Al menos 21 heridos en los disturbios junto al Camp Nou durante el clásico

Por EFE miércoles 18 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Barcelona.- Al menos 21 personas han requerido asistencia sanitaria, todas ellas de carácter leve, por lesiones sufridas en los disturbios junto al Camp Nou durante el clásico, en los que los Mossos d’Esquadra han cargado y disparado proyectiles de “foam” mientras radicales incendiaban contenedores.

Según ha informado el Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM), de los 21 heridos, seis de ellos han requerido un traslado a un centro sanitario en las cercanías del Camp Nou.

Además, un cámara de la televisión de Barcelona betevé ha resultado herido en una pierna por el rebote de una bala de “foam” que le ha impactado mientras grababa los disturbios, según han explicado a Efe fuentes de la televisión local, aunque el periodista ha podido continuar con su trabajo.

Tras una tarde en la que la protesta convocada por la plataforma anónima Tsunami Democràtic ha discurrido con normalidad, tras reunir a unas 5.000 personas, según la Guardia Urbana, algunos radicales han tomado la calle en los alrededores del Camp Nou, en pequeños grupos, donde han cruzado contenedores y les han prendido fuego.

Los Mossos d’Esquadra han efectuado varias cargas y han lanzado proyectiles de “foam” para intentar despejar la zona y han logrado que, al finalizar el partido, la situación ya estuviese en vías de normalizarse.

