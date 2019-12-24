Al menos cinco muertos tras un deslizamiento de tierra en Brasil

Por EFE martes 24 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SAO PAULO.- Al menos cinco personas murieron, entre ellas una niña de 9 años y un bebé de dos meses, y otras dos siguen desaparecidas debido a un deslizamiento de tierra en Recife, en la región nordeste de Brasil, confirmaron este martes fuentes oficiales.

Los cadáveres fueron recuperados esta mañana por miembros del Cuerpo de Bomberos del estado de Pernambuco, mientras que los equipos de rescate siguen buscando a dos desaparecidos, explicó a Efe un vocero de la institución.

Según los bomberos, el deslizamiento se produjo durante la madrugada y sepultó dos viviendas del barrio Dos Unidos, situado en la zona norte de Recife, la capital regional de Pernambuco.

Entre las víctimas mortales figuran una niña, la abuela de ésta, una pareja y su bebé de dos meses.

Asimismo, dos personas siguen desaparecidas y, según las informaciones preliminares, se trataría de dos mujeres.

“Trabajamos con la posibilidad de que las personas desaparecidas siguen vivas. Entonces estamos centrando todas nuestras energías en el rescate”, dijo el vocero de los bomberos.

Otras tres víctimas fueron recuperadas con vida de los escombros y fueron ingresadas en hospitales de la región. Dos de ellas, según la fuente, presentaban heridas leves, mientras que la tercera fue hospitalizada en estado de gravedad.

Las autoridades afirmaron que todavía no es posible “determinar las causas” del suceso, pero apuntaron que las condiciones climáticas durante la noche eran “buenas” y que no se ha registrado precipitaciones.

Los bomberos siguen en el lugar de los hechos y cuentan con seis equipos de trabajo, que incluyen el auxilio de perros rastreadores y máquinas.

La Defensa Civil de Recife ha desplazado agentes especializados para ayudar en las labores de búsqueda y rescate.

