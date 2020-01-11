Actriz Gwyneth Paltrow agota venta de vela que huele como su vagina

EL NUEVO DUIARIO, NUEVA YORK.- La actriz y empresaria Gwyneth Paltrow lanzó un producto cuya venta se ha agotado: una vela cuya fragancia floral huele como su vagina, pero los interesados en comprarla no deben desanimarse ya que podrán ordenarla pronto en la página de su compañía Goop.

Según la página, los clientes podrán incluir su nombre en la lista de espera y serán notificados cuando el producto ya esté disponible.

Según la descripción de la vela “Esto huele como mi vagina”, que vende por 75 dólares, es de “un aroma divertido, hermoso, sexy y maravillosamente inesperado”.

“Esta vela está hecha con geranio, Bergamota cítrica y cedro yuxtapuestos con rosa de Damasco y semilla de Abelmosco que nos hace pensar en fantasía, seducción y un calor sofisticado”

El aroma floral estaba destinado a ser un perfume, para lo cual la actriz trabajaba con el perfumista Douglas Little, cuando esta dijo “uh.. esto huele como mi vagina” y terminó convirtiéndose en una vela, que se agotó en poco tiempo, destaca el periódico New York Post.

Además de su faceta como actriz, Paltrow es conocida por su polémica faceta de “gurú” de estilo de vida que ahora quiere dar a conocer de primera mano al público en su último proyecto: “The Goop Lab”, una serie documental en Netflix que se estrenará el 24 de enero.

Desde que en 2008 fundó su compañía Goop, en un principio un boletín con consejos sobre bienestar, evolucionó hasta convertirse en una empresa valorada en 250 millones de dólares (unos 225 millones de euros), según el periódico The New York Times, y en donde vende productos de moda, cosmética y libros, entre otros.

