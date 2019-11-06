Al menos 14 muertos y varios heridos en un ataque en el sur de Tailandia

Por EFE martes 5 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bangkok.- Al menos 14 personas han muerto y varias resultaron heridas en ataques coordinados atribuidos a la insurgencia musulmana en el sur de Tailandia, escenario de un conflicto que ha costado la vida a más de 7.000 personas desde 2004.

Los rebeldes asaltaron con armas de fuego en la noche del martes tres puestos de seguridad de la provincia de Yala, informó hoy a Efe un representante del Comando de Operaciones de Seguridad Interna, al incidir que el suceso todavía está siendo investigado.

Como es habitual en los ataques en el sur de Tailandia, este aún no ha sido reivindicado por alguno de los grupos rebeldes que actúan en la región.

Los atentados con armas ligeras, asesinatos y ataques con explosivos son frecuentes en las provincias de Pattani, Yala y Narathiwat, en el sur de Tailandia, pese al despliegue de 40.000 miembros de las fuerzas de seguridad y la vigencia del estado de excepción y la ley marcial.

Más de 7.000 personas han muerto en enfrentamientos en esa zona desde que el movimiento separatista musulmán reanudó la lucha armada en 2004, después de una década de letargo, según el recuento de la organización Deep South Watch.

Los insurgentes de etnia malaya y fe musulmana -la mayoritaria en la región- denuncian la discriminación que sufren por parte del Gobierno central y exigen más autonomía e incluso la creación de un Estado islámico que integre las tres provincias que formaron el antiguo sultanato de Patani y que Tailandia se anexionó hace siglos.

