Alejandra Guzmán cancela concierto en México para recuperarse de operación

Por EFE jueves 9 de enero, 2020
Alejandra Guzmán

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- La cantante mexicana Alejandra Guzmán suspendió su concierto del 11 de enero en el céntrico estado de Guanajuato para recuperarse de una operación de urgencia a la que fue sometida el pasado 4 de enero, informó este jueves la empresa promotora.

La intervención quirúrgica tuvo lugar debido a “un proceso reactivo en la cadera izquierda”, razón por la cual le fue aplicada “anestesia general”, informó BCIRE Management, la entidad que representa a la Guzmán.

La intervención fue todo un éxito, según aseguraron desde el equipo médico, por lo que dieron el alta a la paciente el mismo día del ingreso.

Sin embargo, los especialistas le aconsejaron guardar “absoluto reposo” durante una semana, para conseguir una plena recuperación tras la operación.

Esta prescripción médica impedirá que la cantante participe en el evento que tenía programado en el mexicano Palenque de Moroleón (Guanajuato) el próximo sábado, 11 de enero.

“La artista lamenta profundamente no poder presentarse ante su público”, confirman fuentes próximas a Alejandra Guzmán.

Sin embargo, retomará con normalidad sus actividades a partir del 19 de enero, atendiendo sus compromisos televisivos en Estados Unidos.

Tampoco faltará al espectáculo que tiene previsto el próximo 8 de febrero en el Arena de Ciudad de México.

Gabriela Alejandra Guzmán Pinal, más conocida como Alejandra Guzmán, es una cantante mexicana de rock, que también ha participado en telenovelas, series y diversos programas de televisión.

A lo largo de su trayectoria artística ha grabado una quincena de álbumes de estudio y ha protagonizado casi una veintena de giras, que le dado una gran fama tanto en México como fuera del país.

Además, ha hecho varias colaboraciones con diferentes artistas, como Gloria Trevi, James Brown, Juan Gabriel, Marco Antonio Solís o el español Dani Martín (exvolcalista de “El Canto del Loco”), entre otros.

Incluso, llegó a abrir un concierto que “The Rolling Stones” ofreció en Monterrey (México) en el año 2006.

