Alanis Morissette anuncia gira para celebrar 25 años de “Jagged Little Pill”

Por EFE lunes 2 de diciembre, 2019
Alanis Morissette

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- La cantante Alanis Morissette anunció este lunes una gira con 31 conciertos en los que celebrará los 25 años del lanzamiento del disco “Jagged Little Pill”, su debut internacional que con más de 30 millones de copias vendidas se convirtió en uno de los álbumes más exitosos de la historia.

Además de la gira aniversario, la nostalgia que despierta ese trabajo discográfico también ha impulsado un musical de Broadway centrado en sus canciones que la propia Morissette inaugurará este jueves en el Broadhurst Theatre de Nueva York.

Desde el 2 de junio de 2020 hasta el 25 de julio la artista visitará 31 ciudades de Canadá y EE.UU. para compartir con los aficionados a la música su pasión por un trabajo que marcó una era en la década de 1990 con temas como “Ironic”. La preventa de las entradas comienza el 10 de diciembre.

En los conciertos Morissette se acompañará de Liz Phair y la banda Garbage, también iconos de la música de aquella década.

Publicado en 1995, “Jagged Little Pill” se presentó como el estreno internacional de Morissette, quien previamente había publicado dos discos en Canadá antes de que fichara por el sello Maverick, la compañía discográfica fundada por Madonna.

Grabado en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), el disco ganó cinco premios Grammy, entre ellos al álbum del año, y reunió tanto éxito en ventas, con más de 30 millones de copias vendidas, como buenas críticas con el paso del tiempo, ya que en los inicios las reacciones de la prensa fueron encontradas.

A medio camino entre los géneros del post-grunge y el pop rock, “Jagged Little Pill” figura en varias listas de los mejores discos de la historia para publicaciones como “Rolling Stone” o el libro “1001 álbumes que escuchar antes de morir”.

Ya en 2015 Morissette lanzó una edición especial de “Jagged Little Pill” para conmemorar el 20 aniversario de ese disco, que contó con cuatro volúmenes, en los que había maquetas inéditas de la época y un concierto íntegro inédito, grabado en Londres en 1995.

Anuncios