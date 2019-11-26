Al menos 17 muertos en el norte de Siria por un atentado con coche bomba

Por EFE martes 26 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, ESTAMBUL.- Un coche bomba atribuido a las milicias kurdosirias YPG ha matado a 17 personas y ha dejado más de 20 heridos cerca de la ciudad siria de Ras al Ain, fronteriza con Turquía y controlada por milicias aliadas de Ankara, informó el Gobierno turco.

“Un coche bomba detonado en Tel Halef, al oeste de Ras al Ain, ha causado la muerte de 17 personas y ha dejado heridas a más de 20”, indicó el Ministerio de Defensa turco en un tuit.

Ras al Ain es una de las ciudades tomadas por las fuerzas turcas en la ofensiva lanzada el pasado 9 de octubre contra las milicias kurdosirias Unidades de Protección del Pueblo (YPG), calificadas de “terroristas” por Ankara, pese a ser el principal aliado de Washington en su lucha contra el grupo yihadista Estado Islámico (EI) en Siria.

Turquía considera a las YPG terroristas por sus vínculos con la guerrilla del Partido de los Trabajadores del Kurdistán (PKK), activa en territorio turco y considerado terrorista también por EEUU y la Unión Europea (UE).

En las últimas semanas se han producido ataques con coche bomba en zonas de Siria bajo control turco que han causado la muerte de decenas de civiles.

El Gobierno de Ankara atribuye los ataques a las milicias YPG, aunque de momento ninguna organización ha asumido su autoría.

Actualmente las tropas turcas, junto a milicias árabes aliadas, controlan un centenar de kilómetros de esta franja, entre las ciudades sirias de Tal Abiad y Ras al Ain.

El presidente turco, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, denunció recientemente que las YPG no se han retirado de las zonas fronterizas del noreste de Siria, pese a los acuerdos entre Ankara y Moscú para asegurar la retirada de las milicias kurdosirias del área.

Por el momento, el Ejército de Turquía no tiene intención de avanzar en el noreste de Siria y tomar bajo su control un área de 30 kilómetros de ancho desde el río Éufrates hasta la frontera con Irak, tal como planeaba inicialmente, según aseguraron hoy fuentes de Defensa a medios turcos.

