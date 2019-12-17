Alcaldesa electa de Bogotá contrae matrimonio con una senadora

Por EFE martes 17 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- La alcaldesa electa de Bogotá, Claudia López, contrajo matrimonio este lunes con su pareja, la senadora Angélica Lozano, después de varios años de relación, lo que calificó como el momento “más feliz” de su vida.

“Gracias a la vida por este año maravilloso: me gradué del doctorado, gané la Alcaldía y me casé con el amor de mi vida”, afirmó López en su cuenta de Twitter, mensaje que acompañó con cuatro fotos en las que se les ve vestidas de blanco y luciendo sus anillos de boda.

López, que el próximo 1 de enero asumirá la Alcaldía de Bogotá para un periodo de cuatro años, agradeció también a todos aquellos que celebraron su unión y les deseó una “feliz Navidad y feliz Año Nuevo para todos”.

La alcaldesa electa, de 49 años, anunció la semana pasada que este lunes contraería matrimonio con Lozano, de 44, aunque no trascendieron detalles de la ceremonia que tuvo carácter privado.

La Oficina de la ONU en Colombia para los Derechos Humanos, así como políticos y diplomáticos, celebraron también la boda de López y Lozano, ambas del partido Alianza Verde, y la consideraron un avance social en el país.

“Saludamos el ejercicio del derecho a la libre expresión de la orientación sexual y el matrimonio igualitario”, afirmó la Oficina de la ONU en su cuenta de Twitter, mensaje que acompañó con una foto de las dos políticas.

A las felicitaciones se sumó el exministro del Interior Juan Fernando Cristo, quien afirmó que ese matrimonio “es un triunfo del amor y un gran avance de la sociedad colombiana en lo simbólico y en la realidad”, pues muestra un país más incluyente y diverso.

La embajadora de la Unión Europea (UE) en Colombia, Patricia Llombart, expresó sus felicitaciones a la pareja y deseó sus “mejores deseos de felicidad e infinitos años de amor, respeto, complicidad y alegría”.

En abril de 2016, la Corte Constitucional colombiana confirmó la aprobación del matrimonio de parejas del mismo sexo, con lo que jueces y notarios no pueden negarse a celebrar esos enlaces.

López y Lozano se conocieron en Bogotá en 2009 y su relación sentimental se formalizó en 2012, pero solo dos años después la hicieron pública.

En las elecciones legislativas de 2014 Lozano llegó a la Cámara de Representantes y López al Senado, ambas en representación de la Alianza Verde.

El año pasado Lozano pasó a ocupar una curul en el Senado, mientras que López dejó el legislativo para preparar su carrera al Palacio Liévano, sede de la Alcaldía de Bogotá.

De esta forma, el pasado 27 de octubre López obtuvo más de 1,1 millones de votos y se convirtió en la primera persona miembro de la comunidad LGBTI en ser elegida alcalde de una ciudad capital de América Latina.

Anuncios