Actriz mexicana Kate del Castillo se enfada con reportero que la llama “amor”

“Oye, amor, tu papá nos dijo que está muy apenado”, le indicó el periodista Gabriel Cuevas, ante lo que la actriz le respondió notoriamente molesta: “no me digas amor, me llamo Kate, dime Kate. No soy tu amor, no me digas amor. Nunca” y decidió no contestar más preguntas ingresando rápidamente a su automóvil.

Los reporteros se encontraban esperando a Del Castillo en el AICM para preguntarle sobre “Los Ángeles de México”, una campaña benéfica para dar apoyo a los afectados por los sismos de 2017 en el país que la celebridad presentó junto a otras tres actrices mexicanas de gran éxito -Karla Souza, Ana de la Reguera y Olga Segura- y a la que se sumaron muchos otros personajes reconocidos en México.

Tras responder las preguntas sobre esta iniciativa vino el comentario del reportero de farándula, entre preguntas referentes a su amistad con Yolanda Andrade, una presentadora que se encuentra en el foco de la polémica tras decir públicamente que se casó hace años con Verónica Castro, actriz de larga trayectoria en las telenovelas.

“Yo solo le pregunté lo que en redes dicen”, apuntó en Twitter Cuevas, a modo de excusa, y este mismo jueves se justificó diciendo que otros reporteros le gritaron “amor, amor” horas después en otro evento.

Del Castillo solamente dijo no saber ni querer opinar sobre el tema, aunque aseguró que si supiera algo, se lo comentaría a la prensa.

Después de ser llamada “amor” por el periodista, no hizo ningún comentario más acerca de Andrade y Castro y siguió su camino hacia su vehículo.

La celebridad llegó a Ciudad de México para acudir a los Premios “Hombres del año” de la revista GQ, en los que fue galardonada como mejor actriz protagonista de serie por su participación en la exitosa serie “La Reina del Sur”.

Apareció acompañada de su familia en la alfombra del evento vistiendo un vestido blanco con un aplique de flores y una sensual abertura que dejaba ver una de sus piernas al completo.

Tras una entrevista con el narcotraficante mexicano Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán acompañada del actor Sean Penn en octubre de 2015, cuando el capo era el hombre más buscado del mundo, Del Castillo se situó en el ojo del huracán al ser acusada por el Gobierno mexicano por sus supuestos vínculos con el capo.

La artista dijo en su momento que fue traicionada por Penn, quien al parecer fue el que proporcionó información a las autoridades de Estados Unidos para dar con el paradero de Guzmán y su posterior detención.

El pasado 29 de agosto Kate del Castillo y la plataforma digital Netflix anunciaron la serie documental y biográfica “Cuando conocí al Chapo: la historia de Kate del Castillo”, una producción centrada en el encuentro entre ambos.