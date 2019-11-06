Al menos ocho muertos en ataque hutí con misiles y drones a un puerto yemení

Por EFE miércoles 6 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Saná.- Al menos seis soldados y dos civiles murieron y otras siete personas resultaron heridas hoy por una serie de ataques con misiles y drones lanzados presuntamente por los rebeldes hutíes contra el estratégico puerto yemení de Al Moja, en el mar Rojo, informaron a Efe diversas fuentes.

Dos oficiales de las Brigadas Al Amalika, aliadas de la coalición militar árabe liderada por Arabia Saudí, aseguraron que al menos cuatro misiles impactaron contra un puesto militar y un mercado, a pesar de que otros tres fueron interceptados.

Al Moja, a unos 50 kilómetros al oeste de las áreas controladas por los hutíes en la provincia de Taiz, sirve de base a las tropas leales al Gobierno yemení reconocido internacionalmente y apoyadas por la coalición árabe en su lucha contra los rebeldes en la ciudad portuaria de Al Hudeida.

La zona está bajo el control de las tropas del presidente

Varios testigos confirmaron que al menos uno de los proyectiles cayó en un almacén de armas, lo que provocó incendios y explosiones.

Detallaron que ambulancias se encuentran en la zona y están trasladando a militares heridos al principal hospital de la localidad.

Al Moja no suele ser objetivo de ataques, si bien sí se han producido algunos puntuales en el pasado.

A principios de este año, cuatro personas, entre ellas un operador de cámara del canal emiratí Abu Dhabi TV, murieron por la explosión de un artefacto colocado en una motocicleta cerca de un restaurante en Al Moja.

El cámara Ziad al Sharaabi y otras tres personas perecieron y dieciocho resultaron heridas, incluido el corresponsal del mismo medio emiratí Faysal al Zabahni, cuando estalló la moto que estaba aparcada cerca de un restaurante ubicado al lado de la principal estación de autobuses de la ciudad costera.

