Al menos 16 reos muertos y dos heridos en una pelea en una cárcel de Honduras

Por EFE domingo 22 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Tegucigalpa.- Al menos 16 reclusos fallecieron este domingo en un enfrentamiento entre bandas rivales en una cárcel cercana a Tegucigalpa, la capital de Honduras, que se suman a los 18 presos muertos el viernes en un tiroteo en otra prisión.

El portavoz de la Fuerza de Seguridad Interinstitucional (Fusina), José Coello, confirmó a medios locales la muerte de los 16 presos durante una pelea en la cárcel del municipio de El Porvenir, departamento Francisco Morazán.

Otros dos presos resultaron heridos con arma blanca, por lo que fueron trasladados al Hospital Escuela de Tegucigalpa, según organismos de socorros, que no ahondaron sobre la gravedad de las lesiones.

