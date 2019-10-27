Al menos dos muertos en manifestaciones contra el presidente haitiano Moise

Por EFE domingo 27 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Puerto Príncipe.- Al menos dos personas muertas y varios locales incendiados, incluido parte del área frontal de la embajada de Canadá en Haití, es el balance de las manifestaciones escenificadas este domingo en la capital del país, en el inicio de una semana de protestas para exigir la renuncia del presidente Jovenel Moise.

Un hombre acusado de matar a un manifestante, y que se refugió en una banca de lotería, fue lapidado hasta la muerte por manifestantes en el barrio de Cité Soleil. Efe confirmó ambas muertes.

En Pétion-ville y Delmas, los manifestantes atacaron varias instituciones privadas y públicas, además de saquear comercios.

A la entrada de la embajada canadiense en Puerto Príncipe fueron incendiados varios neumáticos, lo que produjo dañó parcialmente parte del letrero que identifica el lugar.

Una parte de los miles de manifestantes que exigían en las calles de salida de Moise utilizaron cócteles molotov para causar incendios.

El restaurante “Coin 95” fue completamente quemado, al igual que dos automóviles y una gasolinera fue saqueada en Pétion-Ville, al igual que una sucursal de Unibank.

Los manifestantes marcharon desde Cité-Soleil, Canapé-Vert y Champs de Mars para unirse a la manifestación en el área Carrefour de l’aéroport, que los manifestantes llaman ahora el “Carrefour de la Résistance”, donde se han erigido frescos en memoria de las víctimas de las protestas antigubernamentales.

A lo largo de la ruta colocaron barricadas de neumáticos en llamas. Inicialmente fueron acompañados por el religioso Mackenson Dorilas, quien pidió que la protesta se realizara de manera pacífica.

Horas antes de estos incidentes, varias decenas de policías se manifestaron en las calles para exigir mejores condiciones de trabajo. Al final de la protesta, los agentes enviaron un mensaje a la Dirección de la Policía Nacional en Pétion-ville.

Las policías dieron de plazo a las autoridades hasta el miércoles para responder a sus demanda y amenazaron con asumir una nueva fase de las protestas o, incluso, deponer las armas.

Entre los manifestantes había mujeres y familiares de agentes de policía, quienes mostraron fotos de policías desaparecidos.

Durante la marcha, algunos agentes iban uniformados, otros ataviados con una camiseta blanca y algunos se cubrían el rostro con la bandera haitiana.

Los policías, que se manifestaron pacíficamente, exigen un salario mínimo de 50.000 gourdes (unos 525 dólares), una tarjeta de débito de 15.000 gourdes (unos 157 dólares), un seguro médico que funcione y la posibilidad de organizarse en un sindicato.

Este movimiento supone la primera vez que los miembros de la Policía Nacional de Haití exigen reivindicaciones, desde la creación de ese organismo.

El inspector Michel-Ange Louis Jeune, portavoz de la Policía, respondió que las normas de esa institución no permiten que los agentes de realicen ese tipo de protesta.

