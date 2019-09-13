Acusado por el tiroteo en Texas puede afrontar la pena de muerte

Por EFE jueves 12 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El acusado por el tiroteo de El Paso (Texas, EE.UU.), Patrick Crusius, de 21 años, procesado por la muerte de 22 personas en agosto, fue imputado este jueves con un cargo de asesinato, que le puede suponer la pena de muerte.

Un jurado investigador del condado de El Paso imputó a Crusius por su presunta vinculación con el tiroteo del 3 de agosto en un centro comercial en esa zona fronteriza con México, informó la oficina del fiscal del distrito en un comunicado.

El fiscal Jaime Esparza señaló en la nota que “buscará la pena de muerte” para Crusius.

De acuerdo a documentos de la investigación, el acusado confesó a la Policía cuando fue detenido que su objetivo era matar “mexicanos” y reconoció que él fue quien abrió fuego contra una multitud en el centro comercial Walmart de El Paso, al que suelen acudir a comprar muchos ciudadanos mexicanos.

Crusius condujo casi diez horas -desde Allen hasta El Paso- para cometer la matanza en ese supermercado y supuestamente publicó un manifiesto en internet en el que afirmó que el ataque era una “respuesta a la invasión hispana de Texas”.

El acusado se encontraba dentro de su vehículo cerca del Walmart cuando fue detenido tras la matanza.

Salió de su auto con las manos en alto y se identificó a la Policía: “Yo soy el autor del tiroteo”.

Las autoridades federales han descrito el ataque de Crusius como un delito de terrorismo doméstico y han dicho que están evaluando imputarlo con delitos de odio, lo que sumado a los cargos de asesinato podría hacer que se enfrente a la pena de muerte.

De los 22 fallecidos en el tiroteo, 8 eran ciudadanos mexicanos y, por eso, el canciller de México, Marcelo Ebrard, ha dicho que estaba estudiando pedir a EE.UU. la extradición del acusado.

