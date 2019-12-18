Al menos 12 reos muertos y 13 heridos en un tiroteo en una cárcel de Panamá

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Panamá.- Al menos 12 reclusos murieron y otros 13 resultaron heridos, dos de ellos de gravedad, en un tiroteo registrado este martes en la cárcel de La Joyita, situada en las afueras de la Ciudad de Panamá y la más populosa del país.

“Doce personas fallecidas, dos heridos de gravedad y 11 heridos de bala se mantienen en la Clínica La Merced”, declaró a los periodistas el subdirector de la Policía Nacional (PN), Alexis Muñoz.

Tanto los muertos como los heridos son privados de libertad, confirmó el jefe policial, que precisó que el tiroteo se produjo entre las 14.00 y 14.30 hora local (19.00 y 19.30 GMT) entre miembros de pandillas recluidos en el pabellón 14 de la cárcel La Joyita.

Muñoz aseguró que las autoridades retomaron el control del penal, que, de acuerdo con estadísticas oficiales, es el más populoso del país con 3.733 presos y una sobrepoblación de 896 personas.

“Ha cambiado” la situación en el penal, donde no se registraba un hecho de violencia y menos de esta naturaleza desde hacía mucho tiempo, afirmó el jefe policial, que reconoció que “hay muchas formas de ingresar” armamento a esta cárcel panameña dada su estructura y ubicación.

Un comunicado de la Dirección del Sistema Penitenciario señaló que “una vez se tuvo control de la situación, los líderes del incidente dentro del pabellón serán reubicados y se mantienen actualmente aislados por separado para evitar nuevos brotes de violencia”.

“Durante la requisa que se inició tras conocerse los hechos y garantizar el control del penal, han sido ubicadas e incautadas varias armas de fuego, de manera preliminar cinco cortas y tres largas”, señala el comunicado oficial.

Medios locales informaron que entre las armas incautadas están tres fusiles AK-47 y tres armas automáticas calibre 9 milímetros, entre otras.

Las mismas fuentes difundieron imágenes de las ambulancias que salían de la cárcel con dirección a centros de salud cercanos, así como de reos que corrían en los patios de la instalación carcelaria.

El Ministerio Público informó a través de cuenta en Twitter que la sección de Homicidio/Feminicio inició la investigación por las muertes registradas en La Joyita.

El presidente panameño, Laurentino Cortizo, dijo que las autoridades tomarán medidas frente al ingreso de armamento a los recintos penales.

“Ese es un tema que tenemos que parar ya, hace una semana hubo requisa, se encontraron armas y ahora armas, eso quiere decir que se permitió el ingreso, porque esas armas no cayeron del cielo”, declaró Cortizo a los periodistas durante una gira en el interior del país, reportó la cadena Telemetro.

En Panamá existe una veintena de cárceles que albergan a cerca de 17.000 reclusos.

