Alberto Fernández gana elecciones argentinas, según primeros datos oficiales

Por EFE domingo 27 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Buenos Aires.- El candidato a la Presidencia de Argentina Alberto Fernández logró este domingo 47,21 % de los votos en las elecciones generales, con el 65 % de las mesas escrutadas, lo que supondría una victoria en primera vuelta, según informó a la prensa el ministro del Interior, Rogelio Frigerio.

Por su parte, el actual presidente, Mauricio Macri, cosechó el 41,42 %.

