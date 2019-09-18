Alejandro Fernández recibirá el Premio de Herencia Hispana de música en EEUU

Fernández será distinguido en la ceremonia junto con el actor Eugenio Derbez, el boxeador Canelo Álvarez y un grupo de dirigentes latinas que incluye a Elizabeth Acevedo, Alejandra Castillo, Virginia Kase y Mónica Ramírez, recordó la HHF en un comunicado.

“La Fundación de la Herencia Hispana se honra al reconocer los talentos asombrosos de Alejandro Fernández como superestrella en la industria de la música”, indicó el presidente de la fundación, José Antonio Tijerino.

“El impacto de Alejandro en México, América y en todo el mundo ha dejado una marca indeleble”, añadió.

Los premios de la herencia hispana se establecieron en la Casa Blanca en 1987 para conmemorar el establecimiento del Mes de la Herencia Hispana en Estados Unidos y son considerados uno de los galardones más prestigiosos otorgados por latinos para latinos.

Fernández, de 48 años e hijo del legendario cantor de rancheras Vicente Fernández, ha conducido su carrera artística con grabaciones de música tradicional mexicana y pop latino.

Con unos 35 millones de discos vendidos en todo el mundo, Fernández tiene un amplio repertorio, que incluye dúos con Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, Rod Stewart, Gloria Estefan, Marc Anthony y el tenor español Plácido Domingo.

Para celebrar sus 40 años de carrera artística, Fernández lanzó el álbum “Confidencias”, producido por Phil Ramone y que contiene temas como “Hoy tengo ganas de ti” con Aguilera; una versión bilingüe de “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out” con Stewart; y un dueto con su padre, con quien interpreta la canción de Julio Iglesias “Me olvidé de vivir”.

HHF recordó que en 2017 el álbum “Rompiendo fronteras” de Fernández fue número 1 con una combinación de sonido tradicional de rancheras con pop latino y reguetón.

El 4 de octubre saldrá a la venta “Caballero”, el nuevo sencillo de Fernández que será parte de un álbum de mariachis en 2020.