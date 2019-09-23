Actor de origen dominicano Jharrel Jerome se lleva un Emmy por “When They See Us”

Por EFE domingo 22 de septiembre, 2019
Jharrel Jerome

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- El intérprete estadounidense de ascendencia latina Jharrel Jerome se llevó hoy el Emmy al mejor actor de una película o serie televisiva por su papel en “When They See Us”.

Jerome, que se presentó en la gala celebrada hoy en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.) con la primera nominación a los Emmy de su carrera, se impuso en esta muy disputada categoría al latino Benicio del Toro (“Escape at Dannemora”) y a los también nominados Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”), Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”), Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”) y Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”).

“Siento como si debiera estar ahora mismo en el Bronx relajado (…) pero estoy ahora enfrente de los que me inspiraron”, dijo un muy emocionado Jerome, que casi no encontraba palabras para articular su discurso nada más subir al escenario.

El actor dio las gracias a su familia, a Netflix y a la cineasta Ava Duvernay, el cerebro detrás de “When They See Us”, pero dedicó especialmente el premio a los “los cinco de Central Park”, cuatro afroamericanos y un hispano que fueron condenados injustamente por la violación de una mujer blanca en 1989 en Nueva York y que son los protagonistas de esta serie limitada.

Los “cinco absueltos”, tal como les definió Jerome, le devolvieron el cumplido desde el patio de butacas con el puño en alto.

De ascendencia dominicana, Jerome es uno de los actores más destacados del elenco de esta serie limitada de Netflix.

Jerome interpreta a Korey Wise, uno de los cinco jóvenes que se vieron envueltos en este escándalo judicial que tuvo eco a escala nacional en EE.UU.

Este joven actor llamó la atención de la industria de Hollywood gracias a su participación en “Moonlight” (2016), drama independiente dirigido por el entonces debutante Barry Jenkins y que se llevó tres Óscar: mejor película, mejor guion adaptado (Barry Jenkins y Tarell Alvin McCraney) y mejor actor de reparto (Mahershala Ali).

La 71 edición de los Emmy se está celebrando hoy en el Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles por medio de una gala que, siguiendo la estela de los Óscar, no cuenta con maestro de ceremonias.

