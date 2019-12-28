Al menos 28 muertos en dos accidentes de tráfico en Egipto

Por EFE sábado 28 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, El Cairo.- Al menos 28 personas murieron este sábado y 39 resultaron heridas en dos accidentes de tráfico en el este y el norte de Egipto, indicaron a Efe fuentes médicas y de seguridad.

En el primer siniestro, veintidós de los veintiséis empleados de una fábrica textil que viajaban en un autobús de trabajadores perdieron la vida al chocar su vehículo contra un camión en la carretera que conecta las ciudades de Port Said y Damieta, en el norte de Egipto.

Una fuente médica de Port Said que pidió el anonimato dijo a Efe que otras siete personas resultaron heridas.

Los veintidós cadáveres fueron trasladados a las morgues de Al Tadamun y Al Zohur, del hospital público de Port Said, bajo la supervisión de la Fiscalía General, donde permanecerán hasta que se identifique a las víctimas, añadió la fuente.

En otro accidente en el este de Egipto, al menos seis personas murieron, entre ellas tres turistas, y 32 resultaron heridas después de que un autobús turístico y otro de transporte público colisionaran en la carretera de Ain Sujna.

Una fuente de seguridad de la provincia de Suez que pidió el anonimato aseguró a Efe que entre las víctimas se encuentran tres extranjeros de “diferentes nacionalidades” que no especificó.

La fuente añadió que los cadáveres fueron trasladados a la morgue, mientras que los heridos fueron llevados a hospitales después de que la policía de tráfico de la zona y una ambulancia acudieran al lugar del siniestro.

Las autoridades llevan a cabo las investigaciones pertinentes sobre el accidente, apuntó la fuente.

Desde 2015 hasta 2018, las muertes por accidentes de tráfico en Egipto se redujeron en un 44,2 %, según un informe de la agencia oficial de estadísticas CAPMAS.

Sin embargo, de acuerdo con el último informe oficial, el número de siniestros de tráfico durante la primera mitad de 2019 fue de 5.220, lo que representa un incremento del 17,9 % respecto al mismo periodo del año anterior.

Según CAPMAS, durante la primera mitad de 2019 al menos 1.567 personas han muerto, 6.046 han resultado heridas y 8.335 vehículos se han visto afectados por accidentes de tráfico en Egipto, donde muchas carreteras no están en buen estado para la circulación.

