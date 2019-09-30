Al menos 130 muertos en las inundaciones que asolan el norte de la India

Por El Nuevo Diario lunes 30 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva Delhi.- Al menos 130 personas han muerto en los últimos días en las inundaciones que afectan al norte de la India y más de 50.000 han sido evacuadas debido a las fuertes lluvias, informaron este lunes fuentes oficiales.

En el estado de Uttar Pradesh, el más afectado por las precipitaciones, 110 personas fallecieron entre el jueves y el domingo, señaló a Efe el director de proyectos de la Autoridad de Gestión de Desastres de ese estado, Mohammad Arif.

Según la fuente, el organismo aún no ha contabilizado las víctimas que se hayan podido producir hoy, un día en el que ha seguido lloviendo con intensidad.

La mayoría de esas muertes fueron causadas por “ahogamientos”, aunque algunas personas fallecieron por el “desplome de edificios” o por la “caída de árboles”, añadió Arif.

En el estado de Bihar las autoridades nacionales contabilizaron hasta el sábado 20 fallecidos, dijo a Efe el secretario adjunto del Departamento de Gestión de Desastres de Bihar, Amod Sharan.

Sharan precisó que las víctimas de los últimos días no han podido ser contabilizadas debido a que la sede local del Centro Nacional de Informática, donde se procesan los datos, está inundada, al igual que la mayor parte de Patna, la capital estatal.

Según los últimos datos del Departamento de Gestión de Desastres del Ministerio del Interior indio, “más de 48.000 personas han sido evacuadas” en Uttar Pradesh a consecuencia del temporal, y se han habilitado 44 campos para guarecer a los afectados.

El Gobierno central ha abierto además 16 campamentos en Bihar en los que permanecen casi 5.600 desplazados, según los datos de Interior, cuyo reporte añade que la situación “está bajo control”, en esa zona.

El informe añadió que entre el sábado y el domingo las precipitaciones superaron en un “1.000 %” la media diaria de lluvia en algunas zonas de Bihar, como la subcuenca del río Kosi, afluente del Ganges.

Las autoridades meteorológicas indias mantienen este lunes una alerta por precipitaciones “extremadamente fuertes” en zonas aisladas de los estados norteños de Bengala Occidental, Megalaya Sikkim y Assam, mientras que en Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Cachemira y otras zonas del norte el nivel de alerta se rebaja a “lluvias fuertes a muy fuertes”.

Esa alerta se mantendrá también el martes en la mayoría de esas regiones.

