhor Álbum de Música Texana

Category 25

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental Tejano recordings.

Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos

51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música Tejana.

Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos

51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música

Tejano.

1. SIETE

El Plan

[Indepe Music]

2. TU PRÍNCIPE

Lucky Joe

[M Music & Entertainment Group, LLC / Freddie Records]

3. COLORES

Elida Reyna y Avante

[Freddie Records]

4. ASÍ ME ENSEÑARON

David Lee Rodriquez

[VMB Music Group]

5. NUNCA TE RINDAS

Vidal

[Freddie Records]

Best Norteño Album

Mejor Álbum de Música Norteña

Melhor Álbum de Música Nortenha

Category 26

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental Norteño recordings.

Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos

51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música

Norteña.

Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos

51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música

Nortenha.

1. POR MÁS

Bronco

[Sony Music Entertainment Mexico, S.A. de C.V.]

2. LAS CANCIONES DE LA ABUELA

Buyuchek

[Fonovisa Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment]

3. MITAD Y MITAD

Calibre 50

[Disa Records / Andaluz Music / Universal Music Latin

Entertainment]

4. PERCEPCIÓN

Intocable

[Universal Music Latin Entertainment]

5. AMO

La Maquinaria Norteña

[Fonovisa Records / Azteca Records / Universal Music

Latin Entertainment]

Field 7 – Regional-Mexican

Best Regional Song

Mejor Canción Regional Mexicana

Melhor Canção Regional

Category 27

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the

lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.

Premio al Compositor(es). Una canción debe contener por lo

menos el 51% de letra en Español y deberá ser una canción nueva.

Solamente sencillos o cortes.

Prêmio ao(s) Compositor(es). Uma canção deve conter pelo menos

51% de letra em espanhol e deve ser uma nova canção. Somente

singles ou faixas.

1. ALGUIEN MEJOR QUE YO

Jose Luis Roma, songwriter (Bronco)

[Seitrack Us]

2. BESOS DE MEZCAL

Shae Fiol, Camilo Lara & Mireya Ramos, songwriters

(Flor De Toloache)

[Flor De Toloache / One RPM]

3. DE LOS BESOS QUE TE DI

José Esparza & Gussy Lau, songwriters (Christian

Nodal)

[Fonovisa Records / Unviersal Music Latin Entertainment]

4. NO TE CONTARON MAL

Edgar Barrera, René Humberto Lau Ibarra, Gussy Lau

& Christian Nodal, songwriters (Christian Nodal)

[Fonovisa Records / Unviersal Music Latin Entertainment]

5. TE AMARÉ

Manuel Monterrosas, songwriter (Alex Fernández)

[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]

Field 8 – Instrumental

Best Instrumental Album

Mejor Álbum Instrumental

Melhor Álbum Instrumental

Category 28

For albums containing 51% or more playing time of Instrumental

recordings.

Para álbumes que contengan un 51%, o más, de grabaciones

instrumentales.

Para álbuns que contenham, no mínimo, 51% de seu tempo de

duração de gravações instrumentais.

1. BALANCE

Gustavo Casenave

[Fula Records]

2. SAXOFONES LIVE SESSIONS

Cuban Sax Quintet

[Egrem]

3. FOLIA DE TREIS

Edu Ribeiro, Fábio Peron, Toninho Ferragutti

[Blaxtream]

4. UNBALANCED CONCERTO FOR ENSEMBLE

Moisés P. Sánchez

[Uno Música]

5. YO SOY LA TRADICIÓN

Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet

[Miel Music]

Field 9 – Traditional

Best Folk Album

Mejor Álbum Folclórico

Melhor Álbum de Música Folclórica

Category 29

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental Folk recordings.

Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos

51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música

Folclórica.

Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos

51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música

Folclórica.

1. 48 AÑOS DESPUÉS

Eva Ayllon

[Aylloncito Producciones]

2. DE MAR Y RÍO

Canalón De Timbiquí

[Llorona Records]

3. ORINOCO

Cimarrón

[Independiente]

4. ¡VA POR MÉXICO!

Luis Cobos Con The Royal Philarmonic Orchestra & El

Mariachi Juvenil Tecalitlán

[Blanco y Negro Music, S.A]

5. TIEMPO AL TIEMPO

Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

[Chazz Music/ Empire Records]

Best Tango Album

Mejor Álbum de Tango

Melhor Álbum de Tango

Category 30

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental Tango recordings.

Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos

51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de Tango.

Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos

51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de Tango.

1. MARRÓN Y AZUL

Daniel Binelli y Nick Danielson

[Bell Ville]

2. ROTO

Enrique Campos

[Acqua Records]

3. ATÍPICO

Bernardo Monk

[Bernardo Monk]

4. REVOLUCIONARIO

Quinteto Astor Piazzolla

[East 54 Entertainment, Inc.]

5. RADIOTANGO

Pablo Ziegler Chamber Quartet

[Zoho Music]

Field 9 – Traditional

Category 31 – Best Flamenco Album

________________________________________________________

Category 31

Mejor Álbum de Música Flamenca

Melhor Album de Música Flamenca

Best Flamenco Album

Debido al bajo número de inscripciones recibidas este año, estas inscripciones han sido

combinadas con la Categoría 29.

Devido ao número insuficiente de inscrições este ano, as inscritas estao inclidas na

Categoria 29.

Due to the low number of entries received this year, these entries were combined with

Category 29.

Field 10 – Jazz

Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album

Mejor Álbum de Jazz Latino/Jazz

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino/Jazz

Category 32

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental Latin Jazz/Jazz recordings.

Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos

51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de Jazz

Latino/Jazz.

Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos

51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de Jazz

Latino/Jazz.

1. TURNING PAGES

Claudia Acuña

[Delfin Records]

2. ELEMENTAL

Branly, Ruiz & Haslip

[Blue Canoe Records]

3. DOS ORIENTALES

Hugo Fattoruso & Tomohiro Yahiro

[Montevideo Music Group]

4. RIO – SÃO PAULO

André Marques

[Blaxtream]

5. JAZZ BATÁ 2

Chucho Valdés

[Mack Avenue Music Group]

Field 11 – Christian

Best Christian Album (Spanish Language)

Mejor Álbum Cristiano (En Español)

Melhor Álbum de Música Cristã (Língua Espanhola)

Category 33

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Spanish

language Christian recordings.

Para álbumes que contengan por lo menos 51% de tiempo total

grabado con material nuevo de música Cristiana en Español.

Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos

51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música Cristã

em Espanhol.

1. TODO PASA

Juan Delgado

[Pristine Music Inc.]

2. MI VIAJE (EN VIVO)

Danilo Montero

[Sígueme Internacional]

3. LLUVIAS DE BENDICIÓN

Gabriela Soto & Big Band

[Gps]

4. PADRE MIO

Ricardo Torres y Su Mariachi

[Independiente]

5. ¿QUIÉN CONTRA NOSOTROS?

Alex Zurdo

[Az Music]

Best Portuguese Language Christian Album

Mejor Álbum Cristiano (En Portugués)

Melhor Álbum de Música Cristã (Língua Portuguesa)

Category 34

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new

Portuguese language Christian recordings.

Para álbumes que contengan por lo menos 51% de tiempo total

grabado con material nuevo de música Cristiana en Portugués.

Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos

51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música Cristã

em Português.

1. GENTE

Priscilla Alcântara

[Sony Music Entertainment]

2. SAGRADO

Adriana Arydes

[Universal Music Ltda]

3. GUARDA MEU CORAÇÃO

Delino Marçal

[MK Music]

4. PRETO NO BRANCO 3

Preto No Branco

[Universal Music Ltda/Balaio Music]

5. 360º

Eli Soares

[Universal Music Christian Group]

Field 12 – Portuguese Language

Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album

Mejor Álbum de Pop Contemporáneo en Lengua

Portuguesa

Melhor Álbum de Pop Contemporâneo em Língua

Portuguesa

Category 35

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop recordings.

Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos

51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música Pop

Contemporánea en Lengua Portuguesa.

Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos

51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito Pop

Contemporâneo em Língua Portuguesa.

1. O TEMPO É AGORA

Anavitoria

[Universal Music Ltda]

2. TARÂNTULA

As Bahias e a Cozinha Mineira

[Universal Music Ltda]

3. TODXS

Ana Cañas

[Independente]

4. PARA DIAS RUINS

Mahmundi

[Universal Music Ltda]

5. SELFIE

Jair Oliveira

[S de Samba/Ditto Brasil]

Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album

Mejor Álbum de Rock o Música Alternativa en Lengua

Portuguesa

Melhor Álbum de Rock ou de Música Alternativa em

Língua Portuguesa

Category 36

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental Portuguese language Rock or Alternative recordings.

Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos

51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de Rock o música

Alternativa en Lengua Portuguesa.

Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos

51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de Rock ou

Música Alternativa em Língua Portuguesa.

1. VULCÃO

The Baggios

[Toca Discos]

2. O FUTURO NÃO DEMORA

BaianaSystem

[Máquina De Louco]

3. O CÉU SOBRE A CABEÇA

Chal

[Toca Discos]

4. GOELA ABAIXO

Liniker e Os Caramelos

[Independente]

5. MATRIZ

Pitty

[Deckdisc]

Field 12 – Portuguese Language

Best Samba/Pagode Album

Mejor Álbum de Samba/Pagode

Melhor Álbum de Samba/Pagode

Category 37

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental Samba/Pagode recordings.

Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos

51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de

Samba/Pagode.

Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos

51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de

Samba/Pagode.

1. CANTA SERENO E MOA

Nego Álvaro

[Biscoito Fino]

2. MART’NÁLIA CANTA VINICIUS DE MORAES

Mart’nália

[Biscoito Fino]

3. DE TODOS OS TEMPOS

Monarco

[Biscoito Fino]

4. EM SUA DIREÇÃO

Péricles

[Onerpm]

5. ANAÍ ROSA ATRACA GERALDO PEREIRA

Anaí Rosa

[Selo Sesc]

Best MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira) Album

Mejor Álbum Música Popular Brasileña

Melhor Álbum de Música Popular Brasileira

Category 38

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental MPB recordings.

Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos

51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de Música

Popular Brasileña.

Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos

51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de Música

Popular Brasileira.

1. O AMOR NO CAOS

Zeca Baleiro

[Onerpm]

2. CANTA TITO MADI

Nana Caymmi

[Biscoito Fino]

3. TUDO É UM

Zélia Duncan

[Biscoito Fino]

4. TEMPO MÍNIMO

Delia Fischer

[Nomad Música]

5. OK OK OK

Gilberto Gil

[Biscoito Fino]

6. BESTA FERA

Jards Macalé

[Zilles Produções]

Field 12 – Portuguese Language

Best Sertaneja Music Album

Mejor Álbum de Música Sertaneja

Melhor Álbum de Música Sertaneja

Category 39

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental Sertaneja recordings.

Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos

51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música

Sertaneja.

Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos

51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música

Sertaneja.

1. HORA CERTA

Paula Fernandes

[Universal Music International]

2. FRANCIS & FELIPE

Francis & Felipe

[Independente]

3. EM TODOS OS CANTOS

Marilia Mendonça

[Som Livre]

4. LIVE MOVEL

Luan Santana

[Som Livre]

5. AO VIVO EM SÃO PAULO

Mano Walter

[Som Livre]

Best Portuguese Language Roots Album

Mejor Álbum de Música de Raíces en Lengua

Portuguesa

Melhor Álbum de Música de Raízes em Língua

Portuguesa

Category 40

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or

instrumental Portuguese Language Roots recordings.

Para álbumes vocales o instrumentales que contengan por lo menos

51% de tiempo total grabado con material nuevo de música de

Raíces en Lengua Portuguesa.

Para álbuns vocais ou instrumentais que contenham pelo menos

51% de tempo total gravado com material inédito de música de

Raízes em Língua Portuguesa.

1. AJO

Foli Griô Orquestra

[Foli Griô Orquestra/Tratore]

2. MACUMBAS E CATIMBÓS

Alessandra Leão

[YB music]

3. HERMETO PASCOAL E SUA VISÃO ORIGINAL DO

FORRÓ

Hermeto Pascoal

[Scubidu Music]

4. O OURO DO PÓ DA ESTRADA

Elba Ramalho

[Deckdisc]

5. REI CAIPIRA

Zé Mulato E Cassiano

[VBS Produções]

Field 12 – Portuguese Language

Best Portuguese Language Song

Mejor Canción en Lengua Portuguesa

Melhor Canção em Língua Portuguesa

Category 41

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the

lyrics in Portuguese and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks

only.

Premio al Compositor(es). Una canción debe contener por lo

menos el 51% de letra en Portugués y deberá ser una canción

nueva. Solamente sencillos o cortes.

Prêmio ao(s) Compositor(es). Uma canção deve conter pelo menos

51% de letra em português e deve ser uma nova canção. Somente

singles ou faixas.

1. ANSIOSOS PRA VIVER

Mestrinho, songwriter (Mestrinho)

[Atração Fonográfica]

2. DESCONSTRUÇÃO

Tiago Iorc, songwriter (Tiago Iorc)

[Universal Music Ltda]

3. ETÉREA

Criolo, songwriter (Criolo)

[Oloko Records]

4. MIL E UMA

Arnaldo Antunes & Claudia Brant, songwriters

(Claudia Brant Featuring Arnaldo Antunes)

Track from: Sincera

[Brantones Records Inc.]

5. SEM PALAVRAS

Mário Laginha & João Monge, songwriters (António

Zambujo)

Track from: Do Avesso

[Universal Music Portugal]

Field 13 – Children’s

Best Latin Children’s Album

Mejor Álbum de Música Latina Para Niños

Melhor Álbum Infantil Latino

Category 42

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical

recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.

Para álbumes que contengan por lo menos 51% de tiempo total

grabado con material nuevo de grabaciones que han sido creadas y

destinadas específicamente para niños.

Para álbuns que contenham pelo menos 51% de tempo total

gravado com material inédito de gravações criadas especificamente

para crianças.

1. LUCES, CÁMARA, ACCIÓN

Claraluna

[Claraluna]

2. ¡ALEGRÍA!

Sonia De Los Santos

[Golondrina]

3. BUENOS DIAZ

The Lucky Band

[Rainy Day Dimes Music]

4. BIM BOM BAM!

Payasitas Nifu Nifa

[Nifu Nifa Oficial Llc]

5. CANTA LAS LETRAS

123 Andrés

[Salsana Records]

Field 14 – Classical

Best Classical Album

Mejor Álbum de Música Clásica

Melhor Álbum de Música Clássica

Category 43

Award to the Artist(s), Conductor, Producer(s), and established

Orchestra/ Ensemble.

Premio al Artista(s), Productor(es), Conductor y

Orquesta/Conjunto establecido.

Prêmio para o(s) Artista(s), Produtor(es), Condutor, Conjunto ou

Orquestra estabelecida.

1. AMERICA

Claudio Constantini; Francisco Moya, album producer

[IBS Classical]

2. ÁRBOLES DE VIDRIO

Edith Ruiz; Edith Ruiz, album producer

[Urtext Digital Classics]

3. CUBA: THE LEGACY

National Symphony Orchestra Of Cuba; Enrique Pérez

Mesa, conductor; Yalil Guerra, album producer

[Rycy Productions, Inc.]

4. REGRESO

Samuel Torres & La Nueva Filarmonía; Ricardo

Jaramillo, conductor; Danilo Álvarez, Ricardo

Jaramillo & Samuel Torres, producers

[Independiente]

5. SOLOSH

Orquesta Sinfónica De Heredia; Eddie Mora,

conductor; Carlos Pipo Chaves & Eddie Mora, album

producers

[Asociación Sinfónica De Heredia]

Field 14 – Classical

Category 44 – Best Classical Contemporary Composition

________________________________________________________

Category 44

Mejor Obra/Composición Clásica Contemporánea

Melhor Obra/Composición Clássica Contemporânea

Best Classical Contemporary Composition

Debido al bajo número de inscripciones, esta categoría no será premiada este año.

Devido ao baixo número de inscrições, esta categoria não será considerada este ano.

Due to the low number of entries, this category will not be awarded this year.

Field 15 – Arranging

Best Arrangement

Mejor Arreglo

Melhor Arranjo

Category 45

Arrangement must be new, released for the first time on any

recording during the current eligibility year. Award to Arranger(s).

Singles or Tracks only.

Un arreglo debe ser nuevo, lanzado por primera vez en cualquier

grabación durante el año de elegibilidad actual. Premio al

Arreglista(s). Solamente sencillos o cortes.

O arranjo deve ser novo, lançado pela primeira vez em qualquer

gravação durante o ano de elegibilidade atual. Prêmio para:

Arranjador(es). Apenas Singles ou Tracks.

1. RED WALL (VA A CAER)

Otmaro Ruiz, arranger (Branly, Ruiz & Haslip)

Track from: Elemental

2. MARIACHITLÁN

Juan Pablo Contreras, arranger (Juan Pablo Contreras,

Marco Parisotto & Orquesta Filarmónica De Jalisco)

Track from: Mariachitlán

3. SIRENA

Rodner Padilla, arranger (Luis Enrique + C4 Trio)

Track from: Tiempo Al Tiempo

4. LOKO DE AMOR

Pablo Cebrián & Ketama, arrangers (Ketama)

5. IMPREVISTO

César Orozco, arranger (Raices Jazz Orchestra, Pablo

Gil & Tony Succar)

Field 16 – Recording Package

Best Recording Package

Mejor Diseño de Empaque

Melhor Projecto Gráfico de Um Álbum

Category 46

Award to the Art Director(s).

Premio al Director de Arte.

Prêmio ao Diretor de Arte.

1. ANÓNIMAS Y RESILIENTES

Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussán, Manuel

García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art

directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)

[Chaco World Music]

2. ASTRONAUTA

Emilio Lorente, art director (Zahara)

[G.O.Z.Z. Records]

3. EL MAL QUERER

Man Mourentan & Tamara Pérez, art directors

(Rosalía)

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]

4. LIÇÃO #2: DORIVAL

Deborah Salles, art director (Quartabê)

[Risco]

5. NUCLEAR

Boa Mistura, art director (Leiva)

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L]

Field 17 – Production

Best Engineered Album

Mejor Ingeniería de Grabación para un Álbum

Melhor Álbum de Engenharia de Gravação

Category 47

Award to the Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer.

(Artists names appear in parenthesis).

Premio al Ingeniero(s), al Ingeniero(s) de Mezcla y al

Masterizador. (Los artistas aparecen entre paréntesis)

Prêmio para o(s) Engenheiro(s) de Gravação, Mixagem, e

Masterização. (Os artistas denominam aparecem no parêntese).

1. ANAÍ ROSA ATRACA GERALDO PEREIRA

Carlos Lima, engineer; Carlos Lima, mixer; Carlos Lima,

mastering engineer (Anaí Rosa)

[Selo Sesc]

2. BACH

Zac Hernández & Jerry Ordoñez, engineers; Jack Lahana,

mixer; Chab, mastering engineer (Bandalos Chinos)

[Casete]

3. EL MAL QUERER

El Guincho & Brian Hernández, engineers; Jaycen Joshua,

mixer; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Rosalía)

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]

4. ENCONTROS

Roger Freret, engineer; Marcelo Sabóia, mixer; Ron

McMaster, mastering engineer (Antonio Adolfo Featuring

Orquestra Atlantica)

[Aam Music]

5. MONTANER

Jan Holzner, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Jon Leone,

Carlos Fernando López, Ricardo López Lalinde, Yasmil

Marrufo, Darío Moscatelli, Jorge Palacio & Tainy,

engineers; Jaycen Joshua, mixer; Mike Bozzi, mastering

engineer (Ricardo Montaner)

[Sony Music Latin]

Field 17 – Production

Producer of the Year

Productor del Año

Produtor do Ano

Category 48

A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parenthesis).

Premio al/los Productor(es). (Los artistas aparecen entre

paréntesis)

Prêmio ao(s) Produtor(es). (Os artistas denominam aparecem no

parêntese).

1. ANDRÉS TORRES, MAURICIO RENGIFO

• Ay Corazón (Cali y El Dandee) (S)

• Balas Perdidas (Morat) (A)

• Cobarde (Ximena Sariñana) (S)

• Fantasía (Sebastián Yatra) (A)

• La Plata (Juanes Featuring Lalo Ebratt) (S)

• Perdón (David Bisbal Featuring Greeicy) (S)

• Quiero Volver (Tini) (A)

• Serenata (Mike Bahía) (S)

• Si Tú Te Vas (Ximena Sariñana) (T)

• Suave y Sutil (Paulina Rubio) (T)

• Teléfono (Remix) (Aitana Con Lele Pons) (T)

• Todo En Mi Vida (Ximena Sariñana) (T)

• Vida (Luis Fonsi) (A)

• Volver A Verte (Fonseca Featuring Cali y El Dandee) (T)

2. JULIO REYES COPELLO

• Back In The City (Alejandro Sanz Con Nicky Jam) (T)

• #Eldisco (Alejandro Sanz) (A)

• Libre (Diana Fuentes) (T)

• Mi Persona Favorita (Alejandro Sanz Con Camila

Cabello) (T)

• No Tengo Nada (Alejandro Sanz) (T)

• Nostalgia (Daniela Brooker) (A)

• Oxígeno (Malú) (A)

• Visceral (Paula Arenas) (A)

• Yo Te Extraño (Sebastián Yatra) (T)

3. RAFA SARDINA

• Fandango At The Wall: A Soundtrack For The United

States, Mexico, And Beyond (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro

Latin Jazz Orchestra) (A)

• Indestructible (Flor De Toloache) (A)

• Volver (Plácido Domingo & Pablo Sainz Villegas) (A)

4. TONY SUCCAR

• Amante Del Amor (Raul Stefano) (S)

• El Alacrán (Eric Chacón & Tony Succar) (S)

• El Ritmo De Mi Corazón (Gian Marco Featuring Grupo 5,

Tony Succar) (S)

• Imprevisto (Raices Jazz Orchestra, Pablo Gil & Tony

Succar) (S)

• Mas De Mi (Tony Succar) (A)

• Tonada De Succar (Eric Chacón & Tony Succar) (S)

• Vai La Vai La (Tony Succar Featuring Marcelo Amaro,

Tuti & Nelson Arrieta) (S)

5. JUAN PABLO VEGA

• Conexión (Juan Pablo Vega) (A)

• ¿Dónde Bailarán Las Niñas? (Ximena Sariñana) (A)

• En Medio De Este Ruido (Kurt) (A)

• Fuimos Amor (Esteman) (T)

• Sofía (Mario Bautista) (S)

• Vida De Mis Vidas (Santiago Cruz y Vicente García) (T)

Field 18 – Music Video

Best Short Form Music Video

Mejor Video Musical Versión Corta

Melhor Vídeo Musical Versão Curta

Category 49

For an individual track or single promotional clip. Award to the

Artist and to the Video Director/Producer.

Para un clip promocional de un corte o sencillo. Premio al /los

Artista(s), Director(es) del Video y Productor(es) del Video.

Para um clip promocional de uma faixa ou single. Prêmio ao(s)

Artista(s), Diretor(es) do Vídeo e Produtor(es) do Vídeo.

1. BOCA DE LOBO

Criolo

Denis Cisma & Pedro Inoue, video directors; Saigon

Filmes, video producer

[Saigon Filmes]

2. ME SOLTA

Nego Do Borel Featuring Dj Rennan Da Penha

Kondzilla, video director; Kondzilla, video producer

[Sony Music Brasil]

3. BANANA PAPAYA

Kany García & Residente

Kacho López, video director; Tristana Robles, video

producer

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC / Producción

Audiovisual LLC]

4. LOS ZURDOS MUEREN ANTES

Nach

Willy Rodriguez, video director; Willy Rodriguez, video

producer

[Universal Music Spain, S.L.U.]

5. VIVIR LOS COLORES

Todo Aparenta Normal

Mariano Dawidson, video director; Dawidson Films, video

producer

[S-Music]

Best Long Form Music Video

Mejor Video Musical Versión Larga

Melhor Video Musical Versão Longa

Category 50

For Video Packages consisting of more than one song. Award to the

Artist and to the Video Director/Producer of at least 51% of the

total playing time.

Para Videos Musicales que contienen mas de una canción. Premio

al Artista(s), Director(es) del Video y Productor(es) del Video.

Para vídeos musicais que constam de mais de uma canção. Prêmio

para o(s) Artista(s), Director(es) do Video e Produtor(es) do Video.

1. ANATOMÍA DE UN ÉXODO

Mastodonte

Alfonso Cortés-Cabanillas & Asier Etxeandía, video

directors; Jose Luis Huertas & Anibal Ruiz-Villar, video

producers

[Factoría Mastodonte]

2. PIAZZOLLA, LOS AÑOS DEL TIBURÓN

Astor Piazzolla

Daniel Rosenfeld, video director; Daniel Rosenfeld, video

producer

[Idéale Audience / Daniel Rosenfeld Films]

3. HOTEL DE LOS ENCUENTROS

Draco Rosa

Henry Duarte, José Luis Jiménez, Miguel Jiménez, Draco

Rosa, Redamo Rosa & Revel Rosa, video directors; José

Luis Jiménez, Miguel Jiménez, Draco Rosa & Revel Rosa,

video producers

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC / Phantom Vox /

Sharpball]

4. LO QUE FUI ES LO QUE SOY

Alejandro Sanz

Gervasio Iglesias & Alexis Morante, video directors;

Alvaro Agustin, Ghislain Barrois & Gervasio Iglesias,

video producers

[Universal Music Spain S.L.U. / Sacromonte Films]

5. DÉJAME QUERERTE

Carlos Vives

Juan Pablo Caballero & Felipe Cortés, video directors;

Nathalie Burnside, video producer

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

