Al menos un muerto y varios heridos en manifestaciones contra Gobierno Haití

Por EFE viernes 20 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Puerto Príncipe.- Al menos una persona murió y varias resultaron heridas este viernes durante las violentas manifestaciones ocurridas en la capital de Haití convocadas por sectores de la oposición para exigir la renuncia del presidente del país, Jovenel Moise.

La Policía Nacional Haitiana (PNH) reprimió con dureza a los manifestantes utilizando gases lacrimógenos, así como balas letales y de goma, mientras estos respondieron lanzando piedras que causaron la rotura de cristales de vehículos y ventanales de viviendas.

Periodistas de Efe constataron la muerte de un hombre atribuida a desconocidos y presenciaron las heridas sufridas por un hombre y una mujer.

“Quiera o no quiera, tiene que irse”, coreaban los manifestantes en alusión a la salida de Moise del poder, aunque fueron impedidos por los agentes policiales de llegar hasta el Palacio Nacional.

Varios líderes de la oposición, entre ellos el senador Youri Latortue, así como Moise Jean Charles, del partido Pitit Dessalines y Shiller Louidor, de Familia Lavalás, participaron en la protesta, que comentó en el sector de Carrefour, al oeste de Puerto Príncipe.

Además de la renuncia de Moise, sectores de la oposición y movimientos sociales haitianos exigen el inicio del juicio contra los implicados en los actos de corrupción de Petrocaribe, programa por el cual Venezuela suministraba petróleo al país caribeño a precios blandos y con facilidades de pagos.

Desde el inicio de la manifestación, que se celebró a pesar de que llovía en la capital haitiana, los activistas entonaron canciones hostiles hacia el Gobierno y pidieron insistentemente la renuncia de Moise, en el poder desde 2017.

“El gas no subirá”, se podía leer en una pancarta que alzaba un manifestante, para mostrar su oposición a los planes anunciados por el Gobierno de eliminar los subsidios a los combustibles, lo que repercutiría en una subida del precio del gasóleo.

Las protestas se han repetido a diario en Puerto Príncipe y otras ciudades de Haití desde el lunes pasado, como reacción a la crisis de abastecimiento de combustibles, que se alarga desde mediados de agosto.

La oposición haitiana denunció este jueves que, desde el pasado lunes, tres personas murieron y 69 resultaron heridas por la represión violenta a las manifestaciones y, además, otras 77 fueron detenidas.

Las escuelas, comercios, empresas e instituciones públicas, así como el transporte público, han estado paralizados durante toda la semana.

En los últimos días, el Gobierno ha anunciado la llegada de varios cargamentos de combustible al país, pero la mayoría de las gasolineras continúan cerradas.

El martes pasado, el primer ministro en funciones, Jean Michel Lapin, anunció que aplicará un “ajuste” al precio del diesel (gasóleo).

“Ningún Estado que tenga un Ejecutivo cuya responsabilidad sea financiar otras áreas, ya sea en educación o en salud en beneficio de la mayoría, puede seguir subvencionando los productos petrolíferos a dos niveles, especialmente con respecto al diesel”, dijo en esa oportunidad el encargado interino del Gobierno.

La manifestación de hoy coincide con el aniversario del nacimiento de Jean Jacques Dessalines, padre de la patria haitiana, que proclamó la independencia de esta colonia de Francia en 1804.

Haití se enfrenta a una crisis sociopolítica y económica cada vez más grave, incrementada diariamente por la depreciación de la moneda nacional, el gourde, las manifestaciones recurrentes, la inflación y la inseguridad.

