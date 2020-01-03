Al menos 44 afectados por misterioso brote de neumonía en el centro de China

Por EFE viernes 3 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Pekín.- Al menos 44 personas han sido puestas en cuarentena, 11 de las cuales se encuentran en estado grave, por un misterioso brote de neumonía vírica en la ciudad de Wuhan, en el centro de China, mientras las autoridades no han sido capaces de hallar la causa de la enfermedad.

Según un comunicado publicado este viernes por la Comisión Municipal de Salud de Wuhan, también se tiene bajo control a otras 121 personas por haber estado en contacto cercano con los afectados.

Por ahora no se han confirmado contagios entre humanos y también se descarta que el virus se haya transmitido a personal médico por el momento.

No obstante, las pruebas han dado negativo en gripe, gripe aviar, infecciones por adenovirus y “otras enfermedades respiratorias comunes”, por lo que las autoridades continúan tratando de identificar el patógeno que ha causado el brote.

Las primeras investigaciones apuntan a una lonja de pescado y marisco de la ciudad, capital de la provincia de Hubei y hogar de unos 11 millones de personas.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar