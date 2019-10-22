Al menos 27 detenidos en Bolivia en protestas por supuesto fraude electoral

Por EFE martes 22 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- Al menos 27 personas fueron detenidas en los disturbios en Bolivia en protesta por un supuesto intento de fraude electoral, quienes fueron acusadas de daños y robos entre otros delitos, informó este martes la Fiscalía General del Estado.

El fiscal general del Estado, Juan Lanchipa Ponce, indicó en un comunicado que ante la violencia en diferentes puntos del país este pasado lunes “se han conformado diferentes comisiones de fiscales en todos los departamentos con el propósito de llevar adelante las investigaciones de oficio”.

Las investigaciones se iniciaron “a denuncia de las personas e instituciones públicas que han sido víctimas en los atentados contra la propiedad pública y privada”, señaló el comunicado.

Algunas sedes de entidades públicas, como las del propio organismo electoral en varias regiones, fueron atacadas en los incidentes.

Los casos que se investigan incluyen delitos de allanamiento, daño calificado, robo agravado y obstaculización al proceso electoral, entre otros, detalló.

El fiscal señaló que se espera la información de la Policía “sobre los autores materiales e intelectuales, para que sean sometidos ante la justicia”, con el fin de “estos hechos no queden en la impunidad”.

La difusión repentina este lunes por parte del órgano electoral de un recuento provisional preliminar, no oficial, que daba al presidente Evo Morales la victoria en primera vuelta, pese a que el domingo se había detenido cuando apuntaba a una segunda ronda con el opositor Carlos Mesa, provocó protestas violentas en el país.

El hotel en el centro de La Paz donde se desarrolla el conteo esta fuertemente protegido por la Policía, después de que la pasada noche se registraran incidentes en el exterior, con cargas policiales en las que se empleó material antidisturbios para dispersar a una muchedumbre que denunciaba el fraude.

