Agricultura apoyará a productores de pollo ante brote enfermedad de Newcastle

Por EFE miércoles 8 de enero, 2020
Ministro de Agricultura Osmar Benítez. (Fuente externa).

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Ministerio de Agricultura buscará la manera de apoyar a los pequeños productores avícolas que no dispongan de la capacidad financiera para afrontar las pérdidas que les ha causado la enfermedad de Newcastle.

Así lo comunicó este miércoles el titular de la institución, Osmar Benítez, en una reunión con productores, proveedores de vacunas y relacionados con la industria para tratar el tema de las enfermedades que han afectado a pollos y gallinas, informó el Ministerio a través de Twitter.

La enfermedad de Newcastle no se transmite a humanos y puede ser controlada a través de los procedimientos adecuados de vacunación, reiteró Benítez, quien destacó que los primeros brotes de la enfermedad, que tiene más de 40 años en el país, fueron combatidos.

Desde el Ministerio se insiste en que la falta de seguimiento del programa de vacunación de pollos por parte de los productores es lo que ha afectado al sector con un brote de la citada enfermedad en zonas del Cibao central, pero que no hay presencia de influenza aviar.

En la República Dominicana se abastece la demanda de pollo, principal proteína animal de la canasta básica, con una producción de más de 600,000 pollos diarios, equivalente a unos 18 millones de aves mensuales y con capacidad de producir hasta 25 millones, según datos del Ministerio.

La situación actual no debe afectar al precio de venta del producto, puesto que en el país hay más de siete millones de reproductoras, y por el brote se han perdido 20,000. Aunque el Gobierno estará apoyando al sector, desde Agricultura se recuerda que es una responsabilidad de los productores la vacunación de los animales.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar